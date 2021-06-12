Catholic Universe & Catholic Times Closed – Celebrate! Thank you Covid! 

It’s difficult to describe my delight on hearing that two of the worst of the allegedly Catholic newspapers have bitten the dust.

Westminster Fly, our well-informed blogger from south of the border, alerted me to this news, with a hint to the effect that it surely demands a celebratory thread. You bet! Consider it done.

Modernist to their fingertips, despite their claims to orthodox Catholicity, there is nothing to be lost and everything to be gained from their passing. RIP.

In the case of the Catholic Times, the stated aim was to “Follow Peter” – Yeah right. It was tailor made to Follow Francis, but Peter? Not remotely. As for The Catholic Universe – great for wrapping fish ‘n chips.

Both publications were always apparently reluctant to publish letters from readers displaying symptoms of orthodoxy, while those with outright “traditionalist” leanings had more chance of being published in the Morning Star.

This was particularly annoying because some of us were trying to have important errors corrected, notably those peddled by Monsignor Basil Loftus in his column in the Catholic Times week after week after week until his column was cancelled – I believe in 2018. Until then, however, he’d done untold damage.

He regularly mocked the traditional Latin Mass (for which he appears to have a particular hatred), and he challenged various dogmas, including the physical Resurrection of Christ and His Real Presence in the Eucharist. Loftus denied, too, the infallibility of the Church’s moral teaching and the impossibility of authorising the ordination of women. He was “woke” before “woke” was invented.

Hence our dismay when we discovered that, on the odd occasion when a letter of concern about his column was published, the Editor also published a letter from Loftus right alongside, where he was allowed to defend his statements and repeat his errors for good measure. Incredible. It was easy to deduce, therefore, that the Editor held the same beliefs as Loftus, that he adhered to the same heresies and errors. So, the old saying “what goes around comes around” sprang to my mind on hearing this wonderful news of the death of this rag and its sister rag, the not-so-Catholic Universe.

We did challenge the refusal of the Catholic Times to publish a letter of correction about Catholic Truth some years ago, by lodging a complaint with the Press Complaints Commission. We won. The Editor – silly man – was forced to publish my letter and thus shown up for his unjust censorship. Numpty.

Then, of course, there was the matter of plagiarism. That was one fun edition, which I thoroughly enjoyed writing up – our November, 2004 edition. Headlined The Catholic Times – like a thief in the night, we revealed that our September 2004 report on Koran readings permitted at Mass in a Glasgow primary school by the unrepentant priest who said that, not only would he not apologise for arranging those Koran readings, he would do the same thing again. Well, blow me, didn’t the Catholic Times use our report without acknowledging the source. Lamely, they tried to defend their theft, but the evidence, needless to say, was on the side of Catholic Truth. We still await their apology. Don’t suppose we’ll get one now. Still, the closure of the Anything-But-Catholic-Times is compensation enough…

What about you… Do you lament the passing of these two newspapers or are you, like me and moi, absolutely delighted that the March of Modernism in the UK has been stopped in its tracks, at least for now? There’s still the Catholic Herald, mind you, and the awful Tablet but the latter is mostly read by Anglicans (or was, last time I checked); in any event, shouldn’t we now be thanking the Lord for small mercies? And what about that virus, then? Who’d have thought it? It was bound to do some good, eventually… 😀 Thank you, Covid! Now go away!