Bad Bishops Praise & Promote Bad Priests – Good Priests “Cancelled”… Pray! 

Dr. Taylor Marshall interviews Father James Altman about the recent decree by his bishop restricting his ministry as a Catholic priest. What was his “crime”? What recourse does he have? What’s his next step moving forward? Join us live. We make take some live questions along the way from the audience.
As we are faced with shocking scandals day after day, where bishops do nothing to discipline unfaithful priest like Fr James Martin (lauded by the Pope himself!) the above interview is very edifying. It’s much longer than we usually post, and I haven’t yet seen it all the way through myself, but what I have seen and heard is very edifying. So, enjoy…
ED without a doubt if we were not in Schism then we’re heading that way . I also will watch the Video later but like yourself and all on Here I have been following the Fr Altman Sacking with disgust. Everyone I would say also on Here knows this has come straight from The Godfather Himself. His words to Bishop Callahan ” Either that Priest goes or your Evicted from your Mansion “. As you also more or less say .Its not the Priests like Jimmy Martin or Cardinals like the Horrible McCarrick or the 100s of Other so called Catholic Clergymen who [abused] mostly Young Boys who are sacked. No it’s the Faithful Catholic Priests and the Likes of Cardinal Pell who are Ejected and Rejected as so called Rigid. BTW I now know what that means as it was Perfectly explained to me in the Awful Tablet. It says we Live in Changing Times where the Holy Spirit is leading Francis into Sinodality ( I think av spelt it correctly) in Changing Our Catholic Church.
So we are now at the Turning Point it’s either Jesus Christ True God and True Man who we follow or it’s this Terrible Pope who we have prayed for His conversion to Catholicism but His Pride , His Ego and God Forbid Sexual Orientation which is now Questionable will not let Him see Truth. Going back to Fr Altman his Bishop’s excuse for sacking Him was really deplorable. Especially when Callahan said that Fr Altman wasn’t effective. My God the Man transformed His Parish and He done probably more good on the Money Front than probably any other Priest in the U.S.A. Agh but one must not tell the Truth and we know his Truthful Comments about useless Democrat Leaders didn’t sit well with the Godfather.