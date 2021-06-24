What is Collegiality, and is it Dangerous? 

From the YouTube channel…

We’re pleased to welcome Don Mauro Tranquillo to discuss one of the least well known, but arguably, most vital of the errors to come from the Second Vatican Council, Collegiality. Collegiality, as Father will discuss, is not just about democratizing the Church, but would completely upend the doctrine of the Church regarding Bishops, and by it, do great danger to both the Episcopacy and the Papacy. A quick note, Father is a native Italian speaker, and his English is quite good – but if you have trouble with accents, we have a transcript available – just click the captions button if you’re watching this on YouTube, or you can download the transcript on sspxpodcast.com/crisis.

Comment:

Father Tranquillo served in Scotland for a time (as he mentions in the video) so it is very nice to see/hear him again… The Wonders of YouTube!

It seems obvious that collegiality has led to a weakening of the authority of individual bishops in their own dioceses. So, for example, we saw the Bishops of the USA meeting together recently to discuss a statement about applying the Church’s teaching on reception of Holy Communion as it relates to people, including top politicians in America, who hold beliefs contrary to the Faith. This is a novelty within the Church. In the past, each bishop had responsibility for everything in his own diocese, including applying Canon Law as and when necessary. Canon # 915 prohibits public sinners from receiving the Eucharist. Joe Biden’s bishop, then, should apply that rule, without having to gain the approval of his brother bishops. Or perhaps you disagree… Can you see any good reason for collegiality?