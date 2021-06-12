Catholic Universe & Catholic Times Closed – Celebrate! Thank you Covid! 

It’s difficult to describe my delight on hearing that two of the worst of the allegedly Catholic newspapers have bitten the dust.
Westminster Fly, our well-informed blogger from south of the border, alerted me to this news, with a hint to the effect that it surely demands a celebratory thread. You bet! Consider it done.
Modernist to their fingertips, despite their claims to orthodox Catholicity, there is nothing to be lost and everything to be gained from their passing. RIP.
In the case of the Catholic Times, the stated aim was to “Follow Peter” – Yeah right. It was tailor made to Follow Francis, but Peter? Not remotely. As for The Catholic Universe – great for wrapping fish ‘n chips.
Both publications were always apparently reluctant to publish letters from readers displaying symptoms of orthodoxy, while those with outright “traditionalist” leanings had more chance of being published in the Morning Star.
This was particularly annoying because some of us were trying to have important errors corrected, notably those peddled by Monsignor Basil Loftus in his column in the Catholic Times week after week after week until his column was cancelled – I believe in 2018. Until then, however, he’d done untold damage.
He regularly mocked the traditional Latin Mass (for which he appears to have a particular hatred), and he challenged various dogmas, including the physical Resurrection of Christ and His Real Presence in the Eucharist. Loftus denied, too, the infallibility of the Church’s moral teaching and the impossibility of authorising the ordination of women. He was “woke” before “woke” was invented.
Hence our dismay when we discovered that, on the odd occasion when a letter of concern about his column was published, the Editor also published a letter from Loftus right alongside, where he was allowed to defend his statements and repeat his errors for good measure. Incredible. It was easy to deduce, therefore, that the Editor held the same beliefs as Loftus, that he adhered to the same heresies and errors. So, the old saying “what goes around comes around” sprang to my mind on hearing this wonderful news of the death of this rag and its sister rag, the not-so-Catholic Universe.
We did challenge the refusal of the Catholic Times to publish a letter of correction about Catholic Truth some years ago, by lodging a complaint with the Press Complaints Commission. We won. The Editor – silly man – was forced to publish my letter and thus shown up for his unjust censorship. Numpty.
Then, of course, there was the matter of plagiarism. That was one fun edition, which I thoroughly enjoyed writing up – our November, 2004 edition. Headlined The Catholic Times – like a thief in the night, we revealed that our September 2004 report on Koran readings permitted at Mass in a Glasgow primary school by the unrepentant priest who said that, not only would he not apologise for arranging those Koran readings, he would do the same thing again. Well, blow me, didn’t the Catholic Times use our report without acknowledging the source. Lamely, they tried to defend their theft, but the evidence, needless to say, was on the side of Catholic Truth. We still await their apology. Don’t suppose we’ll get one now. Still, the closure of the Anything-But-Catholic-Times is compensation enough…
What about you… Do you lament the passing of these two newspapers or are you, like me and moi, absolutely delighted that the March of Modernism in the UK has been stopped in its tracks, at least for now? There’s still the Catholic Herald, mind you, and the awful Tablet but the latter is mostly read by Anglicans (or was, last time I checked); in any event, shouldn’t we now be thanking the Lord for small mercies? And what about that virus, then? Who’d have thought it? It was bound to do some good, eventually… 😀 Thank you, Covid! Now go away!
May The ‘Catholic’ Reporter on the US side of the Pond follow them into the grave and soon!
Carlos,
Hear hear. It’s a pity the two papers have such similar names in the USA – the National Catholic Reporter (dissident rag) and the National Catholic Register, which I think is OK? Not sure, but I think it steers clear of outright dissent.
I’m delighted. Good riddance to bad rubbish. As Editor’s introduction states, these rags were so often vehicles of dissent, made all the more dangerous by tossing in the odd article which would appeal to orthodox / traditional Catholics. I was always suspicious about their circulation claims as well. Were the numbers based on how many copies were sent to churches or how many were actually sold? I also suspect that they were largely kept afloat by their exorbitant advertising fees, and I’m aware of the experiences of those I knew who did advertise with them, that the money spent on advertising rarely – if ever – generated a response which warranted the cost. Also, blogs like CT must take a bow in helping to bring about the demise of these papers, as most traditional Catholics turned to sites on the internet which were and still are reliable (and free) and stopped getting these papers many years ago. I remember back in the 1990’s visiting the Pontifical Council for Social Communications in Rome. We spoke with a Monsignor (I can’t recall his name but I must have it somewhere) and he expressed his dismay to us at the standard of journalism in the mainstream Catholic press in the UK. I don’t think it ever improved. But anyway, this is great news. Hopefully the Catholic Herald and The Tablet will follow the Universe & Times into oblivion very soon.
WF,
Below, I recount my own experience of their Advertising Department, so I won’t repeat that here.
Thank you for that “nod” to CT and other outlets which did our best to keep the feet of these rags to the fire.
Unfortunately, my own favourite report on the Catholic Times is in the November, 2004 edition which is not available via our archive. We were unable to save, online, those early editions. That report did first appear on our then blog, so I wonder if it would still be found by someone with the necessary expertise, hint, HINT!
I’ve actually tried and failed. I’m like that. I keep trying things and I keep failing them. Still, even I knew that “elephant” was the right answer here…
https://www.thatsnonsense.com/larger-elephant-moon-hoax/
Someone is sad about it: https://www.cbcew.org.uk/cardinal-expresses-sadness-as-universe-catholic-media-ltd-stops-trading/?fbclid=IwAR3GJHratE5ePDU7kbK_s9UUyUJbdmjWO-pVfzmINoNRLmKRWSJ3uS64zWw
One less platform for him.
As one who has never read any of those Newspapers ,I take that the Comments and the ED are without a Doubt telling The Truth, something that appears to be absent in what Has now become mostly Protestant Newspapers and Magazines within Our Catholic Church. As for Loftus and Co their seemingly Hatred of The Latin Mass seems astonishing, but then their only following the Godfather. The other useless Catholic supposedly Apologist that seems to Have Risen to the Heights of Greatness under the Godfather is that no user Faggolli . My God if that is the Future Voice of The Catholic Church av no Doubt that the Heavenly Angels would Even be angry. As for myself If my Parish stops The Latin Mass I Honestly don’t think I could go back to The Protestant Service. Especially now that am ,as the Priest said a few years ago a Certified Traditional Nuncase. I suppose now al just Have to update my Subscription To The Tablet . ( only Kidding ) How that can profess to be anything Catholic beats me. I Emailed them on One Article on Transgenderism of which they supported, I never of course got an Answer. As am Simple the Email was Simple. Is Homosexuality and Transgenderism wrong. As I said I never got an answer.
Sounds like a case of good riddance to this:
RCA Victor,
Love it! I mean, seriously. I love fish!
RCA Victor
You’ll never know the half of it. Faithful Catholics have been fighting the so-called ‘Catholic’ press in this country for literally decades. The ‘Catholic’ press has definitely been used as a platform for dissidents and a tool of subversion. I’m sure the USA has its equivalents – especially after reading the first comment on this thread. The problem over here was that a couple of them masqueraded as orthodox, which muddied the waters for many of the ill-instructed in the pews. At least The Tablet laid its cards on the table and declared its open and almost total dissent from Catholic teaching for all to see, but others did it more sneakily by mixing orthodoxy with dissent. I remember way back when, when many Catholics were cock-a-hoop that William Oddie had taken over as Editor of the Catholic Herald. If I were to tell you the errors, falsehoods and general rubbish that was promoted during his tenure, I doubt if WordPress would have enough space to accommodate it all. And yet, because he had a few supposedly ‘orthodox’ writers in, many lauded and praised the Herald. Oddie died years ago. I think The Herald is still published. It is online, certainly. I wouldn’t touch it with a bargepole.
WF,
And the Catholic Herald’s sister paper is the Scottish Catholic Observer (SCO), so I assume we’ll be stuck with that unless and until the Herald falls…
At least the advertising department at the Catholic Herald once rang me to offer a deal to advertise one of our Conferences with them – I assume they would advertise in the Herald (can’t recall) but I remember saying that the SCO would never, not in a million years, advertise anything for Catholic Truth. The gentleman on the other end of the phone assured me that they would certainly take the advertisements, that the command would be given from on high, so if I were interested in accepting their (very reasonable, I have to admit) offer, just say the word and the several ads would appear over the next few weeks before the Conference. I was delighted and accepted.
Next thing, I received an email from the SCO essentially saying that Hell would have frozen over and been reported in the national news of every country on the planet before they would advertise anything to do with Catholic Truth.
I rang the London office of the Catholic Herald, spoke to above mentioned gentleman who was astounded. “Leave it with me…” he said and then later rang me with apologies to say that despite this instruction having been given from the “top of the house” (or some such description meaning “the boss”) the SCO were steadfastly refusing to comply.
So, stand by for the next celebratory thread which will be to mark the demise of the Scottish-Anything-But-Catholic-Observer.
In a way, I’m surprised they didn’t take your advert. I thought these people would take money from absolutely anyone, about anything. I thought it was all about money and just a group of people keeping their jobs and getting their mortgages paid off the backs of the unsuspecting faithful.
CMOY,
That’s probably true of the Catholic Herald but not so the Scottish Catholic Observer – they are like people possessed when it comes to Catholic Truth (and I don’t just mean our newsletter etc.)
They once ran a double-page spread about us, having invited letters on the subject where I was dubbed Pope Patricia (among other things). We had the feeling that the bishops told them off for doing that, since the bishops have a policy of ignoring us (stated in the Catholic Times – don’t laugh) so since then we’ve been out in the cold, so to speak.
However, to show you how ridiculous their whole advertising policy was and I assume still is, here’s the kind of advert you would see in the SCO…
Westminsterfly,
We do have our equivalents – the first post here identified the worst and most blatant (National Catholic Reporter). My former Archdiocesan newspaper was so bad that faithful Catholics started calling it The (Occasionally) Catholic Telegraph. But that sorry rag was more the rule than the exception. I once did an issue of my old newsletter taking aim at the editor, and I must have hit the target because that issue elicited a very indignant email from her.
My current diocesan newspaper isn’t much better, Before the election last November they published a syndicated column from a “Catholic” layman licking his chops over the prospect of having the first Catholic President (Biden) since JFK. It was nothing more than a poorly disguised endorsement.
You’re absolutely right about the Catholic press – and it follows the Masonic pattern of putting the means of communication under their control.
It’s divine justice on two once-Catholic newspapers that helped after Vatican II to destroy the faith. They’ve gone the same way as so many seminaries, religious houses and parishes that endoresed Modernist heresies – into oblivion!
Athanasius I know your up to Scratch on most things and I maybe wrong Here but was the Terrible ( as far as am concerned) George Galloway not an Editor of a Scottish Catholic Newspaper I think it was The Observer . I checked him out on Wikipedia but it didn’t say Anthony to that effect. The reason I say that the Now Moslem Galloway was an Editor . Was when He got attacked by Rangers Supporters in Glasgow Airport and said that the Rangers Supporters had done so because He was as He said a Catholic. That was of course the time he was Married to the Moslem Doctor. Also why am bringing this up is it seems that our so called Catholic Newspapers have everyone at the Top who are most certainly not Practicing Catholics.
FOOF,
I know you’d prefer to hear this from Athanasius and I’m not remotely jealous but…
I can assure you that Galloway is a baptised but lapsed Catholic – he has probably never even heard of, let alone read, let alone edited, the Scottish Catholic Observer. Trust me on this and if Athanasius says anything different, do not believe him. He’s merely trying to make me look bad…
Editor
I wouldn’t dare contradict you on this. Besides, you’re right.
FOOF
No, George Galloway was never involved in any way with Catholic newspapers. He’s more likely to have been an editor with a “Red Clyde” equivalent of Pravda, but certainly not any Catholic paper.
It’s a pity he’s a Communist and apostate Catholic because he’s actually quite a likeable guy and very honest in his comments about our rotten parliamentary system. He’s also completely opposed to Scottish Independence. Such a waste!
Athanasius,
And who could possibly disagree with you that these two newspapers “have gone the same way as so many seminaries, religious houses and parishes that endorsed Modernist heresies – into oblivion!”
Not me, not moi 😀