Catholics Are Accomplices in a “demonic industry” aka abortion-tainted vaccines… 

Marinaio, an American who blogs with us from time to time and shares his excellent articles, notably on the Covid vaccines, alerted me to his latest excellent article on the subject, which was published at Lifesitenews on July, 6th…
Hear, O foolish people, and without understanding: who have eyes, and see not: and ears, and hear not. (Jeremias 5:21)
For there shall be a time, when they will not endure sound doctrine; but, according to their own desires, they will heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears. (2 Timothy 4:3)
July 6, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — It is summer in the Northern hemisphere; friends and family on the East Coast tell us that the cicadas are abundant this year. Some find the rasping sound made by these large insects irritating. Just as one thinks the noise has stopped, it begins again. Or another starts up. The same is true of Catholic authors who continue to promote the erroneous notion that it is morally permissible to accept what have come to be called “abortion-tainted vaccines.” They do not seem to recognize that their attempts to peddle their sophistry to faithful Catholics have been stymied at every turn. Like the ubiquitous cicadas, however, they are loud and persistent in their noise.
One would think, for example, that when Pamela Acker responded to Emmanuele Barbieri’s invective against her in April — a measured and thorough response wherein she soundly refuted his arguments — it would have been the end of the matter for Barbieri. Unfortunately, there seems to be a certain willing blindness on the part of those who wish to accommodate the world by accepting morally illicit vaccines and pharmaceuticals. This is not meant to be uncharitable; however, it seems to us that anyone with a properly formed sensus catholicus ought to be able to readily see the matter as we see it — as most of our Catholic friends see it. How is it that Catholic faithful in the pews can discern this question with clarity, but that Catholic authors and “experts” cannot or will not? Those Catholic authors appear to have one main trait in common: They turn a blind eye to the simple fact that acceptance of vaccines tested with, developed from, or including residual stem cell DNA from murdered babies continues to feed the “medical research”/big pharma industry. Why do they not see the issue as clearly as we see it?
What is so utterly astonishing and dismaying for us — totally untrained in theology — is the reliance of theologians who strive to justify, by means of bewildering tautology, acceptance of a demonic industry in which children were (and continue to be) murdered and cannibalized. Thus, permitting them to avert their gaze from the ongoing murder and “utilization” of innumerable other children in the utterly barbaric human tissue culture industry, allowing them to use the “lesser of two evils” argument, and eventually leading them to “justify,” with “provisos,” the use of vaccines derived via the “spilling of innocent blood” by abortion. Is the “spilling of innocent blood” no longer one of the four unforgiveable crimes that cry out to Heaven for vengeance?
It is puzzling and even frustrating to see the various opinions that have been offered over the last year or so regarding this most significant of moral issues. Catholics — who presumably share the same Creed and approach the same Communion rail at Mass — do not seem to be able to agree on the way we apply our common Faith regarding this question. How did we come to the apparent impasse where so many learned Catholic prelates, clergy, academicians, and authors are assuring us that acceptance of vaccines and drugs that have been tested or developed with “fetal stem cell lines” — stem cells stolen from murdered babies — is morally licit? And yet we are witnessing the sad spectacle of intelligent men like Roberto de Mattei and Father Cipolla, with whom most of us would agree on most current topics affecting Holy Mother Church, appearing to shill for the other side. They seem immune to the solid arguments against their conclusions, even by such articulate voices as those of Bishop Athanasius Schneider, Don Pietro Leone and Dr. de Mattei’s own translator, Francesca Romana, whose beautifully written critique could not fail to move even the most hardened of hearts on this topic. Still, these learned men persist in what appears to many of us to be a blindness. Australian Michael Baker, who authored a keenly perceptive analysis on the matter on the Family Life International website in late April, observed that his “experience in discussions with fellow Catholics is that the sensus fidelium on this grave moral issue is more likely to be found among the lowly faithful than among the ‘experts.’”
In view of all the above, why is this issue so divisive? It seems clear to us that there is a morally correct position that we Catholics ought to hold with one voice, a “united front” we are obligated to present to the world regarding these unspeakable practices of brutally extracting babies from the womb, dissecting them (often while they are still alive), and using their remains for “medical research”? Well, yes, there is — a most emphatic yes! Imagine 1.3 billion Catholics the world over standing shoulder to shoulder and saying, “No, we will have nothing to do with this evil.” You can be sure that the “medical research”/big pharma industry would be shut down. Or we can continue to argue among ourselves, with the accommodationists among us employing such red-herring sophistry as “remote material” cooperation, all the while giving more encouragement to the abortion/medical research/big pharma machine to continue its sordid practices. We have tried to point out for months that by accepting abortion-tainted vaccines — not just for COVID-19, but for, inter alia, varicella and rubella — we are contributing to the demand for “products” of those who profit from creating and using stem cell lines from murdered babies. Why can’t our fellow Catholics see this? Why do they default to the “remote material” argument (which is certainly legitimate in some cases such as, for example, paying income tax), or make the spurious allegation that those Catholics who refuse illicit vaccines are being inconsistent by accepting common over-the-counter drugs? Let us be completely honest, the answer to all these questions is found, unfortunately, in the quotes we offered at the beginning of this piece. It is a form of blindness. John Heywood explained it well in 1546: There are none so blind as those who will not see. The most deluded people are those who choose to ignore what they already know.
Which brings us to yet another article written on June 16, 2021 on the Corrispondenza Romana website under the name of Emmanuele Barbieri, in which the author addressed what he sees as “the issues that divide the Catholic world.” It was the second missive in as many months by which Barbieri took issue with those Catholics who have drawn a line against abortion-tainted vaccines. As alluded to above, this is the same Emmanuele Barbieri who, a couple of months ago, took aim at Pamela Acker, the courageous young author of Vaccination: A Catholic Perspective. In his previous piece, Barbieri mounted what can only be described as a ferocious ad hominem attack against Acker, questioning her expertise in vaccine research with the condescending comment: “Maintaining she is a qualified expert in biology would be like passing off a law school graduate as an experienced lawyer.”
As mentioned above, as well, Acker’s response to Barbieri’s broadside against her was respectful and thorough. But it seems this colleague of Dr. Roberto de Mattei wishes to perpetuate the rationalizing of his (and his friends’) conclusion that it is morally licit to accept abortion-tainted vaccines. In fact, this is one of the main concerns that many of us who have rejected such vaccines have regarding those who counsel conditional acceptance and accommodation: They appear to have reached their conclusions first, and then developed arguments to support those conclusions. In fact, Michael Baker, in the same article previously cited, gives us his sense of Roberto de Mattei’s logic. It can certainly be applied to the writings of Barbieri as well:
The impression one gains from reading his work is that Professor de Mattei first formed a view about the issue then went looking for reasons to support it. This is the approach of the subjectivist; it is not that of the realist who, emulating Aristotle, looks at reality and conforms his view to what reality reveals to him.
Just what is Barbieri’s new strategy to undermine the arguments of Catholics with whom he disagrees and who are, in his mind, divisive? Well, first, Barbieri attempts to school us on the “official position of the Magisterium of the Church,” initially pointing out quite correctly that the main “point on which disagreements have emerged” is the accommodationists’ use of the “remote material cooperation in evil” argument, before he slips in the standard “used in the past” caveat. In other words, he stands by his “far in the past and only a few abortions” argument. This erroneous contention — that time mitigates culpable cooperation in evil — has been gaining traction, even among “traditional” circles.
Who would have ever believed that a priest of a prominent traditional missionary order, when giving a talk on the liceity of abortion-tainted vaccines a few months ago, would have told his audience that the conditional acceptance of such vaccines is morally permissible, while clearly stating that time mitigates cooperation in evil? Does time itself exist for God? Does God not remember any unconfessed mortal sins, committed perhaps during the early life of an elderly person facing judgment? Was the primal sin of Adam and Eve too “remote” to necessitate Our Savior becoming incarnate in order to redeem us? Would a somehow lesser atonement, rather than the appalling Passion and Crucifixion of Our Savior, the very worst crime in all history, have been really necessary, especially when seen against the reality of the utter “remoteness” of the Original Sin of our first parents? Did not the very remote murder of Abel by his brother Cain, call down upon Cain and his descendants a punishment until the end of time, branding them with “The Mark of Cain”? Does a single unrepented and unconfessed mortal sin, however “remote an event” it happens to be, not deserve eternal punishment, or is its effect somehow diluted with passage of time, the passage of eons upon eons? Is Jesus, Truth and Justice Personified, misleading us in His warnings about eternal damnation? Are mortal sins, somehow sanitized and minimized by the passage of time? Can an unrepentant doctor who murdered an unborn child 60 years ago, be confident that he will escape from being cast into Hell? How really remote, even in human terms, is the relatively short length of time that this demonic industry of death has been in production? The murder of a single unborn child has eternal consequences. This unbaptized child is, according to most traditional theologians, denied the Beatific Vision for all Eternity. All the future graces, work, prayers, and other events of that child’s life and of all the progeny of that child, until the end of time, are destroyed, prevented, and in a very real use of the word, “aborted.”
The mitigation of culpable cooperation in evil over time is ostensibly something Emmanuele Barbieri believes; but that is not his main new plan of attack, which the reader of his article quickly perceives. Barbieri proceeds to highlight what he sees as the inconsistencies of his opponents regarding acceptance of common over-the-counter drugs. “One must therefore assume,” he writes, “that, according to their thesis, one should also categorically reject all those drugs that have made use of [fetal stem cell] lines in their respective testing phases.” Barbieri then extolls the virtues of the HEK-293 line, pointing out just how “instrumental” it has been “in understanding possible side effects” of certain drugs.
Barbieri targets ibuprofen, aspirin, omeprazole and even hydroxychloroquine. He tells us how each of these has used the HEK-293 stem cell line; but there is something amiss in his argument. In fact, even the casual reader will notice that all the HEK-293 tests on the drugs that were cited by Barbieri were accomplished within the last seven years. Those of us who have a memory of having used (or having known others who have used) these medications for several decades — long before abortion was legal — will ask the obvious question: How does latter-year testing of drugs that have been in existence and common use since at least the middle of the last century equate to abortion-tainted testing for development of new (e.g., COVID-19) and future vaccines? Well, it doesn’t equate at all; Barbieri is mixing up his apples and oranges.
In fact, Jose Trasancos, writing on the website Children of God for Life, on May 12, 2021, takes issue with the very same argument proffered by Fr. Matthew Schneider in January of this year. Trasancos devastates Schneider’s position — a position that the priest shares with Barbieri. The entire article by Trasancos is very well done; but just one excerpt will serve our purposes to show that Barbieri and Schneider are simply wrong about the moral equivalence of established common medicines with abortion-tainted vaccines:
Fr. Schneider’s article equates the use of aborted fetal cell lines in vaccine development to the “testing” applied to his list of often-prescribed and common OTC medications. They are not — I repeat — they are not the same thing. Fr. Schneider’s reference to aspirin (acetylsalicylic acid) as one of the OTC drugs “tested” in aborted fetal cell lines is the best example to demonstrate the problem with his argument. Acetylsalicylic acid was first produced by French chemist Charles Frédéric Gerhardt in 1853 and the U.S. patent for aspirin was awarded to Bayer in the year 1900. Of course, aborted fetal cell lines were in the distant future, rendering their use in the development of aspirin an impossibility.
Without ascribing any intentional deceitfulness or hidden agenda to the accommodationists like Barbieri, one wonders why they do not seem able or willing to address the real issue, instead of creating red herrings. In his last paragraph, Barbieri extends an olive branch to those of us who have drawn a firm line against abortion-tainted vaccines and pharmaceuticals, suggesting that we unite to fight legalized abortion and euthanasia. But he misses the point entirely: As long as people accept immoral vaccines, abortions will continue. His reliance on the documents issued since 2005 by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and the Pontifical Academy for Life do, in fact, leave open the possibility of accepting illicit vaccines under certain conditions, provided that Catholics fulfill their “duty” to make known their objections to appropriate government agencies and to the drug manufacturers themselves. How is that working out for us?
Not well, in that the Vatican itself is confused in its 2017 claim that abortions are no longer necessary for medical research. As if that were not bad enough, the Director of the National Catholic Bioethics Center, Rev. Tadeusz Pacholczyk, Ph.D., takes his own swipe at Pamela Acker as he perpetuates the myth that the HEK-293 line is derived from “a single fetus … in 1972 or 1973.” Don’t you love the way those who counsel accommodation speak of a fetus instead of a baby, and how no one seems to know the exact year the supposed single murder took place? As for the Vatican’s lack of moral leadership, only two years prior to that spurious 2017 claim telling us of the “news” that abortions are no longer necessary, a completely new cell line was created from murdered babies in China. Why? Because of the demand! Furthermore, the International Society for Stem Cell Research just recently updated its rules to allow experimentation on human embryos older than 14 days old. Despite the Vatican’s passive resistance strategy, medical “researchers” are upping the ante in this moral war.
As we mentioned earlier, the sad and tragic fact is that when we consent to abortion-tainted vaccines and other pharmaceuticals, we contribute to the demand for the “medical research”/big pharma industry to continue harvesting — in a most brutal fashion. It is too important not to reiterate: These innocent children, according to most traditional theologians, will be denied the Beatific Vision for all eternity. In so doing, we then become what the Doctors and Fathers of the Church call “accessories to sin.” Of the nine ways of being an accessory to another’s sin, the Catechism of the Catholic Church mentions three that are relevant to our discussion:
* by partaking
* by silence
* by defense of the ill done
These need not be elaborated on to see how those who seek accommodation with the world on the issue of abortion-tainted vaccines are fueling the harvesting of aborted babies. Any Catholic worth the name can easily provide an example of “partaking.” A simple analogy would be the case of a heroin addict who breaks into homes and steals valuable household items, selling these ill-gotten goods to support his habit. The person who purchases such things, knowing the circumstances, is “partaking” in the crime of the thief (and encouraging the addict to commit more crimes). Regarding silence, there are those who know the truth of the matter and who — for whatever reason — refuse to speak the truth. As for defense of the ill done, lamentably, there are those who defend these unspeakable acts against children by citing the supposed benefits of health and the common good. Emmanuele Barbieri can list all the purported benefits of HEK-293 he can find; but what about the unbaptized children who were murdered to provide these supposed benefits? Perhaps those who counsel acceptance of vaccines obtained from murdered babies should revisit Our Lord’s words about millstones around their necks and being thrown into the depths of the sea (Matt. 18:6; Mark 9:42; Luke 17:2). After all, there are arguably few things worse than risking a child’s chance to ever enjoy the Beatific Vision, especially by rationalizing the use of their DNA and stem cells as an aid to our own health (which is questionable, at best, anyway).
Catholic “experts” who recommend acceptance of abortion-tainted vaccines and pharmaceuticals are clearly complicit. In jurisprudence, they are considered “accomplices after the fact,” while in moral theology, they are most definitely “accessories to another’s sins.” They would do well to think long and hard about how such acceptance will encourage those who wish to exploit the harvesting of organs and stem cells from murdered babies and perpetuate the gruesome practice. The only way to stop this is to say, “No!” Why can’t Barbieri see this? Still, he is right about one thing: We must stand together; however, it must not be only to stop abortion and euthanasia, but firmly and finally to tell those who make such decisions that we Catholics will no longer tolerate or accept vaccines and pharmaceuticals tested and developed with the stem cells of murdered babies. Knowing what we know about this continuing practice, it is a willful blindness for us to call for an end to abortion on the one hand, while on the other we accept the continued ill-gotten fruits of the abortion industry. Let us pray to Our Lord Jesus Christ that He does for all of us what He did when He healed the blind man who asked of Him, “Lord, that I may see!”
Tony and Vickie Ambrosetti live in north Idaho, in a cottage in the piney woods overlooking the Spokane River valley. They were moved to start their own Catholic blog, Tradidi Quod et Accepi, to help pass down the beautiful Truths of the Catholic Faith to their children and grandchildren.
Dr. Claude E. Newbury, M.B., B.Ch., D.T.M&H., D.O.H., M.F.G.P., D.P.H., D.C.H., D.A., M. Med., is a retired physician and past President of Pro-Life in South Africa.
Excuse me for being a bit dense, but I am a bit confused on this issue. I have to take Omeprazole for an acid reflux condition and have been concerned since I found out it has been tested with HEK-293. The author states “Barbieri targets ibuprofen, aspirin, omeprazole and even hydroxychloroquine. He tells us how each of these has used the HEK-293 stem cell line; but there is something amiss in his argument. In fact, even the casual reader will notice that all the HEK-293 tests on the drugs that were cited by Barbieri were accomplished within the last seven years. Those of us who have a memory of having used (or having known others who have used) these medications for several decades — long before abortion was legal — will ask the obvious question: How does latter-year testing of drugs that have been in existence and common use since at least the middle of the last century equate to abortion-tainted testing for development of new (e.g., COVID-19) and future vaccines? Well, it doesn’t equate at all; Barbieri is mixing up his apples and oranges.”
Omeprazole was patented in 1978, and approved for medical use in 1988 so was already in use well before HEK-293 testing, which the author states were all done within the last seven years. Does that make it morally acceptable to take it? I certainly wouldn’t have any of the vaccines and if I have to take any other meds in future, I will certainly be examining their provenance very carefully before agreeing to take them.
WF,
Barbieri’s argument follows the same benighted thinking that (Fr) Schneider’s (LC) did before him.
Just because a substance has been subjected to an immoral use long after it was first produced does not make it immoral in its genesis and, therefore, immoral to take thereafter.
It would be the same as if I decided to test Jelly Babies on HEK-293. If I were to carry out an act of such perversion, would that thereby render all Jelly Babies to be immoral substances thereafter?
The distinction which Schneider and Barbieri fail to make is that these vaccines depend upon HEK-293 for their creation in the first place – no HEK-293, no vaccine. That is not at all the same case as substances which were created in a totally moral fashion which are then tesed immorally many years later.
They are either stupid, or they are deliberately trying to deceive the unwary. I hope it is the case that they are just stupid.
We appreciate the succinct and clear way that you explained this, Deacon Augustine. Thank you! The article was already getting too long, but we should have given a short synopsis of the Children of God for Life site article linked in the text gives us the factual historical account. It is actually true that tissue from aborted babies whose mothers were declared “feeble-minded” was used in the development of the polio vaccine in the early half of the 20th Century. But there is no evidence whatsoever that what was then called “embryonic” (fetal) tissue was ever used in the development of any OTC medications. The distinction you make — used in development vs. later testing — is perfectly in accordance with historical fact. Thank you again.
Marinaio,
Your article from LSN is brilliant! Thank you for it.
I don’t know how anyone, especially Catholics, could justify taking vaccines which use material from murdered unborn babies. It’s a shocker.
Deacon Augustine,
Your last sentence made me LOL!
I’m grateful for your distinction about the immoral use long after drugs were first produced, not making it immoral to use them. It’s about something being created, using fetal material. That’s a relief, given that so much “updating” will be going on all the time.
WF
I agree with Deacon Augustine, there is no moral law fobidding use of drugs subjected to testing using abortion cell lines long after the drug was produced and put on the market.
I have no idea why the pharmaceutical industry would want to test authorised drugs in this way once they’re in circulation, but there’s no moral barrier to using them since this evil method is an addition after the fact and thefefore not implicit to the original creation and testing of the drug.
This is truly shocking as well: https://gloria.tv/post/jJMQC2hWBvS13VmRrWzMb4bCU
Westminsterfly,
There appears to be a faulty leap in Dr. Brandolino’s reasoning: she cites a 2013 decision of a U.S. court regarding modified human genomes, but then describes this as “international law.” The information, nevertheless, is terrifying.
Thank you editor – one of the best analyses of the situation I have read so far.
IMO the category of “remote material co-operation” is a complete red herring in this case as its traditional use has been to describe co-operation in a present or future sin. It has not been used to justify co-operation in a sin which has taken place in the past and in which the co-operator has full knowledge of both that sin and its gravity.
If I am mistaken in that opinion, I am happy to be corrected. However, it seems to me that benefitting from abortion-tainted vaccines is much more akin to being an accessory after the fact as would be the case of receipt of stolen goods, benefitting from the proceeds of crime and money-laundering etc. – all of which carry severe penalties in civil and criminal law, not to speak of the moral law.
Quite apart from the immorality of these vaccines and the benefitting from them, it is notable that the guidance from the PAL in 2005 made one of the conditions of their liceity the fact that they had been proven to be safe. As you may be aware, all the vaccines currently approved for use against covid have been approved on an “emergency use authorization” precisiely because the phase 3 of their clinical trials is not scheduled to be completed until 2022/23. Everybody who has received them in good faith has been unwittingly participating in a mass experiment without having the information to be able to give informed consent. This in itself is grossly immoral and contravenes the Nuremberg protocols drawn up after WWII to outlaw medical experimentation on human beings without full and free consent being given.
These vaccines are not safe – the numbers killed by them and the number of severe adverse events are of the same order of magnitude as the number of lives purportedly saved by them. In every previous vaccine trial, such statistics would have been sufficient to have the trial scrapped. The long-term effects on fertility, auto-immune disorders, circulatory diseases and potential carcinogenic effects are all unknown, but have raised sufficient red flags for many (brave) scientists to call for the vaccination programmes to cease. Even the inventor of mRNA vaccine technology – Dr Robert Malone – has warned about the cyto-toxicity of the covid spike proteins which these vaccines produce in the human body, and has called for the cessation of vaccinations.
For all these “experts” in the hierarchy and without, who have argued for the liceity of the vaccines and encouraged people to take them, not only have they been complicit in encouraging people to benefit from immoral acts, but they have also encouraged people to take a course of action which could be very damaging for their own health and that of their children.
In the case of the emergency covid vaccines, the pharmaceutical companies have been granted statutory immunity from prosecution for the production, sales and marketing of lethal/dangerous medical treatments. There is no legal recourse against them. However, I believe that the Holy See, the bishops of the Catholic Church, Fr Schneider, Fr Barbieri, Prof de Mattei et al., do not have the luxury of such immunity of prosecution from those who follow their bad advice. I, for one, would be happy to donate my time and research abilities, free of charge, to any class action that is brought against these actors by any people who have suffered as a result of following their bad advice.
Deacon Augustine
I agree that this article of Mariano is masterly and I would extend my appreciation to your own response.
I have of course written my own articles on the subject and also written privately to a number of senior Traditional priests trying to persuade them to retract their shocking and scandalous public approval of these new vaccines. Sadly, I have failed to change their views and they remain obstinate.
What strikes me most about this is that the simple faithful seem to be able to morally discern the evil of these abortion-tainted vaccines while the clerical intellectuals appear to be completely blind. This phenomenon is not new since in the history of the Church every heresy has begun with a clerical intellectual whose pride blinded him to the truth. Indeed Vatican II is the example par excellence of clerical intellectuals who thought they could force a “New Pentecost” by their own lights and succeeded only in opening the Church to “the smoke of Satan”. Even yet, their blind obstinacy forbids them from admitting error while some simple faithful seek refuge in Tradition among the ruins of what was once a glorious citadel.
It grieves me the more to see some senior Traditional Catholics – bishops, priests and laity – become blind by their own intellectual pride to the extent of offering sophisitc argument to justify cooperation in this great evil of our time while the simple Catholic can discern the moral truth so clearly, which is that one cannot cooperate with so great an evil as abortion under any circumstances.
I expected the Modernists in the Church to push the vaccines because they frankly no longer have the supernatural Catholic Faith, but I never in my wildest imagination expected so-called Traditionalists to attempt for one second to justify this “sin crying to heaven for vengeance”. The fact that they have done so, and remain entrenched and obstinate, signals for me that Lucifer is making some serious gains within Tradition, using of course his tried and tested method – Pride!
Athanasius,
I agree totally. One of the things which has caused me most concern about this horrible affair is the sight of people I once respected justifying – in print, with no caveat – the deriving of benefit from these horrendous crimes. And these crimes continue on a daily basis to furnish “science” with its raw materials.
Didn’t somebody once warn of a coming diabolical disorientation? I had no idea it would extend to within the ranks of traditional Catholics the way it has. But, as you say, pride is a killer, and renders every one of us vulnerable.
Having read this superb summary, I have to fall back to my usual cynicism about the true motivation of these Catholic cicadas: follow the money. How many of the poisonous voices are attempting to preserve or achieve a tenured position at a university? How many are promoting their own books and lecture fees? How many are lined up for grants for “research” projects?
This situation also highlights the ever-growing chasm between the “experts” (who were also responsible for Vatican II, including prelates, priests and theologians) and the man in the pew. This blog, website and newsletter, in fact, are the work of “the man in the pew,” a clear result of the failure of “experts” to preserve the Faith. Not only a failure to preserve, but a willful choice of betrayal.
RCAVictor
I would add to your list some Traditional priests who may perhaps view a little compromise with Modernist Rome as a worthy enterprise – for peace’ sake!
A brilliant article by Marinaio.
There has been a case in Ireland where someone who has been fully vaccinated is now in ICU with Covid. The excuse is that this is a “breakthrough” case – not usual for someone to get infected after vaccination (though I think that’s false)
