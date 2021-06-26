Hancock: Flowers for Me, Fines for Thee: scandal proves there’s no deadly virus…

From the YouTube platform…
Matt Hancock’s wife appeared to have received flowers, amid claims the Health Secretary was having an affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo. The pink peonies in a glass vase were placed on the front doorstep by a florist delivery man who arrived just after 10am. A card could be seen poking out of the arrangement, but it is not known who the flowers were from. Matt Hancock is believed to be staying at the family’s home in his West Suffolk constituency as his cheating scandal rages on – while his wife Martha Hancock has remained at the house in London with their daughter and two sons. The Health Secretary’s wife of 15 years today glanced at reporters as she left the house wearing dark sunglasses for a dog walk.
Below his brazen hypocrisy when interviewed about the restrictions…
What I’d hoped to post next but can’t find…
I’ve been searching for a short video discussion where somebody would identify the key issue but there just isn’t one. There are plenty of clips where commentators are complaining about the hypocrisy of breaking rules that the rest of us are expected to keep (fair comment) – click here to read some of that commentary. It’s all correct, of course. Any ordinary Joe or Josephine Bloggs found breaking the rules is landed with either a huge fine or jail. Hancock gets off with an apology humbly accepted by the hapless Prime Minister of “we want to build back gender neutral” nonsense. Goodness, it’s quite a thought that these are the idiots running the country. The jury has returned with the verdict: they shouldn’t be left in charge of running a bath. The old jokes are the best…
However, and this is my key point, of all the MPs interviewed and of all the other members of the chatterati, not one person speaking into a microphone has said that if Matt Hancock really and truly believed that there is a deadly virus on the loose and that his measures, including social distancing, are crucial in the battle to keep us “safe” then he’d have run a mile from his work “colleague”… Ergo, there is no deadly virus. He knows it, I know it, do you know it?
This evil megalomaniac must go his track record is as dreadful as he is introducing DIY Abortion, harbinger of Euthanasia,raiding our private GP records to quote just a few this obnoxious man who stumbles and stammers just bathes in glory on the control he has over us …….we have had so many restraints over our lives cannot touch/hug/hold our loved ones………meet for a meal……enjoy Festivity’s and all the time HE has been unrestrained in his frolics …not a word of remorse for all the pain he has caused not only to us but to his family as well Please e-mail him and his equally abhorrent Boss demanding they both GO NOW
Wendy Walker95,
I didn’t know Hancock had resigned until I saw your link – that’s brilliant news.
How awful that he told his wife just when he knew this was coming out, that he would be leaving her. He is a really nasty piece of work – she’s well rid of him.
What about the Gina lady though – will she be leaving her husband for Hancock, I don’t think so, so that will leave the failed Health Secretary on his own – and let’s face it, he’s no Brad PItt, don’t know what the Gina lady saw in him.
Lily,
Actually, it looks like “the Gina lady” IS going to leave her husband and set up home with The Patron Saint of Cads. According to one report which I’ve just read, the affair only started in May but it’s a “love match” and they’re going to set up home together. Laugh? I thought I’d never start…
I’m sure I speak for Martha Hancock when I say… watch that space…
Wendy Walker,
That really is unexpected news – I was sure he’d brazen it out, so well done you for spotting that report.
Michaela,
Me, too – I really didn’t expect him to resign, at least not so quickly. Brilliant news.
And, by all accounts, the new Health Secretary, Sajid Whatsisname, is not too keen on restrictions and believes more in allowing us to make our own decisions. I do hope that is the case. It would mean that the Great Reset brigade might find their plans scuppered for the foreseeable future. Here’s hoping!
Hancock quite a ironic and Appropriate Name for such a charlatan and a Reprobate philanderer. Sad that his to be ex wife found out about his adultery’s in such a public and humiliating manner.
brilliantly said ED
You need to keep it clean on here or you’ll get cancelled, LOL!
Please watch and share this brilliant CBR UK VIDEO hot off the press today, wonderful to watch – and a huge anti vax march today, Hancock features widely; a must watch and please share widely well done CBR UK THANK YOU
Wendy Walker
That’s a fabulous crowd, once again London leads the way with protests.
Also, hard as they are to see, I am pleased about the disgusting images of the aborted babies, even the woman who’s taken the abortion pills. You can see some people looking taken aback, they have no clue about what abortion actually is.
I really liked the woman who was very honest and who said everyone has been put under a spell about Covid, including the media. She’s so right. I especially liked her comment about when this all first started and Boris said soon everyone would have someone in their family with Covid. She said that if there had been a real pandemic, he would have been trying to calm everyone down, not put fear into us. I hadn’t thought of that but it makes absolute sense.
Wendy,
A terrific video – very encouraging.
I believe two people were arrested – for what the report didn’t say, but out of such a huge crowd, that’s negligible.
I rejoiced at the news of Matt Hancock’s resignation, although my joy was slightly tinged by the inJustice of him being allowed to resign – he should have been sacked! Note how the whole world speaks of his breaking his own COVID rules while completely ignoring the fact that the toad betrayed his wife and children.
I am convinced that high ranking members of the Tory Party sent that compromising photo to the press to get rid of Hancock. I hope the same long knives are out for Johnson, his partner in the COVID crime against humanity. Just watch now as the masks and social distancing lunacy disappears from the narrative. Lockdowns and restrictions are at an end in England now, no question about that. It remains to be seen, however, how the Holyrood criminals react.
Athanasius,
“Toad” is the word. His poor wife apparently thought they had a “happy and stable” marriage, and knew nothing of the affair until he told her on Thursday night when he knew the story was about to go public. He “even woke up the couple’s youngest child, aged eight, to break the news he was leaving.” What a cad.
Apparently, the affair has only been going on since May, yet he is speaking about setting up home with she who is obviously not terribly fussy about men, so we’ll see how long that lasts.
I agree – getting rid of Johnson now would be a real bonus; the proverbial icing on the cake.
And I sincerely hope that your penultimate sentence proves to be accurate, which would, in turn, take care of your final sentence because Holyrood will, as ever, follow Westminster.