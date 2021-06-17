Scottish Government Goal: “Much Greater Normality” – Not Freedom…

Comment:
A couple of days ago, the BBC Reporter, Glen Campbell, remarked – in a throwaway comment at the end of his report on the Scottish evening news programme – that we would not be returning to life as we knew it prior to “the virus”. There would be, he said “a new normal” and apparently this is to be spelt out to us in writing (he mentioned that the Government is working on “a paper”) so the question is – will the Scottish population continue to accept this new form of governance? The majority of Scots have been very meek, totally obedient, so far. Will this compliance continue?
Shouldn’t we demand a General Election to vote for such a massive change in the way we live our lives? People in dictatorships such as North Korea don’t know anything about the outside world – they do not even know the concept of freedom, brainwashed as they are from their earliest days to think that they live in the best country in the world. We do know about freedom and we want our future generations to know about it. Surely, then, we are not going to hand our freedom over on a permanent basis?
I wonder if anyone else has noticed the deep, dark rings around Nicola Sturgeon’s eyes, evident in the above video clip and many others? I wonder if she is having sleepless nights – a touch of conscience, after all, about what she is doing to us, at the bidding of those pulling her strings? Just a thought…
Editor,
Yes, indeed, I have noticed many times recently that the FM is looking very tired and strained and it’s not because she’s working late into the night. If she was sleeping soundly, with a clear conscience, she wouldn’t look so haunted. God will bring her to account for what she has done and is doing to us in the name of this virus, which hasn’t even been isolated using the tests to define it as a virus! The whole thing is an outrage.
Well, all I can say to that is, she should be having sleepless nights, her conscience should be bothering her and she should be worried about how this is all going to end because it won’t be good for her. Previous dictators came to sorry ends and so will the remaining ones and she, Boris and the rest will be counted among the criminals who imposed totalitarianism on the people. She and they will pay a price in the end. I just hope it’s sooner rather than later.
Given that Pope Francis is so old now, the chances are we’ll get another pope soon who will do the Fatima consecration of Russia and that will see the beginning of the end of this nightmare.
I thought I’d post this article which is from 2019 on the Fatima.org website, but I think it’s worth reading again. https://fatima.org/volunteer/vl202/
Josephine,
I think she is having sleepless nights but it will be more because she will be worried about what happens to her when this all goes pear shaped. She is a cunning woman.
Editor
I mentioned the other day, on the lockdown thread, how the bad conscience of Boris Johnson is etched on his face. It now seems, from your sharp observation, that Nicola Sturgeon is displaying similar facial signs of bad conscience. No matter how hard they try, conscience is not easily suppressed and it shows on their countenance.
She, Like Johnson and the rest, is a criminal of the worst order, right up there with the Coomunist leaders of China and North Korea, as well historical despots like Hitler, Stalin and Napoleon. They will ultimately meet the same fate as these evil people but will go down in the record books as being so much worse because the crime against humanity that they’re presently perpetrating is global in nature.
I reckon her “new normal” for the country will include perpetual masking and distancing, those things that Sir Desmond Swayne spoke of yesterday as unthinkable and horrible, as well as enforced vaccine through a vaccine passport system. There will be a few other surprises up her sleeve of course, inhumane rules that decent people would never think of, but I believe the aforementioned will definitely be there.
Nicola Sturgeon is the worst kind of Marxist dictator – she loves the power and she enjoys imposing laws against God and nature. Remember the “gay marriage” consultation that went against her when the democratic public said no, and how she just overruled that voice and imposed the evil anyway? That’s what despots like her do, they pretend to be democratic but they hate and destest democracy. She rules by tyranny, that’s why she was put there. Still, as I say, her end will come at some point and it will be tpyical of the end met by despots who hate God and abuse power to the detriment of human society.
As regards the Scottish people rebelling against the present evil – forget it! I am utterly ashamed at thw way the Scots have just meekly accepted this Communist totalitarianism. A few decades ago they would have been on hte streets in their millions demanding the political head of Nicola Sturgeon and her low-life Party, but not today.
The reason why the English are protesting more is that England is not nearly as steeped in Socialism (Communism) as Scotland. Our nation has been under the thumb of Red subversives for generations, thanks largely to a history of Tory disdain for, and abuse of, the working class. People in this country have therefore been submitted to years of a system of cultural Marxist propaganda rather than education. What that means effectively is that they are no longer sufficiently educated or inclined to question what they’re told to believe. I’ve noticed this over a long period, it’s like a new class of people has emerged in Scotland in recent decades, much lower in education and moral standards than the average working class citizen. It’s hand reared on State handouts and Marxist doctrine and consequently utterly subservient to what the “great leader” declares. There really hasn’t been a great difference in this regard between the people of North Korea and the Scotland. The only difference, until now, was the absence of totalitarian brutality forcing a removal of all freedom and liberties. Well, it’s effectively North Korea now and they deserve all they get for their idiocy, intellectual laziness and easy compliance. Our Scottish ancestors would be ashamed of the present day Scots, a people that even the Romans couldn’t conquer. Just shows what psychology can do!
Athanasius,
I think you are referring to Sir Desmond Swayne MP speaking in Parliament about the latest extension to lockdown in England which also means Scotland because the FM follows Boris like a wee dog, pretending that she’s not. If only we had one Scottish MSP who would challenge this whole lockdown business as well as he has done.
I agree about Sir Desmond Swayne MP – he’s been great speaking out in Parliament quite a few times on this, and he’s every more angry in that clip. I noticed that the opposition benches are almost completely empty! The only opposition is coming from the government’s own benches, LOL!
There’s another MP in Westminster speaking out well and I’d never have thought it. I would never have thought I’d say I wish Theresa May was still PM ! It’s just amazing that there is no Scot in Parliament speaking up for our freedoms. I can’t believe it.