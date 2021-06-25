Irish Government to Bishops: Cancel Summer Communions & Confirmations…

In a letter to to the Archbishop of Cashel and Emly, Kieran O’Reilly, HSE chiefs suggested that the ceremonies be deferred to September instead.
The warning comes following a concerning rise in Delta variant cases across the country, which is threatening to delay Ireland’s reopening plan.
Thousands of children and parents saw their ceremonies cancelled back in May, with most schools and parishes rescheduling them for July, but now it appears that they might have to wait even longer, particularly anyone in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary.
In response to HSE’s letter, Archbishop O’Reilly expressed his “disappointment”, but stressed that “serious consideration must be given to this recommendation,” in a message to his parishes.
He also advised parents to avoid throwing big parties to celebrate the event.
The HSE letter said: “We have had a number of queries in relation to the holding of First Holy Communion and Confirmation ceremonies over the summer period in the Mid-West region.
“I wish to advise that it is our view that these services should be deferred until this September due to a number of factors, including: the current high rate of Covid-19 infection in the Mid-West region, and by September most of those eligible should be fully vaccinated against Covid.” Source
Comment:
“Archbishop O’Reilly expressed his ‘disappointment’ …”
Gimme a break! When are these bishops going to start learning how to say “NO!” Loud and clear. Rhetorical question because we all know the answer.
It’s not the State’s place to tell the Church anything, let alone when to dispense the Sacraments. Honestly, seeing these churchmen bowing and scraping to corrupt politicians is dispiriting in the extreme. They talk ad nauseum about “discernment” but they have none themselves, that’s for sure.
I have a brand new ambition and it’s this: if God spares me for another fifty years (I’ll only be 39), I’ll re-train as a history teacher, because watching the reaction of future generations to this ridiculous scamdemic or plandemic whatever you want to call it, would be hilarious – fun-days every day of the week.
Or will future generations admire the wimps we have allegedly serving us in the Church (mostly on YouTube) today… what do you think?
Pathetic. It would appear that the real state of emergency is not in secular society, but in the Church….thanks to the Modernist variant. Not to mention the Freemasonic variant, the homosexual variant, and the lust for power and money variant.
RCA Victor,
Without a doubt the real state of emergency is in the Church.
Love your list of variants, but you forgot a couple – the Neil Ferguson variant and the Matt Hancock variant. In those two alone, we have all the proof we need that this is no deadly virus.
If, for a single second, those two scoundrels truly believed “the science” that we are all at risk of imminent death unless we keep to “hands, face, space” nonsense, they wouldn’t have been flouting their stupid rules to keep anything but social distance from their extra-marital “friends”, if you get my drift.
Oh, and I wonder if, when they kissed their illicit beloveds “bye bye”, Ferguson & Hancock told them to “stay safe”?
Gimme patience!
I’ve said it before and I say again – this is loss of supernatural faith in the bishops. They simply no longer serve Christ the King, they serve the Prince of this world and his governments.
Athanasius,
Absolutely right. It’s incredible to think that they are allowing idiot politicians to run the Church. Incredible.
If they think this makes them win the respect of these charlatan politicians, they’re wrong – they’re not the brightest buttons in the box, for the opposite is true. Their Government holds them in contempt – that is patently obvious – but their blindness prevents them seeing that reality.
I of course Voted yes to the Above but in all Honesty as far as Ireland is now concerned does it really matter. After all the things most important must take precedence and we all know that maybe some Stupid Priest would have The Audacity to maybe speak out on the amount of Abortions taking place. As for those Useless Politicians and their Assistants Assistants you would surely have thought that they would have kept Social Distancing. Also it just goes to show how Arrogant they all are. In this Week when we Remember St John The Baptist I wonder how long He would have taken to call out that Extremely overpaid Idiot Hancock for wearing Red Socks with a Black Suit. They would put Lucifer on the Back Burners as far as Shame is concerned. I know not One with a Principle or an ounce of Integrity. Except of course when their filling out their Expenses Forms . As for those Supposedly Catholic Bishops their all it seems now on a Par with Each Other . Can Anyone Mention any Bishop Even One . Who looks as if they are Catholics in Ireland England Wales and Scotland. They live in Palaces with Big Cars ( no Green policies as far as that is concerned) and have Servants to Act on their Every Whim .
Although it is shocking to see politicians taking charge of the Church and bishops meekly roll over, in this case it might be a blessing in disguise. I say that, because the Irish parents go overboard at Holy Communion times, by spending a fortune on the accessories. The clothes (especially the girls’ Communion dresses) and the rest, they have limousines and expensive parties and the kids are given loads of money and other non-religious gifts, so maybe this time it is a blessing because I’m sure that most of those kids making their First Communion will not return to the Church unless for family occasions like weddings and funerals – and First Communions!
In full discovery, I know that parents in the UK also can put more into the celebration side than the teaching their children the real importance of First Communion, but I think the Irish are worse, from all I’ve read on the matter (including in Catholic Truth, LOL!)