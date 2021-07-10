People DON’T Matter: Prince Harry & Meghan Decide Two-Children Enough … 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been granted an award by a charity for making the “enlightened decision” to limit their family to two children.
Population Matters said it was recognising Harry and Meghan with the “Special Award” for reducing their impact on the environment by not having any more children following the birth of their daughter this year.
The Sussexes, who quit as senior working royals last year, had baby Lilibet “Lili” Diana on June 4, following the birth of their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019.
The UK-based charity Population Matters, which campaigns to achieve a sustainable population, said the couple were being recognised as “a role model for other families”.
A spokesman said: “In choosing and publicly declaring their intention to limit their family to two, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are helping to ensure a better future for their children and providing a role model for other families.
“Having a smaller family reduces our impact on the Earth, and provides a better chance for all our children, their children and future generations to flourish on a healthy planet.
“We commend the Duke and Duchess for taking this enlightened decision, and for affirming that a smaller family is also a happy family”.
Prince Harry mentioned his intention to have no more than two children during a talk with chimpanzee expert Dr Jane Goodall in Vogue magazine in 2019. Source
Comment:
They tried this – population control – in China and now there are many young men who can’t find wives. And then there is the sad fact that huge number of people either have no siblings or perhaps one, if they’re lucky. And since there’s no such thing as “luck”, I mean that they may have one sibling if their climate activist/brainwashed parents think it’s a good idea. “Royal Archie”, for example, won’t have a brother in his life and little “Lili” won’t have a sister. Very sad. Sad enough if it happens naturally, if God doesn’t send a brother or a sister, but very sad (and unjust) if it comes about through tampering with nature. These people who claim to care about the planet, that “population matters”, forget that, (quoting one scientist on the subject): “With every mouth, God sends a pair of hands…” So, to insist on depopulating the planet is to say that people don’t matter.
Perhaps it’s time to start offering awards for married couples who accept children lovingly from God and help to build the world’s populations back better!
Absolutely disgraceful this very very weird couple will do anything to court controversy tragic isnt it ?…….what a sad world we are in Crustaceans now have protection in a recent Bill but poor little Humans have hardly any notice how quick the evil anti populationists jump on every bandwagon going to further their disgraceful cause
Of course I’m against population control, but where those two are concerned, I’m prepared to make an exception. Harry and Meghan are quite enough already. Let’s just pray they don’t pass on their rampant narcissism and neuroses to the two poor children that they have had.
Westminster Fly,
LOL! That was my own first thought but you beat me to it! Just this once, an exception!
Lily,
Even though they may be materially privileged, can you imagine how mentally scarred and screwed up those children are going to be like because of their ‘woke’ parents? It really would take a miracle of grace for those kids to grow up to embrace the Truth – but it has happened many times before in history and it could happen again . . . we just never know. God draws good out of evil and we just have to hope and pray for that to happen in the case of these two poor lost misguided souls Harry and Meghan and the children they have responsibility for.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9775283/Meghan-Markle-Prince-Harry-charity-award-making-enlightened-decision-two-kids.html#reader-comments….PLEASE READ THE COMMENTS MOST ARE AGAINST POPULATION CONCERN AND CONTROL
Wendy,
Thanks for that most enlightening article.
Below is what Harry said (he has a high opinion of himself here):
(Quote) During the interview, he claimed the Earth is ‘borrowed’, adding: ‘Surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.’
If he was as intelligent as he claims to be, he would see that each family needs three children just to continue to populate the earth and to “leave something better for the next generation”. But statistically speaking we need even more than three children to carry on the human race.
I feel very much for his children who will be growing up in a very warped environment.
Warydoom
What he forgets is that the devil is more intelligent than any human being, but since he has lost divine grace and wisdom he has become the greatest of all blind idiots, as have his “intelligent” rationalist servants.
They speak with the arrogance and pride of their fallen master, yet they are mere dust before God!
As Mother Theresa once famously said ,when some know it all Journalist said to Her
” How come your so called Loving God hasn’t sent a Cure for Cancer ”
Mother Theresa didn’t even take a second to answer back.
“He probably has ,but the Person to whom it was given to was most Likely Killed in Their Mothers Womb ”
Although to be Honest am going along with W. Fly as far as those Two Horrible people are concerned. Especially that Sparkle one. As for Harry ,I think without a doubt that He has an identity problem and we all know what that is means. Also their following in The Old Dukes Footsteps. Am sure many on here can remember when He wanted to put Bromide into the Peasants Drinking Water . He should have put it into Water nearer Home .
Editor
We’ve discussed over the past days on other threads how deeply Communism has infiltrated into the highest levels of the Church and civil society. Prince Harry has to be the example par excellence of this infiltration, not to mention the late Prince Phillip who once declared that if reincarnation were true then he would like to return as a deadly virus to reduce the world’s population. Prince Charles sadly shares his father’s view and is up to his eyes with the Davos people in seeking to impose population control on the world. It is little wonder then that his son, Harry, is of similar Godless mindset.
As for Meghan, she was 10 years married to a man before she met Harry and no children were forthcoming from that union, so she’s another major influence behind selfish Harry, a spoiled brat if we’re being truthful. When you marry a radical leftist you have to expect a radical marriage. The Queen’s children, with the exception of Edward, have all mocked their marriage vows, so it is hardly surprising that their children follow suit in the business of offending against the Commandments of God – it is, after all, a royal family established on the adultery and apostasy of Henry VIII.
Under the Catholic monarchies it was the duty of the monarch and the royal family to show forth to the people fidelity to the Church and to the Commandments of God by virtuous living. It didn’t always happen as it should, though there are examples of monarchs who were saints. At any rate, these Catholic monarchies would never have signed divorce, abortion and homosexual marriage into law against the order established by God, as Queen Elizabeth II has done. Sadly, her majesty reaps now the fruits of her own betrayal of the law of God in a dysfunctional family that lives largely for selfish indulgence.
There is absolutely no difference in what Harry and Meghan have announced to what the Communist Chinese and North Korean governments have been ruthlessly imposing on their peoples for half a century. Although not a signed up member of the Communist Party, Harry will be Masonic, as will Charles, and anyone who understands the connection knows that these evil twin ideologies have the same authors, architects and ends. Both work for the downfall of Christian culture. What is really worrying about it is that today the West praises these people for their apostasy whereas just 50 years ago the people would have demanded that they be stripped of all public office and banished from the land as Godless Communists.
It’s little wonder that Britain is in the mess it is with a royal family so steeped in Masonry and Communism. To be truly royal they must be truly Christian or else they just become just a dysfunctional family costing the tax payer an awful lot of money to live their scandalous, self-indulgent lives that help corrupt future generations – by which I mean any generations lucky enough to escape the abortion genocide by being born.
If the monarchy in this country wishes to continue to be valid in this country then it will have to act quickly to subdue the radical agendas of rogues like Charles and Harry. If it doesn’t, it’s doomed to extinction within a very few short years. Once it has played its part in corrupting the minds and morals of the people, it will be brought down by the same dark influence which is currently guiding and using it for evil ends.
Athanasius its not just Lizzie and Her Cohorts we have to keep and of course I know that all on here are well aware of that . But when it comes to keeping the 42nd Cousin of the 42nd Cousin that’s the 42nd Cousin to Lizzie am not sure that ones especially in the U.S.A. know that ( not you of course Victor) nothing is more obscene than this time of the year . This was actually what one so called Socialite said a few years ago .
” One has no idea the Stess that this time of the year Brings. First their is the Boat Race . Then it’s coming out Parties. Then it’s Royal Ascot . Then Wimbledon. If one knew the Stress just in making sure one doesn’t wear the same Dress or Hat . Our Ladies in waiting have to call literally Dozens of High Class Dress Makers to make sure My little £20.000 Dress doesn’t clash with others. It really is Exhausting ”
Now more or less Word for Word that was what one Women said. Of course we only had to watch Ascot ( which I wouldn’t now ) to see the Obscenity of it all .
As for the Freemasonry part we all know ,or should know that their steeped in Masonry the Old Duke in His younger years being The Grandmaster of Grandmasters in the U.K.
Now his ( to me ) Idiotic Sons Charles, and Andy have taken over where He left off. Charlie am sure is now the Patron Saint of some Save The Penguins Society. Andy of course has other things in His Mind. Well that may be a mistake. Maybe not His Mind .
Going back to Sparkle She came over to the The U.K to find a Rich Idiot as the Billionaires and Milionaires in the U.S.A. wouldn’t touch Her with a Bargepole. She tried to corner the Footballer Ashley Cole ,who would have nothing to do with Her . My God She even tried to get away with Piers Morgan . Then of course She won the Lottery when Henry fancied Her and it was Love ❤️ at first sight. 😷🙈
This is a case, if ever there was one, when the Pope and bishops should speak out loud and clear. People will follow the example of Harry and Meghan, especially with him claiming it’s the “intelligent” thing to do, to stop at two child families.
If the top hierarchy have a policy of no longer speaking out when the moral law is being broken, what use are they?
Lily
In answer to your question: They are of no use, they are apostates from the faith! It is precisely for challenging this kind of evil in public that Fr. Altmann is now persecuted by his bishop. They don’t want the truth, whose author is Our Lord, they want the lies because they now serve the Father of lies!
Athanasius,
I know you are right and I’ve read that same information a million times on this blog – I just find it so hard to grasp fully. God help them when they stand before their Maker.
Lily
It’s a hard conclusion to reach, I agree, but absolutely irrefutable given their consistent destructive words and actions. It grieves me greatly to have to conclude as I do, but it’s in our face and we cannot keep denying the obvious. They are largely apostates now.
Athanasius what you say is True, but ad like to know how many on Here believe that The Godfather, or one of His Cohorts called up Bishop Callahan and said.
” If you don’t get rid of that Priest, Callahan, then it’s You who will Be removed “
FOOF
I’m quite sure that Francis and his cohorts are very pleased with the way things have turned out, but they wouldn’t have to have put too much pressure on their fellow Modernist enemy of the faith within to get him to act against a good priest.
Lily,
This Pope did, in fact, speak out loud and clear about this. Remember when he publicly frowned upon Catholic families who are “breeding like rabbits”?
Upside down Church = upside down world.
By the way, I remember my mother saying that she would never have allowed her children to associate with the royals given their dreadful morals. And to think that they’re the ones who think they shouldn’t associate with lesser mortals due to their privileged positions, when all the time moral people up and down the country view them as unsavoury pagans. Had Meghan been a shop girl somewhere instead of a wealthy TV star, Harry would have been told to take her as a mistress but not to dare speak of marriage. And if she had been Catholic, they would have disowned him immediately.
Some amazing and really brilliant comments on here thank you every contributor what a mad ,sad and bad World we live in people are like tragic Lemmings at the brink of a huge high cliff into a very deep see but spurred on by their masters are falling off in their millions …………..their brains numb and just not seeing the finer point ..
There’s that buzzword “sustainable” again…not to mention the use of the word “Matters” for an organization name: Black Lives Matter, Media Matters, Population Matters. Perhaps these two useful royal idiots should look up what the sustainability target for the world’s population is: 500 million. Not that they would care.
Meanwhile, I have to wonder whether Satan is shooting – or flame throwing – himself in the foot with all this population reduction stuff (aka genocide). Doesn’t that mean he will have fewer souls to rule over in his kingdom?
RCAVictor
Yes, Satan is flame throwing himself in the foot with his programme for global genocide. But then, pride is blind!
Athanasius,
Brilliant!
Editor,
Move along, I wasn’t complimenting Athanasius…don’t want you to get jealous…
Have a look at the list of “patrons” of this Population Matters organization:
https://populationmatters.org/our-patrons
The Communists have certainly learned to disguise their evil schemes very well, under the cloak of enlightened benevolence and concern. Could this be the end goal of the old “Renaissance Man,” who “can do all things if he will”?
“The ideal embodied the basic tenets of Renaissance humanism, which considered man the centre of the universe, limitless in his capacities for development, and led to the notion that men should try to embrace all knowledge and develop their own capacities as fully as possible.”
(Britannica entry)
RCAVictor
It would be worth looking into the politics of all of those people, though it is clear from the outset that they all share one thing in common, i.e., they’re all atheists which fits perfectly with Communism.
Is it no amazing, however, that they speak of rapidly increasing populations in an era of unprecedented abortion and other rampant birth control methods. Maybe they should concentrate their efforts instead on insiting on a return to the Christian family order, that way children will be born largely within wedlock, as gifts from God, instead of being conveniently brought forth by the unmarried for the sake of State benefits!
I haven’t watched the video yet, but the subject matter fits right in:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/fertility-rate-among-catholic-women-decreasing-jaw-dropping-rate/
RCAVictor
Here’s a very clear article stating exactly what Attenborough is all about. He’s a pathetic old man who own days on this earth are numbered. I don’t think it cruel to say that the planet will not mourn such a man as this.
https://gript.ie/attenborough-people-not-dying-is-worse-than-coronavirus/
Again Athanasius your a Man after my own Heart ,i never could go the Man Either. He always even yet comes over with that upperclass Superiority that He’s Better than us . My only regret to this Reprobate is that I should have stopped paying the Rotten BBC License years ago. As for your link ,sorry didn’t read it as Attenborough gives me The Boak.
FOOF
Sir David will be miffed!
Yes, that’s exactly it, they are saying people don’t matter. It’s the worship of nature and animals over love of neighbor, which can’t happen unless one loves God alone, and firstly. Depopulation is nothing but murder.
The only enlightened part of these very materially wealthy, very spiritually poor people’s decision is from the light bearer Lucifer whose plan is to destroy humanity in any and all ways imaginable. The interesting link is the Babylonian demoness Ishtar known to the Romans as Libertas, familiar to us as the Statue of Liberty, symbol of the USA, the Great Whore of the second Babylon named in the Apocalypse by Jesus.
I can think of Hungary as a state that rewards and promotes families and the EU has declared war on them. In contrast is the Communist China vision of human capital or cogs in the machine sweatshops churning out junk for the container ships. There is no 0.1 humans, since the referred replacement level fertility number of children 2.1 is closer to 2 than 3, this reveals the anti-Christ mindset of mainstream economists where humans can be aborted, cut up, or transplanted into whatever state demanded by the situation without regard to the Commandments of the Gospel. Forced organ harvesting is a well-known practice in China especially in the re-education camps. The trans-humanist project of hybridizing animal and human DNA, cells, biologic substance, with the stated goal of growing human organs for a proposed immortality of earthly life, was profiled in popular television series which was promptly canceled from broadcast immediately by its network. The proposed legislation Human-Animal Hybrid Prohibition Act of 2009 was mothballed months later.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/111th-congress/senate-bill/1435/text
If a man lies with an animal, both man and animal shall be slain.