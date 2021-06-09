Scotland’s New Chief Scientific Officer – Expert in Animal & Plant Health…

Below, read Martin Blackshaw’s (aka blogger Athanasius) letter to Scotland’s newly appointed Chief Scientific Officer, Professor Julie Fitzpatrick OBE…
Dear Professor Fitzpatrick,
I note that you have been appointed to the position of Chief Scientific Advisor to the government and that you are already advising the urgent vaccination of children as essential to the reduction of COVID-19 transmission rates.
Before further advising on such a potentially-catastrophic programme you may wish to read the linked expert testimonies, including an Open Letter to New Zealand’s Prime Minister, penned by one of the country’s top lawyers, warning of criminal charges if the Pfizer vaccine rollout is not immediately halted in light of devastating new research highlighting the danger it poses to human beings.
https://cairnsnews.org/2021/06/08/top-nz-lawyer-warns-pm-ardern-of-criminal-charges-if-covid-jabs-continue/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/vaccine-researcher-admits-big-mistake-says-spike-protein-is-dangerous-toxin
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/former-pfizer-vp-why-are-we-being-lied-to-about-covid-theres-no-good-reason
I understand that your background is in veterinary, not human, vaccination and disease control, which raises the question of why our government recruited you and Professor Jason Leitch (a dental specialist) to spearhead its response to the “COVID pandemic”.
It seems to me that if the situation is as dire as the government has been conveying to the population then it surely warrants experts in the fields of human epidemiology and virology to fill such positions. This is especially critical in terms of accurate scientific information being related to the general public via the media.
At any rate, you may or may not be aware that COVID-19 is statistically no greater a threat to global humanity than seasonal flu. This is a well documented fact that can be very easily verified by objective reading of official figures reporting the infection/death ratio. It is also a documented fact that the new “variants” are very similar in structure to the source virus and therefore pose no significant new threat. Hence, the global governmental response to COVID remains both unwarranted and unlawful, particularly in the matter of enforced and/or coerced vaccination which breaches medical ethics, international law and the protocols of Nuremberg.
If the pharmaceutical experts responsible for the vaccines are themselves admittedly ignorant of the short and long term effects of this rushed experimental technology on human subjects then the government should not be peddling it via the media as “safe”.
Indications from chronicled deaths and other serious adverse reactions are that it is anything but safe. This is hardly surprising given that its spike protein, a toxic pathogen, is now known to spread from the initial inoculation site into the bloodstream. This shocking discovery should be sufficient in itself to warrant immediate cessation of the vaccine programme, yet the revelation is irresponsibly (and criminally) suppressed while the programme is expanded to include children who have never been at risk from this virus. To make matters worse, data suggests that the vaccines are not even effective in preventing viral transmission.
Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Vice President of Pfizer and also that company’s Chief Scientific Officer responsible for vaccine research for respiratory viruses, particularly Coronaviruses, has declared publicly that he is terrified by what is happening. His experience with previous vaccine research in this field is that they have all failed due to delayed serious adverse reactions. He simply cannot understand why this new nanotechnology, which is irreversible due to its action on the body’s cells, is being rolled out as safe across the globe when it hasn’t undergone the lengthy clinical trials required by law and ethics to ensure its safety.
They don’t come more qualified than Dr. Yeadon, who, with 32 years of experience, is one of the most eminent voices in the field of virology and immunology, yet he is silenced by a government-controlled media which suppresses his and many other eminent scientific and medical testimonies opposing the pseudo-scientific narrative of politicians and their “experts” regarding this pandemic.
Another such eminent voice is that of Dr. John Lee, a former Consultant Pathologist with the NHS, likewise silenced by unscrupulous politicians and media moguls. The policy appears to be one of a 24/7 psychological terror campaign against the people with all opposition to the official narrative being actively and deliberately suppressed.
The same is true with regard to uncomfortable World Health Organisation advice which is at odds with the narrative. Some months back, for example, the WHO advised all governments against locking down their nations as a means of restricting virus transmission, citing this unprecedented measure as “counter-productive” and “destructive”. The scientific rationale underpinning this critical advice is that once a virus is in the population lockdowns are utterly useless as a method of control – they merely slow the spread of the virus for the duration of the lockdown while visiting catastrophe on economies and human wellbeing, both mental and physical. The media did not report on this advice and governments everywhere ignored it.
Further to this, the WHO issued statements to the effect that face coverings and social distancing are not grounded in peer-reviewed science and have proven to be of little value in reducing viral transmission. Again, the media and governments remained silent and continued with their programme. Then, more recently, the WHO declared that PCR testing was never intended for use as a solitary diagnostic tool on the general population and must not be used in this way to diagnose and isolate asymptomatic people, “who are likely not infected”. That information was also suppressed and the psychological terror campaign continued. What does this tell the thinking person about the government mantra “we follow the science”?
Even non-scientists know that PCR testing cannot distinguish between a live virus and a dead one, much less between COVID and the common cold. We also know that “case” numbers can be manipulated by governments by simply upping the testing cycles beyond the recommended 20-25, thereby guaranteeing a higher number of false positives to suit political and “big pharma” ends.
The proper method of PCR testing, says the WHO, is to use it only in conjunction with medical symptom checking and other diagnostic tools, yet it is rolled out as an infallible means of testing to drive up case numbers and enforce self-isolating imprisonment on asymptomatic citizens. There are no medical or scientific papers that I am aware of pre-COVID upon which this asymptomatic transmission of virus narrative is based – it is simply invented to justify unlawful overreach by governments.
I should state in conclusion that I am neither a conspiracy nut nor a per se opponent of vaccination. Rather, I am an objective and open-minded citizen who has researched every aspect of this virus via official sources over many hundreds of hours, paying absolutely no attention to the controlled media, as human reason demands.
What I have discovered throughout my research is shocking, especially in relation to these dangerous experimental vaccines, the imposition of which by force or psychological coercion, reeks of Dr. Mengele!
I sincerely hope I am wrong in my prediction that some months from now there will be huge numbers of deaths in the world as a result of these vaccines. This is the dire prediction of Dr. Yeadon and other eminent men of his stature which I share given the evidence that is already suggestive of a forthcoming human catastrophe.
If and when, God forbid, such a tragedy occurs there will be no blaming it on a dangerous new variant of the virus, which narrative, as I have already pointed out, is unsustainable in light of scientific evidence showing the variants to be of little difference in structure or threat to the source virus.
Venturing my own opinion in the matter, I am firmly of the belief that what the world is witnessing right now is the greatest crime ever perpetrated against humanity. COVID-19 has never been a threat to the healthy populations of nations – a truth easily verifiable by officially statistics and declarations, not least Professor Chris Whitty’s unguarded May 11, 2020, declaration from Downing Street that “for most people COVID-19 is harmless”.
Whatever the real end game is, and I suspect it is about changing the way we live in the free world, shifting from democratic to totalitarian government by means of pseudo-scientific fascism and the deliberate suppression of informed public and political debate, people are beginning to catch on that something is very seriously amiss with this perpetual totalitarian terror programme which, you may recall, began in March 2020 under the pretext of “a few weeks to flatten the curve”.
That few weeks has now extended to 16 months of Police State tactics frighteningly reminiscent of the dictatorships of Nazi Germany, the former USSR and present-day China and North Korea, whose despotic leaders likewise claimed or claim to remove civil liberties, enforce medical experimentation, suppress religious worship, administer arbitrary fines, deprive people of their right to earn a decent living, etc, as in the best interests of the nation. All reasonable and rational people, on the contrary, recognise such tactics as manifestations of evil governance.
As regards my own situation, I am now 16 months furloughed from work with no end in sight. My brother has already lost his employment, as have many others, while I live in daily dread of that phone call from my employers confirming an end to my career. You will never know the psychological and emotional torment of such a protracted nightmare. It is unwarranted, unlawful and completely unjustifiable abuse of authority that will surely be investigated and condemned judicially in the near future in a Nuremberg-type trial.
What is currently unfolding around the globe in the name of this relatively harmless respiratory virus has no precedent in human history, not even in response to real plagues that killed tens of millions. The wanton destruction that has been inflicted on the global economy as well as on human life is incalculable. The targeting now of the young for unnecessary vaccination is absolutely unconscionable.
My advice to you, therefore, is not to advise the government further in any aspect of this COVID-19 racket. The truth has a habit of coming out in the end and when the suppressed truths about COVID are finally revealed to the public a lot of people presently in positions of authority and influence, believing themselves exempt from the mandates of medical ethics and international law, will have some seriously searching questions to answer regarding this fabricated health crisis.
The process is already underway by a large group of lawyers, medical professionals and economists from across the globe uniting in a lawsuit against the purveyors of the COVID scam, accusing them of “crimes against humanity”. The case is being prepared for presentation to the judiciary of California. You won’t have heard that in the mainstream media, so here’s the link for verification:
https://leohohmann.com/2021/02/28/legal-team-wants-second-nuremberg-tribunal-to-try-global-lockdown-promoters-for-crimes-against-humanity/
Sincerely
Martin Blackshaw
Comment:
Once again, we owe a debt of gratitude to Martin for writing to the Scottish Government about the scandal of, as he so aptly describes it, “this fabricated health crisis”. Share your thoughts – how can the Government justify employing an expert in animal and plant health, as Chief Scientific Advisor on the “Covid [fabricated] crisis”?
Brilliant letter. I’m very sorry to hear that you are one of those who has been furloughed. I know of many who have lost their businesses / lost their jobs / been furloughed (which, as you say, must be a real mental torture, losing any kind of stability or ability to plan for the future). When you factor in the mental health problems to the physical problems, as you say, this really does amount to a massive crime against humanity. And yes – why are vets and dentists being called in as advisors? Having said that – I wouldn’t trust any appointments from the NHS either, as they would all be towing the party line.
Westminsterfly
I will never understand how so many people could be taken in by this con, sacrificing everything in the process and now happy to have dangerous toxins pumped into their body just so that they can go abroad or to a football match. It really beggars belief just how blind and compliant most people have become. I really hope the truth comes out sooner rather than later and these COVID peddlers are arrested and charged with crimes against humanity – Hancock in particular.
Athanasius,
I just sent Editor this link to an article by Roberto de Mattei, who has clearly lost the plot (“taken in by this con,” as you put it):
https://voiceofthefamily.com/when-confusion-enters-the-traditional-world/?mc_cid=9fe1816722&mc_eid=9f5156aa7f
Apparently, truth is now “confusion”…
RCAVictor
I’ve just read his piece and you’re right – he has definitely lost his way. The problem seems to be his missing the point that while these different speakers at the Conference he cites come from different backgrounds, hold contrary political views, have vastly different ideological beliefs, etc., they are united in their resistance to the evil of the NWO and The Great Reset. It’s kind of like during WWII when Communists and Western democrats united to fight the evil of Nazism.
I’m surprised that an intellectual like Mattei has allowed himself to fixate on personalities rather than the point of the Conference. Yes, he has become one confused individual.
A great letter Martin but will it even be Read . I mean a Vet and a Dentist now in Charge of Nippys Poison being Distributed to Kids . As far as am concerned no Child or Granddaughter of mine will be getting their Poison. What will these 2 think up as Gimmicks. Win Free Dental Treatment for Live, or maybe Win a Pet Alsatian in the Draw for your Chinese Disease Virus Sterilisation Injection. As for your investigation into this as you Rightly call it a Mendele Experiment. Surely the Peasants must know by now that Gates . Fauci. Soros and yes the Obama Men plus Biden. Harris the Clintons and God Forgive Me but even the Godfather AKA Pope Francis are Eugenics. All they come out with is Saving the Planet, reducing the Population. Why would that lot Working in Conjunction with the Evil Chinese want to put a Disease out to kill people then say they have Vaccines to cure the Very Disease they have put out upon the World in The First Place.
As for those 2 Appointed by Nippy I personally wouldn’t go to the Dentist for treatment. Neither would I take a Dog to the other one . Forby everything else it Stinks to The High Heavens of The Old Pals Act .
Will anything be done ,I very much doubt it for as far as these School Teachers, Kids wearing Masks in School is a Terrible indictment on the lot of them.
Still who knows maybe one of Our Bishops may say something. That’s of course if we can persuade them to come out of their Palaces.
FOOF
You’re absolutely right to declare that you will never allow your child or grandchild to get this vaccine, which could well kill them. What really troubles me, though, is the huge number of parents and grandparents who are quite easy going about this vaccine for children. Poor, blind souls, being led right into catastrophe.
By the way, I always enjoy the bit of humour thrown into your comments.
Martin I was disappointed to see that you were Furloughed. I have no doubt that You could do a much better Job than those 2 Jokers above as far as this Poison is going. I know I should but I honestly cannot bare to listen to that Sturgeon. Is She still coming out with the same B.S . as usual. I mean if people cannot see the Evil in this Wee Nark of a Wummin Scotland is really lost . Does She or has She ever spoken of eating a good diet and taking Vitamin D . C . And Zinc. Has She even once said that ( and it’s now a fact even Nippy cannot deny ) 87% of the People who have Supposedly Died from Covid are Grossly Obese .
Or does She just do the same all same all with the Wee Wummin standing beside Her waving Her arms about.
Also what is all that about. They are so condescending to Deaf People it is unreal . Do they not realise that Every T V and P. C . Device in the World now has Text . Or do they presume that Deaf People cannot read .
FOOF
I would suggest that it’s less vitamin D. C. and Zinc Ms. Sturgeon needs than a good long term on porridge!
You got it in one there Martin. Actually after the Alex Salmon debacle both Her and that Husband of Hers should be supping Genderless Porridge. That’s of course Porridge without the Oats.
FOOF
“genderless oats” – I like that one!
“…how can the Government justify employing an expert in animal and plant health, as Chief Scientific Advisor on the ‘Covid [fabricated] crisis’?”
Elementary, my dear Editor: in the Luciferian New World Order, humanity is no better or different than the animal and plant kingdoms. In fact, those kingdoms get preferential treatment!
Meanwhile, kudos to Athanasius. May he never abandon his eloquent post, and may his truth footprint ever increase.
RCAVictor
You make a valid point about their view of humanity as no higher in status than animals and plants. It’s the typical Communist mindset they portray, not that far removed though from the mindset of Hitler and the Nazis regarding the Jews.
I promise with the help of God’s grace to always try to man my post, though my footprint, at size 6 in shoes, is never going to be massive! Had my feet been any smaller I’d be shopping for shoes at Mothercare!
Athanasius,
Just tell the shoe salesman that you identify as a size 10!
Av often wondered about the size of my Carbon Footprint Martin. One thing that Really Really gets me with all of this Garbage is . Do the Useless U.N take it that Our Carbon Footprints in the West are much larger than a China Mans Carbon Footprint. I mean even Experts like the Godfather and Wee Greta seem to think that the Chinese Power Stations run on Water. Well actually of course they do run on Water which WE know by Very Very Large amounts of Coal Makes Superheated Steam that Turns Turbines which of course create Magnetic Fields which of course produce Electricity.
Which of course keeps the Chinese Economy going 24 Hours a Day 7 Days a Week and 52 Weeks of the Year .
Am sure when the Godfather was in China selling out the Good Catholics He must have noticed the Pollution. I remember watching a Documentary on Paul Gascoine a Few years back . He was training for some Chinese Football Team and said that it was really Hard to Breath properly because of the Pollution in the region of China He was playing in .
Of course I may have the wrong end of the Stick and it’s most likely that the Burn Clean Coal Now ?????
JD,
Here’s something you won’t hear wee Greta talking about:
https://phys.org/news/2021-04-china-environmental-world-biggest-polluter.html
Speaking of the foul-mouthed Swedish brat, I saw a meme several months ago that was priceless. The first half of the meme was her picture with the caption “Thunberg.” The second half was a picture of an iceberg with George Soros’ face below the surface instead of ice – with the caption, of course, “iceberg.”
Victor as if the Marxist mob aren’t miserable enough imagine wanting Greta as a Hero or should I be more Gender Careful and say Heroine.
RCA Victor,
I’m thinking of identifying as a budgie – that way I can make a quick getaway when things worsen. I chose budgie over parrot since I’m told I already talk too much. Cheek. I was thinking of identifying as a plant but I’ve discovered that I can’t tell a plant from a weed half the time. Doing a stint of what passes for gardening in my world, I think I’ve just thrown out a couple of plants thinking they were weeds, and I’ve been watering the weeds left in their place – not just watering them, but watering them with a good old dash of “Miracle-Gro”…
What (as they say south of the border) am I LIKE? A strictly rhetorical question, be warned 😀
Athanasius,
This is just a shot in the dark, RE you’re being furloughed, but have you considered starting up your own IT business? (I hope I’m not mistaken in thinking you are in that profession).
RCAVictor
You are absolutely right – I am in IT. Sadly, though, I’m too old and too poor to contemplate my own business, especially at the present time of government-driven economic destruction. I would rather win the lottery or meet a rich widow in her 90s. Mind you, on that last one, it would be just my luck to meet a black widow in her 90s, that is, on her 91st husband!
Athanasius. Just a little Tip ( although you probably Know ) as one who has been looking for a Rich Widow for a number of Years now it’s mostly My Money their after at the End of The Day . In otherwords they Tell porkies. Of course that you already know.
I remember many years ago doing a Home Job for a Very Rich Widow who owned a Very Rich Business.
After the Work was done She of course asked Me how much She owed me for completed Work.
I would have usually said £20 but as it was the first Job ad done for Her I tested Her and said £ 16 . Now had it been a Working Class Person they, I know from Experience would have given me the £20 . She of course did give me a £ 20 note and asked for £ 4 change. Now the Job I done was worth at least £ 30 . She then said to Me . ” My Sons Have Many Shops would you be interested in doing work for them ” I said I would Price some work for them . So this Particular Son wanted a Price for the Wiring of 3 Shops and 3 Flats above the Shops. It was too good so to speak to turn the Work Down so we agreed on a Price but Shops weren’t yet ready for Work as I Priced them off of the Drawings. Anyhow to cut a long story short as soon as I asked for a Few £100 for the Material he wanted to cut the Price. Al not say what I said to Him . Moral of the Story. Always Stay on the Topic. And Never Never Trust Anyone who Has real Money.
Or Politicians of course.
I’ve just sent the link to this thread and to the Cairns News report about Sue Grey, to Charlie Mullins, the boss at Pimlico Plumbers – he’s introduced a “prove you’ve been vaccinated” policy for his staff…
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/money/other/pimlico-plumbers-boss-enforces-vaccine-policy-for-new-staff/ar-AAKRXMj?ocid=entnewsntp
It never ceases to amaze me that so few people do their own research, instead following the crowd. Seems “herd immunity” really doesn’t work 😀 Er… I think…
Editor,
That was raised in the Westminster Parliament a while back, that it would be business that would enforce the vaccine passport idea. The MP who raised the issue (I think it was Steve Baker, Conservative) said there should be laws passed to prevent that happening. Some hope!
Most Plumbers that I have ever known didn’t have a lot up Top which was why they were always looking after People’s Bottoms so to speak. This Pimlico Guy certainly fits that Bill . Obviously though His Barber hasn’t had the Nuremberg Injections.
That was a fantastic letter from Athanasius – yet another one.
It would be something if she replied, but they are so contemptuous of the public that I don’t suppose she will.
I agree – Martin’s letter is first class, as always.
I doubt if Professor Fitzpatrick will reply though – that would mean admitting the he’s right and the Government’s wrong. Hell will freeze over before that happens, LOL!