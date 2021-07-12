Catholics Are Accomplices in a “demonic industry” aka abortion-tainted vaccines… 

  1. Excuse me for being a bit dense, but I am a bit confused on this issue. I have to take Omeprazole for an acid reflux condition and have been concerned since I found out it has been tested with HEK-293. The author states “Barbieri targets ibuprofen, aspirin, omeprazole and even hydroxychloroquine. He tells us how each of these has used the HEK-293 stem cell line; but there is something amiss in his argument. In fact, even the casual reader will notice that all the HEK-293 tests on the drugs that were cited by Barbieri were accomplished within the last seven years. Those of us who have a memory of having used (or having known others who have used) these medications for several decades — long before abortion was legal — will ask the obvious question: How does latter-year testing of drugs that have been in existence and common use since at least the middle of the last century equate to abortion-tainted testing for development of new (e.g., COVID-19) and future vaccines? Well, it doesn’t equate at all; Barbieri is mixing up his apples and oranges.”
    Omeprazole was patented in 1978, and approved for medical use in 1988 so was already in use well before HEK-293 testing, which the author states were all done within the last seven years. Does that make it morally acceptable to take it? I certainly wouldn’t have any of the vaccines and if I have to take any other meds in future, I will certainly be examining their provenance very carefully before agreeing to take them.

    • WF,

      Barbieri’s argument follows the same benighted thinking that (Fr) Schneider’s (LC) did before him.

      Just because a substance has been subjected to an immoral use long after it was first produced does not make it immoral in its genesis and, therefore, immoral to take thereafter.

      It would be the same as if I decided to test Jelly Babies on HEK-293. If I were to carry out an act of such perversion, would that thereby render all Jelly Babies to be immoral substances thereafter?

      The distinction which Schneider and Barbieri fail to make is that these vaccines depend upon HEK-293 for their creation in the first place – no HEK-293, no vaccine. That is not at all the same case as substances which were created in a totally moral fashion which are then tesed immorally many years later.

      They are either stupid, or they are deliberately trying to deceive the unwary. I hope it is the case that they are just stupid.

      • We appreciate the succinct and clear way that you explained this, Deacon Augustine. Thank you! The article was already getting too long, but we should have given a short synopsis of the Children of God for Life site article linked in the text gives us the factual historical account. It is actually true that tissue from aborted babies whose mothers were declared “feeble-minded” was used in the development of the polio vaccine in the early half of the 20th Century. But there is no evidence whatsoever that what was then called “embryonic” (fetal) tissue was ever used in the development of any OTC medications. The distinction you make — used in development vs. later testing — is perfectly in accordance with historical fact. Thank you again.

        • Marinaio,

          Your article from LSN is brilliant! Thank you for it.

          I don’t know how anyone, especially Catholics, could justify taking vaccines which use material from murdered unborn babies. It’s a shocker.

      • Deacon Augustine,

        Your last sentence made me LOL!

        I’m grateful for your distinction about the immoral use long after drugs were first produced, not making it immoral to use them. It’s about something being created, using fetal material. That’s a relief, given that so much “updating” will be going on all the time.

    • WF

      I agree with Deacon Augustine, there is no moral law fobidding use of drugs subjected to testing using abortion cell lines long after the drug was produced and put on the market.

      I have no idea why the pharmaceutical industry would want to test authorised drugs in this way once they’re in circulation, but there’s no moral barrier to using them since this evil method is an addition after the fact and thefefore not implicit to the original creation and testing of the drug.

    • Westminsterfly,

      There appears to be a faulty leap in Dr. Brandolino’s reasoning: she cites a 2013 decision of a U.S. court regarding modified human genomes, but then describes this as “international law.” The information, nevertheless, is terrifying.

  3. Thank you editor – one of the best analyses of the situation I have read so far.

    IMO the category of “remote material co-operation” is a complete red herring in this case as its traditional use has been to describe co-operation in a present or future sin. It has not been used to justify co-operation in a sin which has taken place in the past and in which the co-operator has full knowledge of both that sin and its gravity.

    If I am mistaken in that opinion, I am happy to be corrected. However, it seems to me that benefitting from abortion-tainted vaccines is much more akin to being an accessory after the fact as would be the case of receipt of stolen goods, benefitting from the proceeds of crime and money-laundering etc. – all of which carry severe penalties in civil and criminal law, not to speak of the moral law.

    Quite apart from the immorality of these vaccines and the benefitting from them, it is notable that the guidance from the PAL in 2005 made one of the conditions of their liceity the fact that they had been proven to be safe. As you may be aware, all the vaccines currently approved for use against covid have been approved on an “emergency use authorization” precisiely because the phase 3 of their clinical trials is not scheduled to be completed until 2022/23. Everybody who has received them in good faith has been unwittingly participating in a mass experiment without having the information to be able to give informed consent. This in itself is grossly immoral and contravenes the Nuremberg protocols drawn up after WWII to outlaw medical experimentation on human beings without full and free consent being given.

    These vaccines are not safe – the numbers killed by them and the number of severe adverse events are of the same order of magnitude as the number of lives purportedly saved by them. In every previous vaccine trial, such statistics would have been sufficient to have the trial scrapped. The long-term effects on fertility, auto-immune disorders, circulatory diseases and potential carcinogenic effects are all unknown, but have raised sufficient red flags for many (brave) scientists to call for the vaccination programmes to cease. Even the inventor of mRNA vaccine technology – Dr Robert Malone – has warned about the cyto-toxicity of the covid spike proteins which these vaccines produce in the human body, and has called for the cessation of vaccinations.

    For all these “experts” in the hierarchy and without, who have argued for the liceity of the vaccines and encouraged people to take them, not only have they been complicit in encouraging people to benefit from immoral acts, but they have also encouraged people to take a course of action which could be very damaging for their own health and that of their children.

    In the case of the emergency covid vaccines, the pharmaceutical companies have been granted statutory immunity from prosecution for the production, sales and marketing of lethal/dangerous medical treatments. There is no legal recourse against them. However, I believe that the Holy See, the bishops of the Catholic Church, Fr Schneider, Fr Barbieri, Prof de Mattei et al., do not have the luxury of such immunity of prosecution from those who follow their bad advice. I, for one, would be happy to donate my time and research abilities, free of charge, to any class action that is brought against these actors by any people who have suffered as a result of following their bad advice.

    • Deacon Augustine

      I agree that this article of Mariano is masterly and I would extend my appreciation to your own response.

      I have of course written my own articles on the subject and also written privately to a number of senior Traditional priests trying to persuade them to retract their shocking and scandalous public approval of these new vaccines. Sadly, I have failed to change their views and they remain obstinate.

      What strikes me most about this is that the simple faithful seem to be able to morally discern the evil of these abortion-tainted vaccines while the clerical intellectuals appear to be completely blind. This phenomenon is not new since in the history of the Church every heresy has begun with a clerical intellectual whose pride blinded him to the truth. Indeed Vatican II is the example par excellence of clerical intellectuals who thought they could force a “New Pentecost” by their own lights and succeeded only in opening the Church to “the smoke of Satan”. Even yet, their blind obstinacy forbids them from admitting error while some simple faithful seek refuge in Tradition among the ruins of what was once a glorious citadel.

      It grieves me the more to see some senior Traditional Catholics – bishops, priests and laity – become blind by their own intellectual pride to the extent of offering sophisitc argument to justify cooperation in this great evil of our time while the simple Catholic can discern the moral truth so clearly, which is that one cannot cooperate with so great an evil as abortion under any circumstances.

      I expected the Modernists in the Church to push the vaccines because they frankly no longer have the supernatural Catholic Faith, but I never in my wildest imagination expected so-called Traditionalists to attempt for one second to justify this “sin crying to heaven for vengeance”. The fact that they have done so, and remain entrenched and obstinate, signals for me that Lucifer is making some serious gains within Tradition, using of course his tried and tested method – Pride!

      • Athanasius,

        I agree totally. One of the things which has caused me most concern about this horrible affair is the sight of people I once respected justifying – in print, with no caveat – the deriving of benefit from these horrendous crimes. And these crimes continue on a daily basis to furnish “science” with its raw materials.

        Didn’t somebody once warn of a coming diabolical disorientation? I had no idea it would extend to within the ranks of traditional Catholics the way it has. But, as you say, pride is a killer, and renders every one of us vulnerable.

  4. Having read this superb summary, I have to fall back to my usual cynicism about the true motivation of these Catholic cicadas: follow the money. How many of the poisonous voices are attempting to preserve or achieve a tenured position at a university? How many are promoting their own books and lecture fees? How many are lined up for grants for “research” projects?

    This situation also highlights the ever-growing chasm between the “experts” (who were also responsible for Vatican II, including prelates, priests and theologians) and the man in the pew. This blog, website and newsletter, in fact, are the work of “the man in the pew,” a clear result of the failure of “experts” to preserve the Faith. Not only a failure to preserve, but a willful choice of betrayal.

    • RCAVictor

      I would add to your list some Traditional priests who may perhaps view a little compromise with Modernist Rome as a worthy enterprise – for peace’ sake!

  5. A brilliant article by Marinaio.

    There has been a case in Ireland where someone who has been fully vaccinated is now in ICU with Covid. The excuse is that this is a “breakthrough” case – not usual for someone to get infected after vaccination (though I think that’s false)
    https://www.irishpost.com/news/fully-vaccinated-irish-person-admitted-to-icu-after-breakthrough-covid-19-infection-215951?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=trending

