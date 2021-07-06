Scots Minister on Totalitarian Covid Measures as Bishops Remain Silent… 

From the Y YouTube Platform…
“My biggest fear over this last year has not been for the Covid, but of the creeping totalitarianism it has brought about.” Rev. Dr. William Philip …
Comment:
If you recall, front page in the May newsletter I published a short report on the successful court challenge brought by 27 Protestant Ministers, led by Rev Dr William Philip, which saw the Scottish Government’s closure of churches ruled unlawful. I sent a copy of that edition to Dr Philip who kindly emailed in reply – see page 8 of the current, July, newsletter to read that letter. JULYnewsletter21 (catholictruthscotland.com)
Dr Philip also granted permission for us to publish his excellent pastoral letter to the Tron congregation, since it stands is stark contrast to the dreadful Pentecost pastoral letter published by the bishops. See pages 4 & 5 at the above link to read each of those pastoral letters.
So, firstly we had the group of ministers, led by Dr Philip, refusing to accept the closure of churches, refusing to accept that Christian worship is “non-essential” and, thanks to their courage, our churches were re-opened. Not having learned their lesson at that time, the bishops still remain silently obedient to every Government diktat. Will they, or won’t they, be hanging their heads in shame as they listen to Dr Philip’s talkRadio interview, with his forthright warnings about the totalitarianism which has crept into the governance of Scotland – and the rest of the UK? Will they? I doubt it. Yet, they bear huge responsibility before God for the growing secularisation and Godlessness in our society.
What will it take to ignite even a spark of faith in the souls of the apparently apostate Scottish bishops?
The Scottish bishops will not be listening to Dr. Philip’s interview, because first of all, it’s truth, and that is anathema to apostates (as well as to Marxists). Second, I doubt that they care one whit that they have facilitated tyranny, as long as they themselves retain their privileged lifestyles. I get the impression that they have adopted the same attitude as socialists: one set of rules for them, and another for the Great Unwashed.
As for what it will take to ignite a spark of faith in them, I hate to say this, but I think the death of Francis might have some interesting effects. I say that because part of the apostate problem is that they are all afraid of the “dictator Pope.” Once he is gone, who knows…
RCA Victor,
I’m going to shock you (and the others) now, because when I read about the Pope undergoing colon surgery…
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9754631/Pope-Francis-hospital-intestinal-surgery.html
I thought… “Lord, is it wrong of me to wonder to the point of hoping that it’s not actually a colon that we’re dealing with here but … a … full stop…?!”
I really am a very bad girl!
Editor,
I have to confess, I’m right there with you…
RCAVictor
I have to say that I agree with your every word – the bishops are a disgrace and a scandal to the Church. It would have been better for these men that they had never been ordained for strict indeed will be their judgment before Our Lord. Never in the history of the holy Church have the faithful witnessed such spineless creatures as the present Catholic hierarchy, so utterly void of supernatural faith that even the Protestants have more zeal for souls. Utterly shocking excuses for bishops, the lot of them.
Athanasius,
Spot on… I found myself, listening to Dr Philip in the radio interview, thinking that here, today alone, we’ve listened to Jordan Peterson, clearly searching for the truth about Christ, and others NOT of the Faith, but who recognise something of that truth and speak out according to their own lights to acknowledge that something is very wrong in today’s world – and then Dr Philip’s clear voice speaking out against the introduction of totalitarian governance using the virus as the excuse so to do.
It’s amazing that Dr Philip led the challenge to the Scottish Government’s unlawful closure of churches while we had priests plotting and planning for a “new normal” without churches, using Zoom instead. You truly could not make this stuff up.
You are so right about the judgment awaiting these bishops and priests. They bleat on about God’s wonderful mercy forgetting that His mercy ends at their death, when they will face His Justice.
Editor
Very well put, I agree entirely, especially with the last sentence.
Athanasius,
How ironic that the Church surrendered her zeal for souls at Vatican II, and then even more so with the Novus Ordo, so that Protestants would feel more welcome, not be offended, and thus have incentive for “reunion” and conversion!
Yet despite this “new evangelization,” Protestants failed to convert, and millions left the zeal-less Church. I have to wonder how much Protestant zeal originates among those who left the Church and took their zeal with them.
Victor yes you are correct and am sure that The Godfather would have no regrets of conscience if He has to evict a Bishop from His Palace . Am sure that He has most certainly done that with Bishop Callahan in the case of Fr Altman . ” Either You go Callahan or Altman goes ” probably a quick phone call rather than an Email so as The Godfather cannot be accused of Being cruel along with being Anti Catholic. Having said that ,surely some of these Men ( and it would probably only take 2 at the most ) could burst Francis’s Bubble if He did make these threats. Let’s hope and pray that 1 or 2 Bishops will have the Catholic Moral standing to stand up to Francis and tell The World that they Have been Evicted from their Palaces because they stood for Catholic Teaching and not Francis’s threats.
FOOF,
There you go again: “Victor, you are correct…” Never “Editor, you are correct…” 😀
JD,
You have to remember that when Editor runs out of chocolate, she gets a little high maintenance….especially when she’s correct….