UK Building Body Storage Facilities in Case of “Excess Deaths Situation”…Why?

London Councils Building Body Storage Facilities in Case of an “Excess Deaths Situation”…
The following is taken from UK Government website…
Temporary Body Storage Service…
The Authority seeks to procure a framework agreement for temporary body storage in the event of an excess deaths situation for the 32 London boroughs and the City of London, led by Westminster City Council. The framework agreement will appoint a single provider and will be for a period of 4 years. This will be a contingency contract, only called upon in the event that an excess deaths situation arises in the future and existing local body storage capacity needs to be augmented.
The over-arching aim of this tender is to provide a single framework supplier that will be able to provide temporary body storage facilities to house deceased in the event of an excess deaths situation. The deceased will be stored with dignity and respect, at locations to be determined based on local London needs at the time and will require some design elements to accommodate local site conditions and constraints, while being capable of rapid deployment, construction and commissioning to an agreed standard. This framework will be procured by the Authority as the pan-London lead, but all London local authorities may call-off against the framework.
This will be a contingency cover framework and as such there is no minimum guarantee of any level of spend or call-off under the framework agreement. Source
Comment:
It’s not so long since we were informed of a similar advertisement on the Police Scotland website – so what’s the story? What are they not telling us? I am under the impression that restrictions are set to ease – indeed, Boris led us to believe that all restrictions were to be removed on Mon 21 June, “Freedom Day”, and although that date has been pushed back to 19 July, I assumed deaths were under control, so to speak. So, are they not telling us the truth? Are more people dying from Covid than we’re being told – or, er, is there something else afoot? What do the powers-that-be know that they’re not telling the hoi polloi? Share your best guess(es)…
My best guess is that deaths from those who have gone like sheep to the vaccination slaughter will be piling up en masse in the not-too-distant future. And I’ve already posted this speculation twice here, but here it is again:
Could Fatima’s “nations will be annihilated” refer to this?
Funny how the truth will always out, in one way or another, for those who are awake…
Meanwhile, here is Father Gruner’s talk on Fr. Fuentes’ last interview, I believe, with Sr. Lucy:
Do commenters on Catholic Truth believe the annihilation of nations refers to a material chastisement, for example, war and disaster, or a spiritual annihilation of nations through apostasy and heresy?
Miles,
That’s a good question. I tend of think of it as a material annihilation – nations which actually disappear whether through natural disaster or war.
Sorry, I meant to add that the annihilation of nations is different from the chastisement which is what I think we are going through right now – spiritual chastisement, bad priests etc.
MM (and MI)
I’m inclined to agree with your distinction between the material annihilation of nations and the spiritual chastisement which, you are correct, we are suffering at the present time in a variety of ways.
RCA Victor,
I don’t think of “nations” as “people”- so if the nations are to be annihilated, that means, to me, the places.
RCA Victor,
That video is over an hour long so I won’t get to it for a couple of days, but it will be very interesting not least because that interview with Fr Fuentes (Sr Lucia’s spiritual director) was the last interview with her, as far as I know.
I’m not sure that the deaths (if they transpire in great numbers, as some medics have said will happen) would be “the annihilation of nations”.
I think MM is onto something when she makes the distinction between the actual nations, the countries, the places, and the peoples of said nations, countries etc .
I hope this makes sense but remember…
Good civil defence planning requires local and national governments to have large mortuaries on standby in the event of unforeseen natural or man-made disasters. To be honest, I would have expected these to have already existed. It is evident that they don’t, and that is why they only just making plans now. I think that’s the story they’re not telling us.
It is reasonable to assume the UK has never been adequately prepared for such disasters. Remember when it transpired that every other developed country except the UK had stockpiles of PPE? That’s when they started telling us to make our own. At least during the blitz the government had the decency to provide you with a gas mask!
Miles,
I think it’s a bit too coincidental for them to choose this moment in time to suddenly start to worry about excess deaths.
I can’t remember which thread it was on but someone posted a report where a doctor agreed to speak anonymously and he/she said that there would be a lot of deaths down the line, because the vaccine would affect every organ.
My best guess is that the Government is preparing for those deaths. I hope I’m wrong but, as I say, it’s just too much of a coincidence for them to be suddenly taking this action.
MM,
Precisely.
MI,
One would, I agree, expect provision to be made for major disasters but, like MM I see this as rather serendipitous, not least because Police Scotland has posted a similar advertisement which set tongues wagging, in recent weeks.
Time will tell, of course. Let’s see. I must admit to being totally distrustful and a total cynic where politicians and medical “experts” are concerned, dating from that “3 weeks to flatten the curve”.
Yip. Ever since then…
Editor,
It would appear that we are going from “3 weeks to flatten the curve” to “4 years to flatten the population.”