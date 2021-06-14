Lockdown Extended AGAIN: Stop Obeying! Take Back Your Freedom… 

Comment:

Notice the poster in the crowd outside Downing Street, which correctly explains that it is the obedience of the people which is prolonging this nightmare. We must stop complying, stop being obedient sheep. Think for yourself. Go back to living your life as you did before the Government locked us down “only for three weeks to flatten the curve” – a monumental lie.

If we want to have our freedom back, we need to take it back – that is clear. The politicians and so-called health “experts” are not going to give up their power over us. That’s a fact. If you disagree, say so in the comments below, but be sure to have a very good reason for your opinion because I, for one, won’t be easily convinced. The Governments of the UK have turned rogue – when will you see that for yourself?