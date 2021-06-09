Scotland’s New Chief Scientific Officer – Expert in Animal & Plant Health…

Below, read Martin Blackshaw’s (aka blogger Athanasius) letter to Scotland’s newly appointed Chief Scientific Officer, Professor Julie Fitzpatrick OBE…

Dear Professor Fitzpatrick,

I note that you have been appointed to the position of Chief Scientific Advisor to the government and that you are already advising the urgent vaccination of children as essential to the reduction of COVID-19 transmission rates.

Before further advising on such a potentially-catastrophic programme you may wish to read the linked expert testimonies, including an Open Letter to New Zealand’s Prime Minister, penned by one of the country’s top lawyers, warning of criminal charges if the Pfizer vaccine rollout is not immediately halted in light of devastating new research highlighting the danger it poses to human beings.

I understand that your background is in veterinary, not human, vaccination and disease control, which raises the question of why our government recruited you and Professor Jason Leitch (a dental specialist) to spearhead its response to the “COVID pandemic”.

It seems to me that if the situation is as dire as the government has been conveying to the population then it surely warrants experts in the fields of human epidemiology and virology to fill such positions. This is especially critical in terms of accurate scientific information being related to the general public via the media.

At any rate, you may or may not be aware that COVID-19 is statistically no greater a threat to global humanity than seasonal flu. This is a well documented fact that can be very easily verified by objective reading of official figures reporting the infection/death ratio. It is also a documented fact that the new “variants” are very similar in structure to the source virus and therefore pose no significant new threat. Hence, the global governmental response to COVID remains both unwarranted and unlawful, particularly in the matter of enforced and/or coerced vaccination which breaches medical ethics, international law and the protocols of Nuremberg.

If the pharmaceutical experts responsible for the vaccines are themselves admittedly ignorant of the short and long term effects of this rushed experimental technology on human subjects then the government should not be peddling it via the media as “safe”.

Indications from chronicled deaths and other serious adverse reactions are that it is anything but safe. This is hardly surprising given that its spike protein, a toxic pathogen, is now known to spread from the initial inoculation site into the bloodstream. This shocking discovery should be sufficient in itself to warrant immediate cessation of the vaccine programme, yet the revelation is irresponsibly (and criminally) suppressed while the programme is expanded to include children who have never been at risk from this virus. To make matters worse, data suggests that the vaccines are not even effective in preventing viral transmission.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Vice President of Pfizer and also that company’s Chief Scientific Officer responsible for vaccine research for respiratory viruses, particularly Coronaviruses, has declared publicly that he is terrified by what is happening. His experience with previous vaccine research in this field is that they have all failed due to delayed serious adverse reactions. He simply cannot understand why this new nanotechnology, which is irreversible due to its action on the body’s cells, is being rolled out as safe across the globe when it hasn’t undergone the lengthy clinical trials required by law and ethics to ensure its safety.

They don’t come more qualified than Dr. Yeadon, who, with 32 years of experience, is one of the most eminent voices in the field of virology and immunology, yet he is silenced by a government-controlled media which suppresses his and many other eminent scientific and medical testimonies opposing the pseudo-scientific narrative of politicians and their “experts” regarding this pandemic.

Another such eminent voice is that of Dr. John Lee, a former Consultant Pathologist with the NHS, likewise silenced by unscrupulous politicians and media moguls. The policy appears to be one of a 24/7 psychological terror campaign against the people with all opposition to the official narrative being actively and deliberately suppressed.

The same is true with regard to uncomfortable World Health Organisation advice which is at odds with the narrative. Some months back, for example, the WHO advised all governments against locking down their nations as a means of restricting virus transmission, citing this unprecedented measure as “counter-productive” and “destructive”. The scientific rationale underpinning this critical advice is that once a virus is in the population lockdowns are utterly useless as a method of control – they merely slow the spread of the virus for the duration of the lockdown while visiting catastrophe on economies and human wellbeing, both mental and physical. The media did not report on this advice and governments everywhere ignored it.

Further to this, the WHO issued statements to the effect that face coverings and social distancing are not grounded in peer-reviewed science and have proven to be of little value in reducing viral transmission. Again, the media and governments remained silent and continued with their programme. Then, more recently, the WHO declared that PCR testing was never intended for use as a solitary diagnostic tool on the general population and must not be used in this way to diagnose and isolate asymptomatic people, “who are likely not infected”. That information was also suppressed and the psychological terror campaign continued. What does this tell the thinking person about the government mantra “we follow the science”?

Even non-scientists know that PCR testing cannot distinguish between a live virus and a dead one, much less between COVID and the common cold. We also know that “case” numbers can be manipulated by governments by simply upping the testing cycles beyond the recommended 20-25, thereby guaranteeing a higher number of false positives to suit political and “big pharma” ends.

The proper method of PCR testing, says the WHO, is to use it only in conjunction with medical symptom checking and other diagnostic tools, yet it is rolled out as an infallible means of testing to drive up case numbers and enforce self-isolating imprisonment on asymptomatic citizens. There are no medical or scientific papers that I am aware of pre-COVID upon which this asymptomatic transmission of virus narrative is based – it is simply invented to justify unlawful overreach by governments.

I should state in conclusion that I am neither a conspiracy nut nor a per se opponent of vaccination. Rather, I am an objective and open-minded citizen who has researched every aspect of this virus via official sources over many hundreds of hours, paying absolutely no attention to the controlled media, as human reason demands.

What I have discovered throughout my research is shocking, especially in relation to these dangerous experimental vaccines, the imposition of which by force or psychological coercion, reeks of Dr. Mengele!

I sincerely hope I am wrong in my prediction that some months from now there will be huge numbers of deaths in the world as a result of these vaccines. This is the dire prediction of Dr. Yeadon and other eminent men of his stature which I share given the evidence that is already suggestive of a forthcoming human catastrophe.

If and when, God forbid, such a tragedy occurs there will be no blaming it on a dangerous new variant of the virus, which narrative, as I have already pointed out, is unsustainable in light of scientific evidence showing the variants to be of little difference in structure or threat to the source virus.

Venturing my own opinion in the matter, I am firmly of the belief that what the world is witnessing right now is the greatest crime ever perpetrated against humanity. COVID-19 has never been a threat to the healthy populations of nations – a truth easily verifiable by officially statistics and declarations, not least Professor Chris Whitty’s unguarded May 11, 2020, declaration from Downing Street that “for most people COVID-19 is harmless”.

Whatever the real end game is, and I suspect it is about changing the way we live in the free world, shifting from democratic to totalitarian government by means of pseudo-scientific fascism and the deliberate suppression of informed public and political debate, people are beginning to catch on that something is very seriously amiss with this perpetual totalitarian terror programme which, you may recall, began in March 2020 under the pretext of “a few weeks to flatten the curve”.



That few weeks has now extended to 16 months of Police State tactics frighteningly reminiscent of the dictatorships of Nazi Germany, the former USSR and present-day China and North Korea, whose despotic leaders likewise claimed or claim to remove civil liberties, enforce medical experimentation, suppress religious worship, administer arbitrary fines, deprive people of their right to earn a decent living, etc, as in the best interests of the nation. All reasonable and rational people, on the contrary, recognise such tactics as manifestations of evil governance.

As regards my own situation, I am now 16 months furloughed from work with no end in sight. My brother has already lost his employment, as have many others, while I live in daily dread of that phone call from my employers confirming an end to my career. You will never know the psychological and emotional torment of such a protracted nightmare. It is unwarranted, unlawful and completely unjustifiable abuse of authority that will surely be investigated and condemned judicially in the near future in a Nuremberg-type trial.

What is currently unfolding around the globe in the name of this relatively harmless respiratory virus has no precedent in human history, not even in response to real plagues that killed tens of millions. The wanton destruction that has been inflicted on the global economy as well as on human life is incalculable. The targeting now of the young for unnecessary vaccination is absolutely unconscionable.

My advice to you, therefore, is not to advise the government further in any aspect of this COVID-19 racket. The truth has a habit of coming out in the end and when the suppressed truths about COVID are finally revealed to the public a lot of people presently in positions of authority and influence, believing themselves exempt from the mandates of medical ethics and international law, will have some seriously searching questions to answer regarding this fabricated health crisis.

The process is already underway by a large group of lawyers, medical professionals and economists from across the globe uniting in a lawsuit against the purveyors of the COVID scam, accusing them of “crimes against humanity”. The case is being prepared for presentation to the judiciary of California. You won’t have heard that in the mainstream media, so here’s the link for verification:

https://leohohmann.com/2021/02/28/legal-team-wants-second-nuremberg-tribunal-to-try-global-lockdown-promoters-for-crimes-against-humanity/

Sincerely

Martin Blackshaw

