Joe Biden in UK – No Major Gaffes… Yet! 

Comment:

Below, a selection of the comments from the above YouTube platform – they say it better than I could!

I can only imagine how productive this meeting was / Talking about environmental issues when Boris took a jet from London to Cornwall / Johnson..” talking with Biden is like a breath of fresh air”..Awwwww, sweet, were they holding hands running through a wheat field together also / Ah, just imagine that conversation lol. Johnson constantly mumbling gibberish while Biden tries to remember who Johnson is and what day it is. The west is [blanked!] / Keep anyone you love away from the man “I love those barrettes in your hair. Man I’ll tell you what, look at her, she looks like she’s 19-years-old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed,” [Ed: this refers to a comment which Biden directed at a child during an event in the USA recently.] Anyone seen or heard Biden take a question from the UK press yet? …his staff rush the press out No Questions Ends.

Firstly, note the gushing Jon Sopel in the above BBC report – he was vicious when reporting on Donald Trump. Totally vicious. Anyway, what do you think so far about the visit to the UK of the new resident in the White House? Jill Biden was photographed sitting at the presidential desk on the plane “prepping” for the G7 – is she going to be present at the meetings, does anyone know? Even with Jill in attendance, the gaffes keep coming, so it will be interesting to see what, if any, gaffes are revealed to the world this week. More likely that we will be witnessing the mother of all cover-ups in that regard. So, is the the above contributor is correct to say that “the is west [blanked’] – do you agree?