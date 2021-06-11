Joe Biden in UK – No Major Gaffes… Yet! 

Comment:
Below, a selection of the comments from the above YouTube platform – they say it better than I could!
I can only imagine how productive this meeting was / Talking about environmental issues when Boris took a jet from London to Cornwall / Johnson..” talking with Biden is like a breath of fresh air”..Awwwww, sweet, were they holding hands running through a wheat field together also / Ah, just imagine that conversation lol. Johnson constantly mumbling gibberish while Biden tries to remember who Johnson is and what day it is. The west is [blanked!] / Keep anyone you love away from the man “I love those barrettes in your hair. Man I’ll tell you what, look at her, she looks like she’s 19-years-old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed,” [Ed: this refers to a comment which Biden directed at a child during an event in the USA recently.] Anyone seen or heard Biden take a question from the UK press yet? …his staff rush the press out No Questions Ends.
His behaviour reminds me of the behaviour of my mother before she was formally diagnosed with dementia. This isn’t meant as some kind of insult or cheap jibe to Biden. I really think he has early signs of some kind of dementia. Either that or he suffers from ‘stage-fright’ which can also cause people to forget or to say wrong / inappropriate things.
WF,
There is absolutely no question about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline – the following clips were published on the blog not so long ago…
It’s not about being insulting or unkind, or “cheap jibes” to Biden – this man is a total scoundrel, and he knew what was going on in order to secure the presidency for him. There’s no “insult” that he does not deserve; these days they call it “speaking truth to power” – not that Joe has the power, in reality. He is a puppet. He is responsible for incalculable damage being inflicted on America and he is putting the entire world at risk through his connivance with China. The following clip has also been published on our blog (and identified in our newsletter) not so long ago, giving evidence of this straight from the horse’s mouth. The only mystery about this clip is that YouTube hasn’t deleted it by now… I’ve yet to see it played on any news programme even in the USA “friendly to Trump” channels. A real mystery…
On the news reports I’ve seen, he has spoken all right, not the usual stumbling over his words or changing topic, but it’s early days yet. He must have been practising hard but it is noticeable that no reporters are being allowed to ask questions. Can’t imagine Trump getting away with that.
It’s interesting to see how they are reporting Biden’s visit to England in the USA. He’s seen as weak and will be manipulated by the other leaders.
You make some very good points, Patricia, in your comments above. Your observation that he “is a puppet” and “is responsible for incalculable damage being inflicted on America” is spot on. I look back over the last several decades and I recall that he “came onto my radar” early on after having become a U.S. Senator from Delaware in the mid-70s. Reading news reports over the years of his strange, seemingly disconnected comments, and his backtracking or flip-flopping on major issues, I became increasingly wary of him.
Why or how he gained so much influence in the Senate over the years is the greatest mystery. He is not now, nor has he ever been, a great public speaker. And his own admissions of plagiarism in college, as well as his “borrowing” stories from public figures around the world and making them his own, is no secret. His public bragging about having strong-armed the Ukrainian government in favor of his wretched son, Hunter, has never really been investigated. Which raises the question, again, of who is “behind” him. As you point out, this man really is not the true power in the presidency. Moreover, the bizarre photo of “Dr. Jill” at the presidential desk aboard Air Force One is, frankly, frightening. Add to all of this, the tragic fact that approximately half of the people of the United States have been disenfranchised by a fraudulent election. Honestly, how can we ever trust a future election?
Can a nation be a cohesive society when it has been torn to shreds by those who have profited by our differences, rather than our commonalities? It may be the death knell of our Republic, and the hidden powers may be rubbing their grimy hands with mirth and glee. Perhaps we have even lost the culture war already. Notwithstanding all of that, we will never capitulate. Having taken a solemn oath before God to “uphold, protect, and defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic,” I have been fighting against these scoundrels — who are the real domestic terrorists — for many years.
I believe that we can easily see that the greatest enemy is the cabal that groomed and placed Biden and Harris into positions of power through years of treachery and fraudulent elections. So, to my fellow Americans who read Catholic Truth, I say: Never surrender to these traitors; keep the Faith; keep praying, but act by maintaining pressure through phone calls, emails, and letters on any and all of your representatives who are willing to help fight those who would destroy our beloved nation. It’s not over till it’s over. . .
I haven’t see the news today so I’ll catch up with the Biden-Johnson love in later!
I did notice yesterday that he mentioned Glasgow when he mentioned the climate conference here next November.