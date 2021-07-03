Traditional Latin Mass: Cancel Culture Looms – Will Catholics Comply or Resist? 

Comment:

If – as seems likely – what Taylor Marshall prophecies comes true, how will Catholic respond?

Will they meekly return to the novus ordo, or will they seek TLMs wherever they can find them, OR will they opt to attend the Masses of the Society of Saint Pius X?

Remember, this same pontiff who is so hostile to Catholic Tradition and who appears to be intent on persecuting the priests who prefer the TLM in institutes like the Fraternity of St Peter and the Institute of Christ the King, is nevertheless on record as stating that the SSPX is Catholic. That the priests and those who attend the SSPX Masses, are Catholics, within the body of the Church, in communion with the Church.

So, what do you think – what will most do, if faced with either a return to the novus ordo or attendance at an SSPX church?