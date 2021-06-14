“Gay” Activist Groups Welcome New Rules for Blood Donors – Do You? 

Instead, any individual who attends to give blood regardless of gender will be asked if they have had sex and, if so, about recent sexual behaviours, it added.
Anyone who has had the same sexual partner for the last three months will be eligible to donate, meaning more gay and bisexual men will be able to donate blood, platelets and plasma while keeping blood just as safe, it added.
The changes will come into effect for donors in England, Scotland and Wales.
Ella Poppitt, chief nurse for blood donation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Patient safety is at the heart of everything we do.
“This change is about switching around how we assess the risk of exposure to a sexual infection, so it is more tailored to the individual.
“We screen all donations for evidence of significant infections, which goes hand-in-hand with donor selection to maintain the safety of blood sent to hospitals.
“All donors will now be asked about sexual behaviours which might have increased their risk of infection, particularly recently acquired infections. This means some donors might not be eligible on the day but may be in the future.”
The changes to the donor safety check form will affect blood, plasma and platelet donors but the process of giving blood will not change.
Eligibility will be based on individual circumstances surrounding health, travel and sexual behaviours shown to be at a higher risk of sexual infection, NHS Blood and Transplant said.
Under the changes people can donate if they have had the same sexual partner for the last three months, or if they have a new sexual partner with whom they have not had anal sex and there is no known recent exposure to a sexually transmitted infection (STI) or recent use of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) or post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP).
Anyone who has had anal sex with a new partner or with multiple partners in the last three months will be not be able to give blood but may be eligible in the future, it said.
The changes were welcomed by charities including the National Aids Trust, Stonewall and Terrence Higgins Trust.
Robbie de Santos, director of communications and external affairs for Stonewall, said: “We welcome today’s historic change, which will help ensure more gay and bi men can donate blood and represents an important step towards a donation selection policy entirely based on an individualised assessment of risk.
“We want to see a blood donation system that allows the greatest number of people to donate safely and we will continue to work with Government to build on this progress and ensure that more people, including LGBT+ people, can donate blood safely in the future.”
But the Terrence Higgins Trust said that the Government had kept a “discriminatory restriction” in England which will affect black communities’ ability to give blood.
The restriction relates to a three-month deferral period for anyone who has a “partner who has, or you think may have been, sexually active in parts of the world where HIV/Aids is very common” and references “most countries in Africa”, the charity added.
Its chief executive Ian Green said: “It’s great news that far more gay and bisexual men can safely donate blood from today.
“But the excitement of that announcement is significantly dampened by another discriminatory question being retained by government in the blood donation process in England, which presents a significant barrier to black donors in particular giving blood.
“This is despite it being removed in both Scotland and Wales, and the blood service actively encouraging black communities to donate plasma and blood due to shortages.” Source…
Comment:
Should health rules be totally independent of “discrimination” considerations? Is there anything in health care that should not be subject to the whims of the “Discrimination Police”?
Of course, the key question is this: why were homosexuals prohibited from donating blood in the first place? If there was no good reason, then that’s odd, to put it mildly, However, if there was/is a “health” reason, then surely it is wrong to place the wider population at risk, on grounds of equal treatment – i.e. not wanting to “discriminate” against homosexuals. Notice that even the remaining rule – a three-month deferral period for anyone who has a “partner who has, or you think may have been, sexually active in parts of the world where HIV/Aids is very common” and references “most countries in Africa” – is being challenged by the Terrence Higgins Trust. Surely, this is a matter of huge concern?
What if the above restriction is, in time, removed under LGBT+ pressure? Isn’t it cause for concern that for reasons of political correctness, the population at large may be put at risk by the NHS – an NHS, remember, which is allegedly so anxious for us all to “stay safe”?
What does “We screen all donations for evidence of significant infections” mean? What about insignificant levels of infection? As I understand it, some people taking HIV medicine have undetectable levels of the virus in their system – undetectable, but they are still there, because if they stop taking the medication, the virus multiplies again and they get ill. Also – don’t forget – we now have the added fear that if any of us need a blood transfusion in the future, a lot of it will inevitably be tainted with the controversial and untested spike proteins from the covid vaccines. I think this was done purely for political reasons and the relentless appeasement of minority groups, and not putting patient safety first. I would be very concerned now if I ever needed a blood transfusion.
I could not believe it when I read this news. I remember the leaflet you used to get from the NHS transfusion service, which had a whole section on “who can never give blood” and homosexuals were top of the list – it actually said any man who has had sexual contact with another man even once. So, I went onto the transfusion website just now to check the list of who can and cannot give blood. Gays are last on the list and the messaging has changed drastically.
https://www.blood.co.uk/who-can-give-blood/can-i-give-blood/
I’m with Westminster Fly – I would be very worried now if I ever needed a blood transfusion.
And blood transfusions are not as rare as you might think – I have two close family members who have both needed transfusions.
This baloney is from the NHS that killed dozens if not hundreds of people in Scotland because NHS Scotland bought blood products (plasma etc) on the cheap from the USA. In the USA selling blood is a way of getting some money to buy drugs. There are still some people around who are suffering as a result.
Next, is the matter of answering some very intrusive questions. Maybe homosexuals are happy to answer such questions – a matter of “pride” – but I am not. I stopped giving blood after they continued to ask questions out loud in public, even after my complaints. I really did not want my medical conditions rehearsed in front of my work colleagues.
Three months is an arbitrary figure, plucked from nowhere. When you have sex with someone you are, it has been said, also having sex with everyone they have previously been with. Homosexuals are notoriously promiscuous, and between that and the possibility of someone actually telling lies (oh, no, surely not) this is one of the daftest and most dangerous moves that the NHS has made.
One question, is every donation tested for all possible horrors?
Antoine,
Yes I wondered about that three month figure . . . I understand that this is supposedly the length of time from infection with HIV to when it becomes detectable in the bloodstream – but we are all different so who’s to say that with some people it may take four months or longer to become detectable? It’s a known fact that there are some people who appear to have some form of natural immunity to HIV – there have been recorded cases. It does seem like Russian Roulette to me.
I agree about lack of privacy and breach of confidentiality in the NHS. I recently had to undergo a minor medical procedure and was herded into one of a row of semi-open cubicles and I could hear with crystal clarity three or four of the patients around me talking about their conditions and giving private details. I assume people could hear me. The NHS really isn’t fit for purpose.
I guess I will be stockpiling my own blood if I ever need a non-emergency surgical procedure.
Well, another benefit would be running the 10,000 metres in the Olympics, like Lasse Viren.
Given that governments everywhere are coercing the global population into receiving highly dangerous vaccines for a non-existent world health crisis, it is hardly surprising that they are now prepared to expose citizens to HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases with this new ruling. We have some very evil people running this world right now and they are intent on depopulation by one means or another.
I noticed today when I went to shop at Morrisons that they have the LGBT rainbow flags up on the windows of their stores. This is currently being orchestrated across the board, with banks, food manufacturers, superstores, etc., all promoting this Marxist counter-Christian culture under the pretext of community charity. I made a point of complaining tot he manager of the store, reminding her that people from all backgrounds shop in these stores and therefore the company should not be promoting a political ideology in favour of a very small section. I fully intend tomorrow to make a formal complaint to the Trading Standards people since this kind of thing, along with the Marxist BLM “taking the knee” nonsense is also being pushed on our culture.
Bottom line is we’re all going to have to stop using stores like Morrisons or any other business that abuses its position in society to push evil, while those of us who like football are going to have to be brave and stop watching it. They’ve already pushed women’s football for sometime, another way of assaulting Christian culture, so it’s really time we all took steps to hit them in the pocket.
Just as I write, I can hear Boris Johnson on the TV in the background lying to the public again about the “new variant” of CIVD in order to delay the full lifting of restrictions on June 21, as he promised. He has his two partners in crime alongside him, as usual, Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance, a pair of liars who are assisting Johnson in his continued crimes against the British people. Sooner or later the British people are going to have to open their eyes to these demons.
Athanasius,
Please tell me somewhere where the ‘rainbow’ logo / flag isn’t on display? Persecuted minority? I don’t think so. Even in my home town our black and white zebra crossing in the main thoroughfare has now been replaced with a ‘rainbow’ crossing. I spoke to our local (Lib Dem) councillor about it and he made vague noises about the NHS/Covid and that ‘it can mean whatever you want it to mean’. Yeah right. My bank displays rainbow logos as well. I turned on the computer at work today and Windows 10 brought up a random ‘LGBTQI’ desktop. My local Tesco sell ‘trans’ congratulations cards (‘You’re trans-tastic!’ – I kid you not) and other similar things (as well as abortifacients and contraceptives in the pharmacy). What can you do? Given my circumstances, I truly haven’t got time or am best placed location wise to use various tiny independent shops to get all I need. It’s a one-stop shop for me, once a week, and I have to use the Tesco pharmacy because of necessary medication, but then every single pharmacy in the UK – either online or in-store – sells abortifacients and contraceptives – without exception. I agree with you, but even with my eyes open to these demons, what can one do? Live in a field and eat grass and not take medication and get ill? I think realistically the best we can do is to challenge this sort of thing wherever possible, and limit the amount that we remotely cooperate with evil as best we can. To avoid it totally would be nigh on impossible in today’s world (especially in Outer London – it might be a bit easier on the Outer Hebrides or somewhere like that). I can’t remember the quote properly or the Saint who made it, but I remember reading some quote that as long as we live on this earth, we always have our feet in the mud, or similar words to that effect. I’m truly not making excuses for myself, but I think that to stop remotely cooperating with all these evils, would be impossible for most of us. As for sports, I agree with you 100%. These are not necessary for survival like food and medication.
Athanasius,
A couple of years ago, I was so irritated at seeing the LGBT+ logo across my local bank / ATM, I went into the branch and said I wanted to lodge a formal complaint about this, since I don’t want to be confronted with an ideology which I find offensive every time I need to check that I’m not yet down to my last £million, so how do I go about lodging a formal complaint? The bank assistant looked puzzled in the extreme, explaining that she would fill out the form and submit the complaint. I had to give my personal contact details etc and the reason(s) for my complaint, On completion of the form, she said she would send it to wherever it was to be sent. When I asked if I would receive a reply, she shrugged and said she assumed so. That shows how few complaints they get, a cynical sense which was later confirmed when I received no reply.
So, I’m afraid I agree with WF on this – between moaning about the LGBT+ dominance around us and the terrifying experience of being surrounded by masked people at every turn, I am increasingly concerned about being hauled off by half-a-dozen men in white coats in the not-too-far-distant future.
It’s definitely ridiculous that we have to put up with these idiocies. but that is, I fear, the way t’s going to be, until we get a good pope who will consecrate Russia. Nothing less will see off the madness around us.
We discuss it all here, not merely to let off steam and offer support to the troops, but, to educate readers who may be unaware of the fact that there is another school of thought apart from that put forward by the PC / WOKE brigade on various issues. That said, apart from doing things like lodging formal complaints (or even informal complaints) about the madness around us, there’s not a lot more we can do to change things. Our MPs and MSPs are useless: they have clearly sold whatever passes for their souls to “wokeness” and the entire diabolical disorientation around us.
To your final sentence I say – absolutely. I agree. Roll on…
Personally ED as far as am concerned ( if it’s to do with my Granddaughters) the talking with these Perverts is Finished. And that includes their Pervertetd Teachers also. What it must be like for Parents to hear From their Child that they now want a So Called Sex Change . Is to me unimaginable.
Athanasius am with you all the way here and as far as am concerned they can shove their Football where the Sun don’t Shine . Am probably a couple of Decades older than you and can remember Clearly 40.000 Rangers Fans Chanting Wilsons a Darkie. At Paul Wilson who was the First Coloured Man to play for Celtic. I actually thought that Celtic would show some Principles rather than Money and refuse to take The Colin Kaperknickers Black Lives Matter Knee but it seems not. Then again most of Celtic supporters now are Confirmed Marxists so it should be no surprise. As for the Alphabet Mob . It seems that there is no stopping them wanting to Poison the rest of us with Their Decadent Lifestyle. Also as for the 3 Month Rule Garbage Rule. Over 10 Years ago their was a Program called. Unsafe Sex And The City about The Homosexual Lifestyle in London. One Doctor said -AIDS -that people now think has more or less gone away ( because it is so called Homophobic to talk about ) is at The Epidemic Stage in The London Area amongst Homosexuals. Now that was 10 years ago and I don’t think the Program got any more than 2 Episodes was removed. They actually interviewed a Man who had been at 50 Sex Parties in one week . My God I must get out more as I haven’t been to ONE Sex Party in my entire life.
One Fact even the most Rabid Homosexual cannot hide is that Practicing Homosexuals Die Approximately 20 Years younger than Normal People. And I say Normal because Homosexuality is Unnatural and Abnormal. Of course these Facts years ago were very clear . Now they go round about the roundabouts and say that Health Figures are harder to get . Of course they are ,for again The Truth cannot be allowed to be told . Homosexuals Die Younger.
Anyhow if by any chance God Forbid I need a Blood Transfusion please tell them that Officially I am now a JEHOVAS WITNESS.
FOOF
Yes indeed.
I always like to quote St. Paul to them: “Wherefore God gave them up to the desires of their heart, unto uncleanness, to dishonour their own bodies among themselves. Who changed the truth of God into a lie; and worshipped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.
For this cause God delivered them up to shameful affections. For their women have changed the natural use into that use which is against nature. And, in like manner, the men also, leaving the natural use of the women, have burned in their lusts one towards another, men with men working that which is filthy, and receiving in themselves the recompense which was due to their error.” Romans 1: 25-27
The chief nurse’s public statement is full of blatant contradictions and absurdities:
1. “donors will no longer be asked if they are a man who has had sex with another man.” vs.” Instead, any individual who attends to give blood regardless of gender will be asked if they have had sex and, if so, about recent sexual behaviours.”
Translation: donors will still be asked if they are a man who has had sex with another man!
2. “Anyone who has had the same sexual partner for the last three months will be eligible to donate.”
Question: how does having sex with one male partner for 3 months reduce the risk of infected blood?
Answer: it doesn’t
3. “Patient safety is at the heart of everything we do.”
Response: that may have hopefully been the case before, but it is painfully obvious that patient safety has been thrown under the bus to placate homosexual activists. At least, on paper. See my summary.
4. “This change is about switching around how we assess the risk of exposure to a sexual infection, so it is more tailored to the individual.”
Response: In the New World Order, there are no objective profession-wide standards for medicine, just as with everything else. Tailoring objective standards to each individual is disturbingly similar to the double-talk in Amoris Laetitia regarding divorced and re-“married” couples. Priests must “accompany” each individual situation without applying objective Church teaching = nurse must tailor blood analysis to each individual situation without applying objective standards of infection.
5. ““All donors will now be asked about sexual behaviours which might have increased their risk of infection, particularly recently acquired infections.”
Translation: once again, male donors will be asked if they have had sex with another man!
Summary: this is meaningless double-talk. It sounds to me as though the information gathered will actually be the same, just asked differently. What an idiotic, contemptible game….but perfectly obedient to cultural Marxist diktats.
Meanwhile, I think Glypto Dropem has the right idea.
RCA Victor,
“…I think Glypto Dropem has the right idea.”
And so – absolutely – do I !
Victor You Have the wrong End of the Stick. I think. Do you not know that the Chief Nurse is called The Chief Nurse for a reason. Now you should know, just as I should know ,that Chiefs are usually Experts and Seldom if Ever Wrong. I mean just look at TWO Masks Fauci. 🙈🙈