Lockdown Extended AGAIN: Stop Obeying! Take Back Your Freedom… 

Notice the poster in the crowd outside Downing Street, which correctly explains that it is the obedience of the people which is prolonging this nightmare. We must stop complying, stop being obedient sheep. Think for yourself. Go back to living your life as you did before the Government locked us down “only for three weeks to flatten the curve” – a monumental lie.
If we want to have our freedom back, we need to take it back – that is clear. The politicians and so-called health “experts” are not going to give up their power over us. That’s a fact. If you disagree, say so in the comments below, but be sure to have a very good reason for your opinion because I, for one, won’t be easily convinced. The Governments of the UK have turned rogue – when will you see that for yourself?
It’s true. You are right. Jail. Lockdown is punishment in jails. How can the few control the whole world?
Mary Anne,
The few can control the whole world because the whole world doesn’t resist. That’s why, and it is extremely frustrating.
Here, though, is a rare moment of questioning coming from the mainstream media. Sky News pointing out that there’s really no reason for this latest delay…
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-nothing-appears-to-have-changed-in-the-data-so-why-has-englands-coronavirus-roadmap-been-delayed-12332744
I think the governments of the UK (and America) turned rogue long ago, perhaps early in the 20th century or even earlier. However, they were able to disguise their death cult agenda with an incrementalist implementation by useful idiots. Now, however, they have reached the final stages of their tyrannical project, and their bottom line is in full view. It can no longer be disguised, even with the laughable “green/sustainable” agenda.
The EU, for example, was sold to the public for its alleged economic advantages, and its socialist agenda was also cloaked in a bureaucracy.
WWI was sold to the American people by Woodrow Wilson, useful idiot par excellence. Americans were overwhelmingly isolationist, but they were convinced by a massive propaganda effort that we must respond to the German threat against democracy. Make the world safe for democracy! In fact, it was a Freemasonic/Illuminati project to destroy the Old Order, which it did.
WWII was sold to America, still very isolationist, with the same propaganda theme, with the added bonus of having to defeat an enemy who perpetrated a “surprise” attack against us at Pearl Harbor – a surprise engineered by FDR, who provoked the Japanese attack with economic sanctions and then conveniently failed to inform the Pearl Harbor Naval Command about the impending attack.
So the rogue part is not new, by any means, but the sinister mask is now off the bottom line. We need Our Lady to crush the head of Satan!