Scots Minister on Totalitarian Covid Measures as Bishops Remain Silent… 

“My biggest fear over this last year has not been for the Covid, but of the creeping totalitarianism it has brought about.” Rev. Dr. William Philip …

Comment:

If you recall, front page in the May newsletter I published a short report on the successful court challenge brought by 27 Protestant Ministers, led by Rev Dr William Philip, which saw the Scottish Government’s closure of churches ruled unlawful. I sent a copy of that edition to Dr Philip who kindly emailed in reply – see page 8 of the current, July, newsletter to read that letter. JULYnewsletter21 (catholictruthscotland.com)

Dr Philip also granted permission for us to publish his excellent pastoral letter to the Tron congregation, since it stands is stark contrast to the dreadful Pentecost pastoral letter published by the bishops. See pages 4 & 5 at the above link to read each of those pastoral letters.

So, firstly we had the group of ministers, led by Dr Philip, refusing to accept the closure of churches, refusing to accept that Christian worship is “non-essential” and, thanks to their courage, our churches were re-opened. Not having learned their lesson at that time, the bishops still remain silently obedient to every Government diktat. Will they, or won’t they, be hanging their heads in shame as they listen to Dr Philip’s talkRadio interview, with his forthright warnings about the totalitarianism which has crept into the governance of Scotland – and the rest of the UK? Will they? I doubt it. Yet, they bear huge responsibility before God for the growing secularisation and Godlessness in our society.

What will it take to ignite even a spark of faith in the souls of the apparently apostate Scottish bishops?