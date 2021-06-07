Dr John Lee on 21 June, “Freedom Day”: My Faith In UK Society Really Shaken… 

Comment:
Apart from his support for the vaccination programme, I share Dr Lee’s observations about the past year. I think most of us will also, surely, share his desire for the immediate restoration of our freedoms. Yet, there are people who think Boris’s decision to open up the UK on 21 June, should be overturned; some “experts” (and fearful members of the population) are advocating an extension of the restrictions “just in case”… You know, just in case someone catches a cold or has a headache and the NHS is overwhelmed again, like it wasn’t the first time we were told to worry about the NHS being overwhelmed. So, what do you think – will 21 June turn out to be “Freedom Day” as promised, or “Latest Excuse NOT to be Free Day” – i.e. a damp squib?
Lockdown Sceptics has reports that we won’t be freed on June 21st. Too many of those close to Boris want this nightmare to continue indefinitely.
Also on Lockdown Sceptics I found this information this morning:
Retired consultant paediatrician Dr Ros Jones says children should not be vaccinated for Covid-19. “If this goes ahead, children will die from the vaccine… they have no long term data”.
I am like Dr John Lee, really shaken by what is going on in our society in the name of the covid virus. It’s shocking.
They’re definitely working to prevent us being free on June 21st. The vaccine is obviously not working at all, as they are now admitting that there is evidence of a third wave, including in those who have had both doses of the vaccine. This is the scam of the century.
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/there-s-evidence-of-third-covid-wave/vi-AAKMpEC?ocid=entnewsntp
I have just found Dr Malcolm Kendrick’s blog and he says his faith in science is also breaking down:
“In my opinion COVID19 succeeded in breaking my last vestiges of faith in medical scientific research. I cannot believe anything I read. I accept no mainstream facts or figures.”
He goes on to say that the stuff we’re told about the vaccine and masks and asymptomatic people etc is garbage. You have to scroll down to find the article which is called Covid-19 – the end of scientific discussion? https://drmalcolmkendrick.org/
It’s well worth reading. He also reveals that people have reported him to medical authorities and how he could lose his way to earn a living. It’s a disgrace. I noted that Dr John Lee was a “former” NHS Consultant. I suppose it’s only when you’re retired that you are free to speak out. That is a disgrace in itself.
It’s all about psychology – they’re playing mind games with the people.
The third wave stories are being spread around right now so that in two months time they can say the virus is out of control again and lock us all down for a third time. That’s what they do – it’s what they did with the people who went on holiday to Portugal, a country that has no particularly serious issues with COVID. They let them all go on holiday – telling them that Portugal was on the green list – and then when thousands were got to Portugal they changed the narrative and took Portugal off the green list. We’re told by Boris Johnson that there will never be another lockdown, yet we see by the “third wave” lie that they’re already preparing for it. These demons need to be kicked out of office and brought to justice – Hancock first!
I am concerned about a Zero Hedge article I posted yesterday on an Event 201-like “Cyber Polygon” rehearsal. It appears the next engineered global crisis will be a computerized attack on supply chains, which would include food, power, transportation, etc. These have already been happening in the US: first on the Colonial fuel pipeline, which wreaked havoc on the east coast for days, and then on a meat supplier named JBS. There were others of lesser scale.
Meanwhile we have the Communist stooge and “head” of the WHO, Tedros Mxyzptlk claiming that the next “pandemic” will be 10 times worse than the first one.
Here is another educated guess on this from Gateway Pundit:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/like-bill-gates-event-201-introduced-covid-world-economic-forums-cyber-polygon-2020-predicting-upcoming-internet-attack/
Whether Dr. Lee suspects it or not, perhaps choosing his words carefully on live radio, none of this has happened as a result of mistaken “virtue signalling” by governments. This has been planned and executed across the globe by governments down to the minutest detail, every one following the same script to remove freedoms, destroy economies, suppress the known scientific truth, psychologically terrorise the population through the media and now force people to participate in a dangerous and unnecessary vaccine programme. It is evil on a grand scale, orchestrated by people lost to any sense of morality or humanity.
They have breached international law, the protocols of Nuremberg, the natural law, scientific law, medical ethics, etc. in their inter-governmental conspiracy against the free nations of the West. The programme is being run by China in conjunction with the World Health Organisation, whose Secretary General is a Marxist, the World Economic Forum in Davos (a nest of elite Communists), Bill Gates ( the new Dr. Mengele) and the left wing media. You’ll note here that the severest restrictions and lockdowns are in Socialist-run U.S. States and Western nations.
There is no question that this was never about health, it is about a conspiracy to end democracy and usher in full blown Communist totalitarianism across the globe. Sadly, the Church’s hierarchy has joined forces with Satan against God and freedom. Had the Church lent her voice with divine authority to the thousands of good scientists, doctors, legal experts and other eminent people who tried to warn us about the false scientific narrative and the unethical process unfolding before us, then this would never have been allowed to happen.
As things stand, alas, the Pope and bishops, as divine punishment for their disobedience to heaven in respect to Our Lady’s Fatima request, are blind to the truth and are now facilitating the establishment of Communist totalitarianism all around the world, dishonouring Our Lord in His own House in the process with their ridiculous mask, sanitiser and social distancing rules. They humiliate the Church and deprive the faithful of the Sacraments. We have a Pope whose mindset is entirely in tune with the Communist/Masonic agenda and a hierarchy lost to the fulness of the Faith.
These Churchmen are to blame for all of it – even now advising the faithful to take abortion-tainted vaccines which are experimental and potentially deadly. They are empty vessels, Socilalists in cassocks. There is nothing remotely Christ-like in these men – they are wholly given up to the “spirit of this world”, which is the spirit of Lucifer, as is every priest who turns his parish church into a laughing stock by following those demonic mask, sanitiser, social distancing rules. They don’t even appear to realise now just how utterly pathetic they have become.