What is Collegiality, and is it Dangerous? 

We’re pleased to welcome Don Mauro Tranquillo to discuss one of the least well known, but arguably, most vital of the errors to come from the Second Vatican Council, Collegiality. Collegiality, as Father will discuss, is not just about democratizing the Church, but would completely upend the doctrine of the Church regarding Bishops, and by it, do great danger to both the Episcopacy and the Papacy. A quick note, Father is a native Italian speaker, and his English is quite good – but if you have trouble with accents, we have a transcript available – just click the captions button if you’re watching this on YouTube, or you can download the transcript on sspxpodcast.com/crisis.
Father Tranquillo served in Scotland for a time (as he mentions in the video) so it is very nice to see/hear him again… The Wonders of YouTube!
It seems obvious that collegiality has led to a weakening of the authority of individual bishops in their own dioceses. So, for example, we saw the Bishops of the USA meeting together recently to discuss a statement about applying the Church’s teaching on reception of Holy Communion as it relates to people, including top politicians in America, who hold beliefs contrary to the Faith. This is a novelty within the Church. In the past, each bishop had responsibility for everything in his own diocese, including applying Canon Law as and when necessary. Canon # 915 prohibits public sinners from receiving the Eucharist. Joe Biden’s bishop, then, should apply that rule, without having to gain the approval of his brother bishops. Or perhaps you disagree… Can you see any good reason for collegiality?
I did not know the half of it about collegiality until I saw that video. I’ve not seen it all right through but what I have seen is very impressive.
I did not know about the two offices – of sanctification, which comes from ordination, and teaching/governing which comes from the pope. Fr Tranquillo explains it all very clearly – the reason collegiality is dangerous is because it means they can do away with the papacy altogether!
It is really fascinating – it explains why the issue with China is so important. I’m going to finish watching it and then I will be interested to know what others think.
For me the sucker punch comes after Fr Tranquilo explains the two fold mission of bishops, the sanctification and the juridical elements. I began thinking that I could see where this was leading as regards the actions of Archbishop Lefebvre. Then like a storm blowing in from the horizon….. or Hardy holding a huge mallet, and you just know that Laurels bowler hat is about to be lifted and his bonce is going to meet that mallet. Other elements could be glimpsed, slowly but surely the full horror of what they have done even to the Papacy becomes clear.
LOL! No mallet to your bonce – you make a lot of sense!
The sucker punch for me was when Father spoke about the way the pope gives the jurisdiction which is different from sanctification. Then when he said that if it’s not the pope to give the diocese, that means men are just made bishops but with no place identified as his responsibility. That doesn’t make sense. It’s a great video.
I’m the same, I didn’t know diddly-squat about collegiality until I watched that video.
Father Tranquillo explains it all perfectly, speaks slowly and it helps having the text at the side of the screen.
It’s obvious that the crisis in the Church was planned for a very long time – except the planners didn’t think of it as a crisis, just dreamt up ways to completely change the Church to make it in their own image. I think that video will waken up a lot of people. I hope so, it wakened me up.
It’s often been said that the first Collegial act occurred in the Garden of Gethsemane: “Then the disciples all leaving him, fled”. It was ever thus. On the whole, where the bishops are concerned (with notable exceptions throughout history), when the going gets tough, the bishops ‘flee’ and leave the flock to muddle through on their own. When individual bishops become subject to the power of bishops’ conferences – usually run by dissidents – the dangers are clear for all to see.
The problem is this…
Neither the Pope, the Vatican nor President’s own Diocesan Bishop or his Parish Priest, are seeking to deny President Biden communion.
Only the US Bishops Conference are seeking to refuse Joe Biden access to the Eucharist (and it’s not even all of those US Bishops) The US Bishops have raised this issue themselves, this is collegiality in action bordering on Presbyterianism, not hierarchy.
The fact that we might agree with the US Bishops is irrelevant to how this is being done.
Therefore, to deny President Biden communion, would require a collegial system for that to happen. The traditional structure is preventing the President from being denied communion.
This is always the paradox with much conservatism and traditionalism, in that it often requires much innovation and modernism to justify its disobedience.
I recall Bishop Vasa of Oregon saying, years ago, that the decisions of national bishops’ conferences are not binding on any bishop – except, of course, by peer pressure.