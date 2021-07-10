Systemic Racism in England: We Don’t Want to be Free! We Want Slavery! 

Boris Johnson faces a growing revolt over plans to end most Covid restrictions on 19 July – including the mandatory wearing of face masks on public transport and in hospitals – as half of the public now say they want “freedom day” to be delayed.
Last night, as doctors and other NHS workers demanded that mask-wearing continue in hospitals, regional political leaders broke ranks, saying they would override the national government on the issue and strongly advise people to continue wearing masks on public transport.
Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, told the Observer that with Covid cases rising rapidly again, “freedom day” risked becoming “anxiety day” for huge numbers of vulnerable people, because the government was making unwise decisions.
“The government is simply wrong to frame everything from here as a matter of pure personal choice. It is not,” said Burnham. “Many people who are vulnerable to the virus have to use public transport and do their food shopping in person. That is why the wearing of face coverings in these settings should have remained mandatory. I will be strongly encouraging the people of Greater Manchester to continue to wear masks on public transport out of respect for others.”
London mayor Sadiq Khan is also involved in urgent talks with the government, Transport for London (TfL), private train operators, and trade unions as support grows for the wearing of face masks to remain mandatory on the capital’s transport network.
It is understood that Khan believes keeping the mask requirement for all transport modes would be the simplest and safest measure. He said last week that the use of face coverings reduces the spread of Covid “and crucially gives Londoners confidence to travel on the network, which is vital to our economic recovery”.
Comments invited – I’m speechless!
I mean, people don’t want to be free?! What’s the bet that July 19 will be put back and the lifting of restrictions cancelled again?
Signed: You don’t have to be a genius, Glasgow…
I posted the following information on the “Scots Minister….” thread yesterday morning, but I think it is worth copying here, for self-evident reasons…
Lockdown Sceptics is reporting polls which show that a majority of people do not want restrictions to end, and the report quotes the Communist SAGE member, Susan Michie as seeking to keep masks and social distancing etc. forever, as a part of our normal way of living…
However, Lockdown Sceptics asks where are these people who want to keep the restrictions – here is an extract from today’s Lockdown Sceptics email…
There’s a great letter in the Telegraph today asking where broadcasters find Brits who want to remain in lockdown.
These people may be happy to merely “exist”, the author writes, but “some of us want to live”!
Judging from England fans filling Wembley Stadium and dancing in streets across the country last night, many more are in the “get back to normal” camp than some reporters suggest.
SIR – Television reporters constantly interview members of the public who claim that they don’t want lockdown to end. Where do they find these people?
If their lives have not been blighted by the lockdowns of the last 16 months, I can only assume that they don’t work or run a business; they don’t go shopping; they never eat out; they don’t have school-age children or students in their family; they don’t know anyone in hospital or a care home; they don’t have health problems or ever need to see a GP; they never go on holiday; they never go to the theatre, a cinema or to a concert; they don’t support a charity; they neither attend nor support nor try to organise a local club or organisation; they don’t go to public talks or meetings; they don’t have or want any social contact; their family never plans an event such as a wedding; they don’t wish to attend any funerals.
This amounts to existing, not living. Some of us want to live!
Valerie Monaghan
Cowbridge, Glamorgan
Judging from The Guardian report above, it seems to be certain politicians who want to keep us in slavery – and they are stoking the fear in the population. I am of the opinion that ALL politicians should have their pay cut, drastically – then we’ll see how long their enthusiasm for “the virus” and restrictions lasts…
As nearly all of the things on that list apply to me it is nonetheless not living simply so that others may simply live but simply existing. These polls are nonsense and fabricated Communist propaganda, yet more number-fudging. The Guardian’s meager sample size of 2000 is nothing but playing on emotion and fear to build back better to total slavery to the state.
I don’t understand if everybody who wants protection, via the jab only apparently, has it, what is the problem? Does it not actually protect a person after all? Or was there never any danger in the first place beyond normal seasonal mortality? The conclusions are clear from the result of there have been more deaths and injuries in past year from the “vaccines” than in the past 50 years from all other vaccines.
Editor
Those who say that half the population want to continue with restrictions to their lives are liars, as simple as that. Boris could prove the point by having a referendum, if he dares. These are Communist/left-leaning mouthpieces who are trying to convince us that many want restrictions left in place. They’re backed by the Communist media of course, which adds credence to their lies. People in general just want their normal lives back and I sincerely hope that Westminster waster doesn’t give into the Communists again!
Victor & Athanasius,
Agree on all fronts.
I thought I’d re-post this Dennis Prager Fireside Chat – “Until it’s safe means never…” One of his best, I think…
ED I think I have said this before ( not about that Guy Andy Burnham who obviously doesn’t use Busses Etc ) as am now Car Less I use the Bus . A couple of times I have forgot to put on my Mask and the Drivers have refused me entry. Of course their only doing their Job as I haven’t an exemption Certificate. Which brings me to my point ( at Last says She ) . Burnham says People who are at risk from the Chinese Disease have also to use Public Transport. So what does He say about the Vulnerable who Have Mask Exemption Certificates yet go onto Public Transport. As I said previously I was on a Bus where their were 8 of us 4 with Masks I.E. ones without Chest or Asthma Problems and 4 Without Masks who as they have exemption Certificates from their Doctors must surely have problems. It is Ludicrous their is absolutely no Logic to it .
I know that most on Here read Articles Etc on L.S.News . I don’t recall which one it was on but their is a Link to a Great Book called–Rapid Virus Recovery–. It really is a great read as far as the Chinese Disease is concerned ,and of course all of the Lies Etc surrounding it. Going quickly back to your Topic I was out getting Messages the other day and the Amount of Not just Children now but ,infants with Masks on is really actually Horrific. In fact were we Living in Godly times the Mothers and Fathers would be taken in for Child Abuse. I mean really,anyone with Half a Brain knows that these Infants Lungs are not fully developed and if Masks are shoved onto their poor little faces every time they leave Home ( that’s provided their not having to wear them indoors) their Lungs will never Develop. As it’s said in your article do people want to be Free . As Dennis says Safe is Never . I had a discussion with a Teacher who said ” Who else goes to work everyday and risks their Lives ” When I was younger we worked regularly at 100ft Heights and of course their were terrible accidents , but that back then was Life . In the 60s and 70s we would Never have put up with this Garbage that’s happening now . Dennis Talk reminds me off The Marathon Man Film when the Dentist Mengele is drilling His Teeth without Anesthetic saying over and over . ” Is it safe, is it safe “