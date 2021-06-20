UK Building Body Storage Facilities in Case of “Excess Deaths Situation”…Why?

London Councils Building Body Storage Facilities in Case of an “Excess Deaths Situation”…

The following is taken from UK Government website

Temporary Body Storage Service…

The Authority seeks to procure a framework agreement for temporary body storage in the event of an excess deaths situation for the 32 London boroughs and the City of London, led by Westminster City Council. The framework agreement will appoint a single provider and will be for a period of 4 years. This will be a contingency contract, only called upon in the event that an excess deaths situation arises in the future and existing local body storage capacity needs to be augmented.

The over-arching aim of this tender is to provide a single framework supplier that will be able to provide temporary body storage facilities to house deceased in the event of an excess deaths situation. The deceased will be stored with dignity and respect, at locations to be determined based on local London needs at the time and will require some design elements to accommodate local site conditions and constraints, while being capable of rapid deployment, construction and commissioning to an agreed standard. This framework will be procured by the Authority as the pan-London lead, but all London local authorities may call-off against the framework.

This will be a contingency cover framework and as such there is no minimum guarantee of any level of spend or call-off under the framework agreement. Source

Comment:

It’s not so long since we were informed of a similar advertisement on the Police Scotland website – so what’s the story? What are they not telling us? I am under the impression that restrictions are set to ease – indeed, Boris led us to believe that all restrictions were to be removed on Mon 21 June, “Freedom Day”, and although that date has been pushed back to 19 July, I assumed deaths were under control, so to speak. So, are they not telling us the truth? Are more people dying from Covid than we’re being told – or, er, is there something else afoot? What do the powers-that-be know that they’re not telling the hoi polloi? Share your best guess(es)…