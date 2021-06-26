Hancock: Flowers for Me, Fines for Thee: scandal proves there’s no deadly virus…

From the YouTube platform…

Matt Hancock’s wife appeared to have received flowers, amid claims the Health Secretary was having an affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo. The pink peonies in a glass vase were placed on the front doorstep by a florist delivery man who arrived just after 10am. A card could be seen poking out of the arrangement, but it is not known who the flowers were from. Matt Hancock is believed to be staying at the family’s home in his West Suffolk constituency as his cheating scandal rages on – while his wife Martha Hancock has remained at the house in London with their daughter and two sons. The Health Secretary’s wife of 15 years today glanced at reporters as she left the house wearing dark sunglasses for a dog walk.

I’ve been searching for a short video discussion where somebody would identify the key issue but there just isn’t one. There are plenty of clips where commentators are complaining about the hypocrisy of breaking rules that the rest of us are expected to keep (fair comment) – click here to read some of that commentary. It’s all correct, of course. Any ordinary Joe or Josephine Bloggs found breaking the rules is landed with either a huge fine or jail. Hancock gets off with an apology humbly accepted by the hapless Prime Minister of “we want to build back gender neutral” nonsense. Goodness, it’s quite a thought that these are the idiots running the country. The jury has returned with the verdict: they shouldn’t be left in charge of running a bath. The old jokes are the best…

However, and this is my key point, of all the MPs interviewed and of all the other members of the chatterati, not one person speaking into a microphone has said that if Matt Hancock really and truly believed that there is a deadly virus on the loose and that his measures, including social distancing, are crucial in the battle to keep us “safe” then he’d have run a mile from his work “colleague”… Ergo, there is no deadly virus. He knows it, I know it, do you know it?