Communist Government Adviser: Face Masks Forever… Yikes! Tetchy When Asked About Her Dictatorial Politics

A row has broken out over a question Richard Madeley asked Professor Susan Michie on Good Morning Britain. After she’d questioned the wisdom of lifting the mask mandate on July 19th, he asked her whether her judgment might be influenced by her membership of the Communist Party, given the top-down, big state authoritarianism of Communist regimes, or whether her views were purely based on “the science”. An excellent question, but she rather testily refused to answer, saying she’d been invited on to the programme in her capacity as a professor of psychology and wasn’t there to talk about politics.
You can watch the exchange on YouTube but here is a transcript:
Richard Madeley: There’s a point I really have to put to you and you’ll be aware of this because there’s been a lot of commentary about this in the British media about you and it’s to do with your politics and you know what I’m going to ask you. You’ve been a member of the Communist Party for about 40 years now, you’re still a member, and we know that they’re statist. We look at Communist countries around the world and we see that they are tremendously top down dominant and controlled societies that they rule over. I just wonder – and I’m putting this question on behalf of those who wonder about your politics – if your politics actually informs your sense of control? It’s not just the medical arguments, but you have a kind of a political bent to want the state to tell people what to do?
Susan Michie: I’ve come on your programme as a scientist, as do all people who come on to your programme as scientists. They come on to talk about the evidence, relevant theories, how we approach our scientific disciplines, and you don’t ask other scientists about politics so I’m very happy to speak about science which is what my job is and to limit it to that.
RM: So you’re saying that your politics doesn’t inform your opinion on this subject?
SM: I’m saying that I agreed to come on this programme as a scientist and I’m very happy to talk to you about the issues that you’re raising as a scientist which is the same for other scientists that you invite on to the programme.
Madeleley moved on that point, letting Michie wriggle off the hook, but good on him for asking the question. He’s been one of the few journalists in the mainstream media to ask tough questions of Government ministers and advisors about their management of the coronavirus crisis.
Needless to say, not everyone saw it that way. According to the Independent, Twitter users strongly disapproved.
Viewers of the show were unimpressed by Madeley’s line of questioning, accusing the presenter of taking “cheap shots” at Michie.
“If you missed Richard Madeley’s McCarthyite questioning of Professor Susan Michie, around 7.25am, do try to find it on catch up TV. It may scare the hell out of you,” one viewer commented.
“I try not to use profanity on here, struggling now as I have just witnessed the most pompous pathetic & rude Richard Madeley talking to a medical expert & equate her science knowledge with her politics,” another wrote.
One Twitter user posted: “That ‘question’ from Richard Madeley was basically to challenge Susan Michie’s scientific credentials and accuse her of wanting to live in a dictatorship, she put him in his place, he is a dangerous man.”
But my Twitter feed told a different story. Michael Senger, a longstanding lockdown sceptic, tweeted: “Susan Michie expresses outrage when asked if her 40-year membership in the Community Party might inform her policies. Apparently, it’s ok to be a communist, but not to ask if this might be connected to her open endorsement of communist China’s policies.”
Tracey Follows, then came up with an amusing reply to Michael’s tweet: “Well that’s the first psychologist/behavioural scientist I’ve heard not wanting to promote the notion of (unconscious bias) on the media for a very long time.”
The row rumbled on, with another “scientific expert” and masking zealot – Deepti Gurdasani – claiming it was “misogynistic” of Madeley to ask Michie about her politics – eh? – and demanding GMB issue an apology as a condition of her ever appearing on the programme again.
I really don’t get why it was “misogynistic” of Madeley to ask Susan Michie whether her hard left politics have affected her position on mask mandates. Of course they have! After all, forcing people to wear masks as a condition of participating in certain activities is a flagrant breach of their liberty and the reason Michie doesn’t care about that and thinks public health concerns should take priority (even though there’s precious little evidence that masks reduce transmission of the virus) must in part be because she’s a communist, who famously don’t put much value on individual freedom. And the reason Madeley hasn’t put the same question to other members of SAGE is not because Miche’s a woman, but because she’s the only one who’s been a member of the Communist Party for the past 40 years.
Do you think Susan Michie (and other masks enthusiasts) want us to keep wearing masks because they are concerned about the health of the population – or keeping control of the population? Remember, the more of our liberty we hand over to Government, the more Government will take… It’s a no-brainer…
It’s just hilarious that Richard Madeley is being praised for his hard-hitting interview – LOL! As soon as she ticks him off, he thanks her and slinks away! Real journalism, real interrogation is dead.
As for Michie – she’s like the rest of the “experts”, trying to hang on to her power and her huge pay cheque for as long as possible. It’s killing them that Boris and Savid seem to be ending the restrictions.
I say seem to be because I’ll only believe it when I see it!
What this demonstrates is just how deeply Communism has penetrated into Western democratic society, at the highest levels. Who would ever imagine that a scientist of this woman’s level would actually turn out to be a 40-year committed Communist. The infiltration is now so widespread and dangerous that even the Scottish government is completely Marxist.
When Boris Johnson announced that masks would become optional from July 19th onwards, I turned to my mother and said “Watch this space – I guarantee you that Nicola Sturgeon, backed by Labour and the Greens, also Communists, in Holyrood, will declare that masks will remain mandatory in Scotland”.
Sure enough, in today’s Scotsman, it’s announced that the Scottish government will not be moving to an optional choice on masks, they will remain mandatory, as will social distancing and all the other methods of government control that the daft people of Scotland have accepted. Who would ever have believed that the Scots of all people would buckle under a wee tyrrant like Sturgeon so easily. I blame the education levels in the country, they’re so low now that most people are unable to think rationally. That’s what Communism does to a nation.
But worry not about masks and social distancing for in a very short period of time there is going to be a global nuclear exchange sparked by Communist China. Those of us who have watched the military rise of this evil CCP regime over the last few years, predictably financed by Western Banks, as the Russian Revolution was, know that what Churchill rightly feared and warned as regards to Hitler is precisely what is now unfolding with the Chinese Communist military build up.
Taiwan will be invaded by China very soon, there’s no question in my mind about that. Biden’s an idiot who stole the elcetion from Trump, probably with China’s help, and now China will use the opportunity of a weak and mentally failing U.S. President to make its move. President Xi more or less announced as much the other day, warning the West that resistance on their part will be smashed by Chinese military might.
The same politicians who have ruled our lives like Communist dictators these past 18 months, with the Chinese response to the Chinese virus, have been selling out our democracy to China for two decades, from the time they agreed to hand back Hong Kong. They have sought to make a quick buck from China and China will now smash the Western nations into the ground for their folly.
So masks, social distancing and all the other control methods, like the lying scam-demic narrative, are as nothing in comparison with what is about to befall the world now. China owns the world and China is about to reward all its Western political and financial puppets with unheard of destruction, the price of their treachery and the idiocy of supporting Communist regimes.
Athanasius,
Your last paragraph brought to mind the farcical G7 elbow-bumping conference, wherein they resolved to take a stronger stance on China. Right.
RCAVictor
Yes, the hypocrisy was there for all to see, not least in the elbow bumping!
What these China-friendly powerbrokers fail to recognise, however, is that when Communist China conquers the world, as it is presently on course to do, they will be the first people put before the firing squads. Pope Francis will also pay a high price for his dalliance with the CCP, his selling out of the Catholic underground Church. President Xi will have a special thank you reserved for him and his Communist-friendly confreres. Maybe that’s what will finally force them to turn to Our Lady at the 11th hour. Maybe that’s what the vision of the Third secret, the part about the Bishop in white, predicts.
One thing is absolutely certain and it is that Communism is a manifestation of the demonic in a world that no longer recognises evil in the supernatural sense. Well, that apostate world is about to get the rudest of awakenings!
Athanasius,
I’ve been watching the videos on YouTube about the rise of China’s military power – Sky News Australia keeps a close eye – and I agree with you (and them!) that they are preparing for nuclear war. It’s terrifying.
Lily
The treacherous powerbrokers of the “free world”, who have been aiding this evil regime in its rearmament, seeing the CCP as a nation to do business with, fail to understand the goal of Communism. Communists don’t work towards power through economic strength, they use economic strength to build their military up for war. They want absolute control of the world under Communism and if it means that millions, or even billions, will die to secure that end then that, for them, is a price worth paying. China will spark a global war – the CCP has never hidden this agenda.
Athanasius the writing was on the wall especially for Taiwan as soon as the Election was bought by China. In fact probably before ,because they had already knew it would be rigged in Bidens favour. And of course am sure if The Godfather never gave China a Blessing to take over Taiwan. He most certainly never objected to it ,when He was in China selling out the Good Chinese Catholics. One thing though is clear to us at least. Russia does not want a weak Effeminate U.S.A. Military. O of course Putin would never Publicly say so . But He doesn’t want 6 Billion Rabid Chinese knocking at His front door. If History has taught us any lessons it’s certainly the Line from the Godfather ( the Movie I mean ) . And it’s — Keep your Friends close but your Enemies Closer still— Hitler understood that, which was why He signed The Peace Agreement with Russia before He invaded Poland . That was His first Military Mistake ,as He assumed that Britain and France would do Nothing. Of course we know they declared War and Hitler had then to Fight on 2 Fronts. As mad and as Bad as Hitler was at that particular time ,Military He wasn’t Stupid. We of course Hope and Pray that your wrong regards a Nuclear War for I have lived a Life and can remember the Cuban Crisis. I also remember especially on the News ,if not all then The Vast Majority of Catholic Churches being open for Confessions and prayer as Nuclear War we thought was imminent. But now of course is a Vastly different time . The only thing that makes me Hope and Pray that their won’t be a Nuclear War is that nobody wins. In fact ad like to get opinions as if it is going to start anywhere it would be if Iran gets Nuclear Weapons THEN ???????
One last thing on the so called Government Scientist above. Surely if She has any Sense at all then She should know ,and have learned that, No Communist Society has been for the good of The People. Then of course Maybe She wants to First in Line for The Leader of a British Politburo.
If Richard Madeley was a real reporter, he would have asked Michie this question:
“How can you justify belonging to the Communist Party, whose regimes throughout the world have been responsible for the deaths of 100 million people?” [soon to be a lot more, courtesy of the “vaccines”]
You’ve all heard of the “elephant in the room,” no doubt, but that old saying should be replaced by the “Communist in the room.”
RCA Victor,
Richard Madeley isn’t a real reporter that’s the problem. He’s trying to be the new Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain, not that Piers was any great shakes either.
Maybe this isn’t Very Catholic, but one things for Sure The Communist Susan Michie should certainly keep wearing a Mask . I find it 100% Hypocritical that a Woman such as this who Has made a Very Comfortable Living ,to the Extremes living in a Free Society ( at least when it was free ) will put the Boot in ,with that stupid Smirk on Her face to us The Peasants at every chance She will get . I mean were She that Enthusiastic about Her Faith ,and Communism is Her Faith. Surely She would want to at least live in Russia ,China ,or North Korea. Am sure that Her Scientific Skills would be a lot more Appreciated in these Countries.
Just as a P. S . Who pays these People when they want to go on T.V . To spout their Views. Thank God I ditched that T. V . of mine and the License Fee along with it .
Faith of our Fathers,
That’s really interesting what you say about these home-grown Communists – I’ve often asked why it is that they don’t move to China or North Korea if they think Communism is such a good deal.
Her smirk also irritated me, a lot.
Lily
They are Communist operatives working towards the fall of the free world from within their respective nations, that’s why they don’t move to Communist countries to live. They should all be arrested and charged with treason!
Athanasius,
The young woman in this clip is a Communist. She doesn’t mention it in this clip but any time I’ve seen her interviewed, she is keen to openly admit or explain that she’s a Communist. Here she is defending illegal immigration – and if you click to go through to YouTube on the video and read the comments I think I’m right in saying that they are all on her side and name-calling the Tory MP. The UK is just chock a block with useful idiots right now.