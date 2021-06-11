11 June: Feast of the Sacred Heart… 

Below, a couple of traditional hymns to honour the Sacred Heart of Jesus on this great Feast day – with thanks to those who performed. They are young volunteers who are keen to emphasise that they are not professional singers, but simply wanted to honour Our Lord. Enjoy!

Comment:

Today is a good day to pray for our special intentions – not least for the return of friends and family members who have abandoned the practice of the Faith. And, of course, as ever, feel free to discuss relevant issues and to post your favourite prayers, novenas, stories of wonderful graces, and hymns. To check out the history of the devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, click here…

Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place all my trust in Thee…

Happy Feast to all Catholic Truth bloggers and readers !