Traditional Latin Mass: Cancel Culture Looms – Will Catholics Comply or Resist? 

Comment:
If – as seems likely – what Taylor Marshall prophecies comes true, how will Catholic respond?
Will they meekly return to the novus ordo, or will they seek TLMs wherever they can find them, OR will they opt to attend the Masses of the Society of Saint Pius X?
Remember, this same pontiff who is so hostile to Catholic Tradition and who appears to be intent on persecuting the priests who prefer the TLM in institutes like the Fraternity of St Peter and the Institute of Christ the King, is nevertheless on record as stating that the SSPX is Catholic. That the priests and those who attend the SSPX Masses, are Catholics, within the body of the Church, in communion with the Church.
So, what do you think – what will most do, if faced with either a return to the novus ordo or attendance at an SSPX church?
I will pray that people will stick to traditional Mass and come to the SSPX including the priests.
Thank you, Catherine – we all need to pray hard about this.
This report gives some background as to why Taylor Marshall (and others) think there are changes to the provisions in Summorum Pontificum, facilitating easy access to the TLM, on the way, and perhaps coming within a few days or weeks…
https://www.ncregister.com/news/french-archbishop-to-expel-traditional-priestly-fraternity-in-anticipation-of-new-papal-decree
This is all very interesting indeed. Things are getting worse by the day.
Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!
Well if this happens, then perhaps the SSPX can hire large halls in various places and offer Mass in them to as many as possible, because at present, the vast majority of Catholics in the UK – myself included – haven’t got reasonable access to one of their chapels. I’m sure a weekly collection will help to cover hiring the cost of such halls. They are the priests – not us – and they’ve got to do everything practicable to ensure that as many people as possible can attend the Mass, and surely the lay people will assist them in that task. Also, if the ‘Ecclesia Dei’ communities get thrown out of their churches for refusing to offer the Novus Ordo, then they should do the same thing. It’s about making the TLM as widely available as possible, to as many as possible. It happened before in the 1970’s when the TLM was being offered in hotels and all sorts of places. Far from ideal, but it kept it alive. Also, I think the TLM movement is stronger now than it was then and has youth on its side (look at the Chartres pilgrimage) and won’t be pushed around so easily. And if anyone is supporting their diocese financially in anyway (unbelievable, but I’ve heard of some otherwise good Catholics still misguidedly do it) – stop it, and stop it NOW. And tell the diocese why you are stopping it.
This will be beneficial for the FSSPX because it will further vindicate Archbishop Lefebvre, and more people will concede that the Society has always had the correct perspective on the crisis. Those who are sitting on the fence might begin attending the Society’s chapels, which is a good thing. The FSSP et al. have compromised with modernist Rome, and they need a dose of reality, which Pope Francis might soon give them. The FSSP are still waiting for Rome to give them their own bishop and you would have thought that the FSSP would have taken the hint already.
If Pope Francis does replace SP with a new motu proprio, then I hope he will abrogate that ludicrous term ‘extraordinary form’ [sic.] which was coined by Benedict XVI. When so-called ‘traditionalist Catholics’ use that particular appellation, it is an indication that they have a distorted and/or incomplete view of the crisis, or they might be culturally snobbish and affected modernists who enjoy the TLM merely for aesthetic reasons. Plenty of these types are to be found at diocesan and FSSP et al. Masses. A new motu proprio could separate the wheat from the chaff.
The FSSPX needs to do more to reach out to these potential new converts to true Tradition. It’s a shame that the society is tainted with clericalism and they too often, in my experience, underappreciate the apostolic zeal and talents of the lay persons who come to their chapels. If the clergy of the FSSPX do not cooperate with their laity, then they will not effectively carry out the apostolic mission of the Catholic Church. For example, I offered to make the music better at my SSPX chapel, but the clergy did not trust me, and they wanted to organise everything themselves, even though they have not the time. Consequently the choir is chaotic and will never improve. On another occasion, I attempted to establish a praesidium of the Legion of Mary, but this was futile. The priest said “are you sure you know what you are doing”, which was insulting, because I was an officer of the Legion (secretary) of Scotland’s largest praesidium, and I was good at it. The Society’s clergy seem to think that their laity are stupid, at least that’s how I feel I have been regarded. Too many wasted opportunities. I have given up, and I will no longer cast my pearls before swine.
The compromised ‘traditionalist’ groups, such as ICKSP, already have superior liturgies to the FSSPX in Great Britain, and this is something about which the district should be embarrassed. Our supposedly ‘traditional’ chapel was established in the 1980s and still does not have a pipe organ, positive organ, or digital classical organ. There is a children’s Japanese electronic keyboard with one suitable organ registration. Sung masses there are of a very poor quality. These new converts will arrive at our chapel and the disorganisation they will encounter might cause scandal and cause them never to return.