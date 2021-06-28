29/6: Saints Peter & Paul – Happy Feast!

Comment:
Yet again, as we mark this important Feast in the Church’s calendar, we find Pope Francis causing one scandal after another.
So, we ought to pray especially for Francis on this Feast – and if you have thoughts you’d like to share on the subject (of the printable variety), feel free.
Also, as usual with Feast day threads, share your thoughts on related issues – to include, among others, in this case, martyrdom, papacy, missionary nature of the Church – as well as your favourite hymns and prayers, stories and even jokes of the “good clean fun” variety.
Happy Feast everyone – enjoy!
I really don’t have any printable thoughts to share on Pope Francis after reading that report about him congratulating the heretic Fr James Martin SJ. Both of them are beyond the pale so I’m sorry to say I don’t think they’ll be touched by this (or any other) major Feast of the Church.
Happy Feast of SS Peter & Paul to all CT bloggers.