29/6: Saints Peter & Paul – Happy Feast!

Comment:

Yet again, as we mark this important Feast in the Church’s calendar, we find Pope Francis causing one scandal after another.

Check out this shocker

So, we ought to pray especially for Francis on this Feast – and if you have thoughts you’d like to share on the subject (of the printable variety), feel free.

Also, as usual with Feast day threads, share your thoughts on related issues – to include, among others, in this case, martyrdom, papacy, missionary nature of the Church – as well as your favourite hymns and prayers, stories and even jokes of the “good clean fun” variety.

Happy Feast everyone – enjoy!