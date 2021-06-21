Should There Be A UK-Wide Referendum On Future Lockdowns? Yes! Please! Now! 

Comment:
Here are a couple of commentators expressing MY opinion over on the YouTube platform…
(1) No need. The referendum is just done by acting like a free human being with basic human rights. You don’t need a referendum to be a human being, you don’t need permission from the government to be a human being. You have your rights, just exercise them.
(2) No we don’t need a referendum, we simply need to stop being so compliant.
Or maybe you have a different view? Let’s hear it…
Note: the recording stops short before the end, due to the typically longer-than-the-answer question from the presenter. So feel free to take a guess as to what Mike Dolan went on to say… we’re entitled to some fun! 😀
I didn’t know this ED ,I don’t know if you do . The Chinese Disease is going around in my Granddaughters School, one of whom has tested Positive. As far as am led to Believe it was brought in by the Head Teacher of whom I would expect was Vaccinated or Injected. The other Laws surrounding this is as Follows. All Family Members must Self Isolate for 10 Days under the threat of a £ 1000 Fine ( I did not know this ) Also the Covid and Speeding Catching Police , they do nothing else anyhow. Are given it seems the names of those who have come in contact with my Granddaughter . Her Aunts Uncle and Cousins have all received Emails to tell them all to Self Isolate for 10 Days. If outside or caught outside Fines of £ 1000 can be the Penalty. I wonder if these same Draconian Laws apply to Our Politicians. Or do they all Still Sleep at Home for £90.000 a Year . Question do you think that they claim for the Extra use of the Duvets . As for the Police aspect. My Window was nearly Broken by Boys playing Football. Now l loved playing Football and did play on the Streets but with more or less a Tennis Ball . These Boys are playing with a regular Full size Football. Which will if kicked hard enough easily break a Window. So back they came to play again and I asked them to go to the Public Park it’s only 100Yards Away they said it was Too Far to Walk to . I then said I was phoning the Police and they could deal with it . On the Phone to them for over 30 Minutes never answered. I was actually going to call 999 but I suppose now you all know, if it’s not an Emergency You will be Charged.
FOOF,
You’re getting slow in your old age – why didn’t you say to the police that you were concerned about the youngsters playing outside because they were not wearing masks and not socially distancing. Add to that, their hands look dirty and nobody seems to be using any hand gel. That would have brought the blue lights racing to your street 😀
Agree entirely with what you say Editor. It’s the ONLY way we can effectively resist.
Mary,
I’m absolutely convinced of that – unless we take back our God-given (not Government-given) freedoms, we will lose them forever.
People who are wearing masks should remove them right now and refuse to wear them again – if people do that in sufficient numbers, that will send a clear signal that we’ve all had enough.
Here’s Steve Baker MP (Conservative) – albeit belatedly – stating the obvious…
Mary,
Apparently the Resistance against the draconian laws is spreading across the US as is shown by Les Femmes blog below.
https://lesfemmes-thetruth.blogspot.com/2021/06/great-news-as-culture-war-rages-lovers.html#more
Hopefully then the desire to resist will come in full force to the UK and Australia.
Warydoom,
I’m a big fan of Les Femmes – I was invited to attend one of their conferences in Virginia some years ago and Mary Ann Kreitzer kindly welcomed me into her beautiful home as a guest. It was a fantastic week.
And for your interest – they came to invite me after reading the horrendous comments about me online (London Times, I think) following hostile reporting of our newsletter reports/commentary about the extent of homosexuality within the Church in Scotland. So, I’ve really got the LGBT+ brigade to thank for my one and only visit to the USA – thanks guys… and gals… and all those gender-neutral folks who joined in the campaign to have be cancelled from the human race. I had a great time!
Thank you for the link – will check it out later.
This is a very useful analysis of the hypocrisy we saw at the G7 summit recently.
Josephine,
Great compilation of utter hypocrisy. Many thanks for posting.