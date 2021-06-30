Joe Biden Whispering During Press Conferences: Doing comedy? Mentally ill? 

Comment:
“Some people will believe anything, if you whisper it to them.” (Spanish writer Miguel de Unamuno y Jugo)
Did someone quote the above remark to Joe Biden? Otherwise, why is he doing this – whispering during press conferences? It’s become something of a habit now. Very odd. Is he trying to be funny? Or is this a sign of poor mental health? Either way, it’s very sad. The key question has to be: who is actually in charge over there in the old US of A? Surely, someone in the White House has a duty of care towards this poor man. But who?
Exactly why an executive presidential system is to be avoided at all costs. At. All. Costs.
Biden? Trump? Macron? Putin?
Vivat regina! Vivat Regina Elisabetha!