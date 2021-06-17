Scottish Government Goal: “Much Greater Normality” – Not Freedom…

Comment:

A couple of days ago, the BBC Reporter, Glen Campbell, remarked – in a throwaway comment at the end of his report on the Scottish evening news programme – that we would not be returning to life as we knew it prior to “the virus”. There would be, he said “a new normal” and apparently this is to be spelt out to us in writing (he mentioned that the Government is working on “a paper”) so the question is – will the Scottish population continue to accept this new form of governance? The majority of Scots have been very meek, totally obedient, so far. Will this compliance continue?

Shouldn’t we demand a General Election to vote for such a massive change in the way we live our lives? People in dictatorships such as North Korea don’t know anything about the outside world – they do not even know the concept of freedom, brainwashed as they are from their earliest days to think that they live in the best country in the world. We do know about freedom and we want our future generations to know about it. Surely, then, we are not going to hand our freedom over on a permanent basis?