New Motu Proprio on Traditional Latin Mass Worse Than Expected – A Shocker! July 16, 2021 By editor in Summorum Pontificum, The Catholic Church, Traditional Latin Mass, Vatican Tags: pope francis, summorum pontificum, traditional latin mass, traditionis custodes 32 Comments 16 July: Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel… Motu Proprio "Traditionis Custodes" abolishing Summorum Pontificum – WORSE than expected – Gloria TV has the story… Comments invited…
Full Motu Proprio and accompanying letter here:- https://rorate-caeli.blogspot.com/2021/07/urgent-anti-summorum-motu-proprio.html God help us.
Rorate Caeli: “The attack on Summorum is the strongest rebuke and Pontiff has done to any predecessor in living memory. Shocking, and terrifying. Francis HATES US. Francis HATES Tradition. Francis HATES all that is good and beautiful. Francis is an Anti-Christical figure for this age.”
Editor,
This is a slap in Our Lady of Mount Carmel’s face!
But at the moment, Sydney and Melbourne at least have a few sympathetic bishops but I feel for those Traditional-minded faithful world wide with bishops who will delight in following Francis’s dictate.
And along with the lockdowns etc, surely this indicates God is withdrawing further grace from the Church.
“Art. 1. The liturgical books promulgated by Paul VI and John Paul II, in conformity with the decrees of Vatican Council II, are the unique expression of the lex orandi of the Roman Rite.”
This is just a lie. It is diabolical. As usual with things post-conciliar, it is ambiguous. If he wanted to abolish or abrogate the Traditional Latin Mass, then he should have used precise terms to do so. Instead, he merely issues a statement of “fact” (it’s not a fact at all – only the Traditional Latin Mass is the unique expression of the Roman Rite!)
“In these celebrations the readings are proclaimed in the vernacular language…”
This is an attack on tradition – the tradition of chanting the readings, which has a higher spiritual component than their mere didactic purpose of teaching Scripture.
“Art. 8. Previous norms, instructions, permissions, and customs that do not conform to the provisions of the present Motu Proprio are abrogated.”
So here I think you could say Pope Francis abrogates the idea that there are two “forms” of the Roman Rite. While on its surface that is good, the solution Francis brings is completely backwards. Interpreted broadly, this article abrogates Summorum Pontificum (a flawed document, but which had some shining truth in it), and all things with it…
It is up to those few faithful bishops and priests to stand up against this evil. They will be judged by their Maker in how they responded. I do not envy them. Thank God for the Society of St. Pius X! And thank God for St. Archbishop Lefebvre!!
Andrew
You hit the nail right on the head in your final paragraph. This appalling criminal document of Francis will separate the men from the boys, the true Traditional Catholics from the theatrical ones. Now is the time for a full scale resistance to this Pope’s appalling assault on the Mass of the saints and martyrs, it will be interesting to see who fights the good fight and who plays the part of Judas through false obedience.
So now we see the evil of Pope Francis and his fellow Communists in clerical dress in the full light of day. When they hate the Mass of the saints and martyrs you know they serve Lucifer! This man has done everything in his power to destroy the Catholic Church but he will inevitably fail, like all the Modernists before him.
It will be interesting to see what happens now with the FSSP, ICK, etc. once they have their permissions taken away, which is now absolutely certain to happen over the next couple of years. It will also be interesting to see if the SSPX Menzingen hierarchy continues to appease the Francis Pontificate by its relative silence on so many of his scandals, or whether it will return to a bold public defence of the faith and Mass after the example of the saintly Archbishop Lefebvre.
The best outcome we can hope and pray for is that the SSPX, FSSP, ICK, Good Shepherd and hundreds of Traditional Mass parish priests form one massive instituion in the Church to resist Francis and his fellow enemies of Our Lord to their face. Such an institution would steamroll right over these Modernist destroyers.
Eventually they will just use the Excommunication tool in their arsenal to beat traditionalists into a pulp. The threat is real! Personally, I’m taking refuge at the SSPX when I can. It’s over two hours away unfortunately.
They will threaten with teeth, using Excommunication and other punishments, to do everything they can to stamp out Tradition forever. We will see who truly molds themselves and their actions after St. Athanasius. Words mean nothing without courageous actions.
Andrew
I absolutely agree with you, but excommunication does not apply under Canon Law when it is used as an instrument of abusive authority to force offences against God.
Whether or not the SSPX can find the courage again to publicly stand up against the renewed persecution of faithful Catholics remains to be seen. There has been a definite toning down in recent years and it worries me that the present hierarchy of the SSPX may not be well disposed to rejoin the front line. I hope the superiors do get a wake up call from this new document of Francis and start speaking out again as Archbishop Lefebvre did and as Archbishop Vigano has continued to do while they have kept their heads down.
Athanasius,
Not only do I hate ever having to disagree with you, but it grieves me even to call into question any thought you may have entertained. Thus, while I love the idea that “the SSPX, FSSP, ICK, Good Shepherd and hundreds of Traditional Mass parish priests form one massive institution in the Church to resist Francis…” I have absolutely NO expectation that this will happen.
Again, much as it grieves me to say so, the SSPX is unlikely to want to share what they undoubtedly perceive to be “the limelight” as this attack on Catholic Tradition deepens. Laughably, the folly of their resistance to purchasing a bigger church in Glasgow may well soon become ever more evident, if the priests currently offering the TLM allow themselves to be forced into submission and the faithful are left liturgically homeless. No point going to the SSPX if they’re going to be locked out, and not due to any virus.
In any event, what you so laudably suggest requires zeal and, sorry to say, that is manifestly lacking in the SSPX these days. I’m told it’s different in the USA so who knows, they may come up with something big like you suggest but not in the UK.
The sound system is poor where I attend Mass so I rely on snippets from others after Mass to catch up with sermons. I was stunned to hear, a few weeks back, that while the priest (a long-serving priest in this neck of the woods) acknowledged that Catholics must be “missionary”, he added that we do this today by (can you guess? Yip, got it in one)… praying. Gimme a break…
So, just as they’re not exactly setting the heather on fire in Scotland, I doubt if they will be leading any major battle against this new persecution of the ancient Mass, any time soon.
Given that Pope Francis has already countenanced the placing of a pagan idol on the very altar of St. Peter, has used the Maundy Thursday liturgy to introduce the heresy of washing the feet of non-Christians and women, has sold out the Chinese underground Church to the Communist authorities, has blessed a transgender couple in the Vatican, has undermined all Catholic opposition to abortion and homosexuality, has tried to enforce universal Catholic co-operation in global programme of abortion-tainted vaccines etc., etc., it would be to stretch the imagination beyond its limits to think that this man is a mere material heretic. What he has now done with the Mass of the saints and martyrs smacks of utter hatred for the Traditional Faith and a vindictive determination to wipe it out, which of course will fail.
This latest insult to Our Lord may well result in his being called very suddenly to his judgment, for this is a direct assault on the sacrifice of Calvary, the very heart of the faith upon which all else depends. What Pope Francis has effectively announced by this new repression of the ancient Mass represents a declaration of war against his Divine Master. Woe betide him if he fails to repent of this Luciferian act.
Athanasius am with you as I wasn’t surprised in fact His next step ,if He lives that Long will be to attack the Ten Commandments. Unofficially of course ,The Godfather has them down to Eight ,as Adultery nor Sodomy nor Murder of a Child counts as Sin, will He actually go all the way and say Moses was having hallucinations. Then of course He has reduced the Sacraments as one need not go to the Sacrament of Reconciliation and the Sacrament of Extreme Unction is now not required by The Godfathers concept of Catholicism, if indeed This Horrible Man has any concept of Catholicism at all except of course that Judas is in Heaven along with all of the other Despots . Probably like most on Here The Godfather has been off my Christmas List for years although I still tried to pray for him but no more . It is now completely clear that like Judas He is Demonic and like Judas The Godfather Himself was a Witness to a Miracle, yet it is obvious now that He did not Believe.
Probably his successor will make a Statue of Him and place it beside that other Heretical hero of His Martin Luther. Or will this Be his final insult to Our Lord .
Also remember The Godfathers attack on Our Blessed Lady . Not many people are willing to Forgive anyone who attacks their Mother.
Well, if this is the Bishop Joseph Strickland who is “supporting” Father Altman, all I can say is that I wouldn’t want him on my team… thanks but no thanks!
Editor
I see what you mean. Here, once again, we have a bishop who knows the truth but who values his episcopal position more and therefore plays politics and ends up expressing sophism instead of truth. Very sad to listen to a bishop who can’t bring himself to just tell it as it is – it’s cowardice and is completely incompatible with the duty of those bound by Our Lord to feed His flock. Shocking!
Athanasius,
In his Taylor Marshal interview, Fr Altman makes the point about the lack of masculinity within the episcopate. Never has it been more obvious than in this case with the mealy-mouthed Bishop Strickland issuing his ridiculous exhortation to “obedience” . He needs to sit down and watch that Taylor Marshall interview. And I say that as someone who is officially jealous of Taylor Marshall.
God help us all, with such weak shepherds ruling over us. Let’s hope they don’t find a new archbishop for Glasgow for a while. I, for one, need to recharge my batteries…
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/da/35/7a/da357ab0fcbb29856eeb90c478b8470f.jpg
I take it Fr Altman being a Lawyer wouldn’t want such of a Mealy Mouthed Lukewarm so called Bishop defending Him in a Court. Ad bet my Grannies Pension Book,that this Man who by His very demeanour even in this short Video, voted for Biden.
What Garbage Obedience over Truth. That was the S.S. Soldiers excuses when they were Murdering People by the Millions ” I was only carrying out orders ” . Just one thing al wait to see if my Parish carries on with our Latin Mass before I put my hands in My Pocket. It’s high time these so called Excellencys were removed of their Servants and Cushy ,too Cushy Material Lifestyles. Strickland A modern day Pontius Pilate who obviously would Obey Caesar before following Truth.
I wonder what Cardinal Ratzinger’s reaction, if any, will be. I’m not holding my breath…
RCA Victor,
You took the words out of my mouth. “Breath-holding”? Me neither…
I notice that the Modernist buzzword “unity” is the justification for this scandal, as it was for the removal of Fr. Altman.
RCA Victor,
And yet they forget that in order to get around their departure from Catholic Tradition, they introduced the meaningless concept of unity in diversity. Whatever happened to that, then?
Idiots, every one…
RCAVictor
Except when they speak of “unity” they mean unity in their rebellion against divine truth.
I think Francis waited until Benedict was too ill to respond. As far as I know, Benedict is anything but a well man.
I should have said “Ratzinger” rather than “Benedict” because, of course, he is no longer Pope Benedict, not even in the “emeritus” sense. That all ceased when he abdicated in 2013.
Given what we all witnessed on 4th October 2019 with Francis blessing a Pachamama idol, having the idol paraded by bishops into St Peter’s and then accepted an offering to that idol on his altar during Mass, I don’t understand why people get upset with me when I refer to Francis as an apostate.
What he has done today on this Feast of Our Lady, as with so many other things that he has done, confirms to me that he works for the “other side” and that he is, indeed, an apostate. He is a one man abomination of desolation who has set himself up in the Temple of God and I still strongly suspect that this pestilence raging across the face of the earth is punishment for the idolatry that has occurred in the heart of God’s people.
Hope the SSPX manage to keep their distance.
Deacon Augustine
I agree with you that Pope Francis represents an abomination at the heart of the Church, that he is in fact an apostate, and that the present sufferings in the Church and the world are largely a punishment for his crimes against the holy Catholic Faith. But I would add that no matter how bad a Pope he is and no matter how destructive, let the sedevecantists understand that they still do not have the authority from God to depose him.
All we can do, as subordinates in the Church, is to resist him to his face whenever he says or does something destructive of Faith. I just wanted to make that point.
Athanasius when St Paul resisted St Peter to His face –am obviously no Theologian –but am sure it meant Fisticuffs I.E. me and you outside Peter and we’ll settle this . I couldn’t see these Men being Effeminate and want to Discuss it in a Safe Space over a Game of Snakes and Ladders. So to resist this Horrible Man to His Face should mean the same.
FOOF
No, as far as I understand it St. Paul was extremely forthright in his words to St. Peter, but not to the point of inflicting violence on the first Pope. Fortunately, St. Peter was a good man with humility who recognised his error and repneted immediately. Francis doesn’t have even a modicum of humility beneath that act he puts on.
Just a few years ago pre Vatican 2 BTW ,I remember a Priest Sermon taped of course ,who didn’t mince His words suggesting that St Paul resisted St Peter to His face. As in Fisticuffs. Still it would have been good to have listened to that argument. As for the Godfather the Man has been a write off as far as am concerned for years now and should be resisted to His face . After all we all know He was a Bouncer in an Argentinian Night Club ( His words ) as for Humility av never seen a Demonic yet who was Humble and He’s certainly no exemption.
Just as a P.S . Av also never heard any Humility come from the Alphabet Mob either ??
FOOF
That priest was wrong. There is absolutely nothing in the account of St Paul standing up to Peter “because he was to blame” what suggests violence. Tell that priest from me that he’s talking nonsense.
Athanasius,
Your point is well taken – I am not about to jump the shark into sede land.
I believe that an imperfect Council would have the power to depose an heretical/apostate pope, but the chances of such taking place with the craven episcopate we suffer under are nil. In fact the majority of bishops/cardinals are right along with him in his apostasy and they only pretend to be Catholics when they think that is what will advance their careers.
Perhaps a more virulent strain of the virus will provide a biological solution to the problem – if the fate of Arius does not befall him first. I pray that he turns back to the real God before his time comes.
Deacon this Terrible Marxist Man who has never been a Catholic certainly seems to get a Kick ( although not the one lots on Here would like to give ) making these Demonic Announcements on Feast Days commerated to Our Lady . His last one that He more or less said in that now useless double talk was in reference to the Hail Mary . I E that the Praying –Holy Mother of God — was more or less stretching things . I stand to be corrected but am sure He said that on the Feast Day of The Annunciation.
Deacon Augustine,
I don’t think you’ll find anyone here getting upset at you (or anyone else) calling Francis an apostate. What we can’t do is challenge his election because that is way above our pay grade as lay people. I firmly believe that some day there will be future pope (soon, I hope!) who will make an historical pronouncement on the pontificate (if not the eternal destination) of Pope Francis the First, and, please God, the Last…
Indeed, I’ve already spoken to clergy today who are thoroughly sick of Francis, this attack on the ancient Mass being the last straw.
“through is the principle taught by St. Thomas Aquinas in the Summa Theologica (II, II, q. 33, a.4). That one may not oppose the authority of the Church except in the case of imminent danger to the Faith.” – Archbishop Lefebvre, 1983
Presumably this includes Pope Francis? What is the danger of the Traditional Latin Mass and the need to revoke Pope Benedict’s decree? In fact what was the justification for the Second Vatican Council then? The Latin Mass was before my time and I grew up with the Novus Ordo. I am still learning about the TLM but recently I found a dusty old Douay Bible on the shelf that includes a picture form of the TLM! I’m aware that the SSPX uses the 1962 missal of John XXIII, does anyone have a good explanation of what the exact changes were made by John XXIII?
For all the tolerance Francis shows for other religions and idols this reeks of persecution. It seems he has banned TLM from parish churches, Art. 3 Sec. 2 “…the faithful… may gather… not however in the parochial churches.” I can’t find any justification for doing so other than trying to enforce separation and then to get rid of it entirely.
Previously, I had said I would wait for a document to arrive, before I would get too worried or angry about this!
I hoped such a document would not arrive, but I guess we are at that point now!
(I am still glad I did not waste time and mental peace over Bergoglio’s scheming and drivel).
The document is obviously worthless and not to be taken seriously and so in a sense it is not really worthwhile analysing its specific content. People ask “why now?” – clearly the previous TLM survey is the pretext for this, although, of course, they will not release the gathered information.
As to why they did not seek a pretext earlier, most likely, when Francis arrived, they were still watching the situation but becoming increasingly concerned at the growth of the TLM. The timing of this indicates the point at which their comfort was finally eroded.
In recent years, increasing numbers of “canonically regular” clergy – in addition to ordinary lay people – felt increasingly confident about speaking openly (in person and in blogs etc) about Vatican II and its errors. Even though these numbers have still been small overall, in my opinion this increasing openness/ boldness probably what spooked the modernists at least as much as the number of TLMs which have appeared.
As it turns out, a canon lawyer has analysed the document (see link). He makes some interesting observations; for example the document refers to “the missal antecedent to the reform of 1970”. This is the editio typica of 1965 with the alterations of Tres abhinc annos of 4 May 1967, not the 1962 missal. How are we to regard this? Is it really such a basic mistake, or some kind of double=speak?
https://rorate-caeli.blogspot.com/2021/07/article-legal-considerations-on-motu.html#more
The document lacks clarity, a hallmark of Francis and a tactic to allow modernism to exploit ambiguity, as usual. However, we should use that ambiguity to our advantage in the same ways as “they” do. Clergy should ignore restrictions and rules – again, just like “they” do. Make a mess, like Francis asked for.
Recently, German clergy held mass public blessings for same sex couples, shortly after the CDF said God cannot bless sin. What was the “comeback” from Church authorities for that? Nothing.
After the same CDF statement, Cardinal Shonborn immediately publicly announced that no same sex couple who asked for a blessing would be refused one. What was the “comeback” from Church authorities for that? Nothing.
Look at New Ways Ministry etc, what “comeback” from Church authorities do groups like that get? None.
I do not mean clergy should foster disobedience and division, but rather ignore evil orders, while remaining always loyal to Our Lord and His Church. Eternal Rome! Even the secular world managed to establish (at Nuremberg) that it is not permissible to follow evil orders – and so it should not be beyond the wit of Catholics to realise this too. In any case, is it *really* faithful Catholics who are fostering division, simply by wanting to be authentically Catholic?
Most Catholics (those I know anyway) do not follow much Church news and developments beyond their own parish or favoured charity, or shrine, for example. But, for those who do, who can still fail to see that the modern Church is in total crisis, with a hierarchy rotten to the core?
How “canonically regular” priests respond to this will be telling and will sort the men from the boys, as others have said. Ditto organisations like Una Voce. There are very many options available, beyond being walked over.
Bishop Antonio de Castro Mayer (of Campos, Brazil) – who acted as co-consecrating Bishop, when Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre consecrated the SSPX Bishops – refused to sign a document of reconciliation from Church authorities, which arrived at his death bed shortly he died from respiratory failure. The document promoted an express acceptance that there was no emergency in the Church (i.e. there were no problems) and that his excommunication – for acting as if there were an emergency – has been valid. This is the kind of great confidence clergy must have.
One positive to this development is that it both underlines both the position and necessity of the SSPX. It also vindicates the position of many lay people to align with the Society, to avoid having the legs taken from them, by malicious document such as these.
Ultimately, when we consider the earlier concessions (surrenders, more accurately) – regarding confession and marriage – made to the SSPX, Catholics are probably still “up” overall during this pontificate. (at least for now).
Faithful Catholics should only finance traditionalist orders (chiefly the SSPX) and diocesan priests committed to the TLM. Do not give money to modernist controlled Dioceses. or Peters pence.