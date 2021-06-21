Should There Be A UK-Wide Referendum On Future Lockdowns? Yes! Please! Now! 

Comment:

Here are a couple of commentators expressing MY opinion over on the YouTube platform…

(1) No need. The referendum is just done by acting like a free human being with basic human rights. You don’t need a referendum to be a human being, you don’t need permission from the government to be a human being. You have your rights, just exercise them.

(2) No we don’t need a referendum, we simply need to stop being so compliant.

Or maybe you have a different view? Let’s hear it…

Note: the recording stops short before the end, due to the typically longer-than-the-answer question from the presenter. So feel free to take a guess as to what Mike Dolan went on to say… we’re entitled to some fun! 😀