No Freedom Day For Scotland “For Some Time To Come”- Nicola Stalin Sturgeon… 

Speaking during a virtual meeting of the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon said lifting certain mitigations would “put all of us at greater risk”, as some measures are relaxed.

She added: “So while Scotland will move to Level 0 from next Monday, we will do so with certain modifications to our indicative plans. “This is intended to ensure that our pace of easing restrictions is sensible in light of the challenge we continue to face from the Delta variant.”

Scotland will lift restrictions on 19 July but face masks will remain mandatory

Up to eight people can meet indoors from four households from Monday

10 people from four households can meet in an indoor public place

Pubs and restaurants can stay open until midnight – scrapping 11pm curfew

Working from home should continue where possible until 9 August

There are still reasons to be concerned amid high case numbers and hospital admissions

Scotland records 2,529 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths in past 24 hours

She confirmed that certain measures including the mandatory wearing of face masks would remain in place for some time to come.

“Measures like the continued wearing of face coverings are important, not just to give added protection to the population as a whole, but also to give protection and assurance to those amongst us who are particularly vulnerable and previously had to shield,” she continued. Click here to read entire report

Comment:

Try watching Braveheart with a straight face, now. Then reflect on all the idiots who will be applauding the First Minister as such a clever person, so cautious, not at all bothered about her own popularity, she just wants to keep us all safe (from that virus from which the majority of people who get it, recover…) and isn’t she brave keeping those restrictions, especially the face masks, not afraid to say “for some time to come”, isn’t she brave… as if she doesn’t know that the people are so filled with fear at the prospect of being free again, that her place in the history books is secure – as Scotland’s first ever female dictator. She’s every bit as brave as Kim Jong-Un. Or, maybe you disagree? Maybe you think our “Dear Leader” is a gem? Let’s hear it…

PS – it’s obvious now, if it were not already obvious, that we are not coming out of this totalitarian form of Government any time soon. The Fatima warning about Communism overtaking every country in the world is coming true before our very eyes. We must pray urgently for a pope who will fulfil the requirements of the Fatima prophecies by consecrating Russia to Our Lady in the manner prescribed at Fatima – urgently.

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us; Immaculate Hear of Mary, pray for us…