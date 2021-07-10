People DON’T Matter: Prince Harry & Meghan Decide Two-Children Enough … 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been granted an award by a charity for making the “enlightened decision” to limit their family to two children.

Population Matters said it was recognising Harry and Meghan with the “Special Award” for reducing their impact on the environment by not having any more children following the birth of their daughter this year.

The Sussexes, who quit as senior working royals last year, had baby Lilibet “Lili” Diana on June 4, following the birth of their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019.

The UK-based charity Population Matters, which campaigns to achieve a sustainable population, said the couple were being recognised as “a role model for other families”.

A spokesman said: “In choosing and publicly declaring their intention to limit their family to two, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are helping to ensure a better future for their children and providing a role model for other families.

“Having a smaller family reduces our impact on the Earth, and provides a better chance for all our children, their children and future generations to flourish on a healthy planet.

“We commend the Duke and Duchess for taking this enlightened decision, and for affirming that a smaller family is also a happy family”.

Prince Harry mentioned his intention to have no more than two children during a talk with chimpanzee expert Dr Jane Goodall in Vogue magazine in 2019. Source

Comment:

They tried this – population control – in China and now there are many young men who can’t find wives. And then there is the sad fact that huge number of people either have no siblings or perhaps one, if they’re lucky. And since there’s no such thing as “luck”, I mean that they may have one sibling if their climate activist/brainwashed parents think it’s a good idea. “Royal Archie”, for example, won’t have a brother in his life and little “Lili” won’t have a sister. Very sad. Sad enough if it happens naturally, if God doesn’t send a brother or a sister, but very sad (and unjust) if it comes about through tampering with nature. These people who claim to care about the planet, that “population matters”, forget that, (quoting one scientist on the subject): “With every mouth, God sends a pair of hands…” So, to insist on depopulating the planet is to say that people don’t matter.

Perhaps it’s time to start offering awards for married couples who accept children lovingly from God and help to build the world’s populations back better!