3 June: Happy Feast of Corpus Christi… 

O Bread of Heaven is one of several Eucharistic hymns traditionally sung in churches across the land on this great Feast day (as well as being a regular favourite on Sundays after Communion). Also, below, two Latin favourites, also most fitting to mark this hugely important Feast if the Body of Christ, Corpus Christi…

O Bread of Heaven, beneath this veil

Thou dost my very God conceal:

My Jesus, dearest treasure, hail!

I love Thee and, adoring, kneel;

Each loving soul by Thee is fed

With Thine own Self in form of Bread.



O Food of life, Thou Who dost give

the pledge of immortality;

I live, no ’tis not I that live;

God gives me life, God lives in me:

He feeds my soul,

He guides my ways,

and every grief with joy repays.



O Bond of love that dost unite

the servant to his living Lord;

Could I dare live and not requite

such love – then death were meet reward:

I cannot live unless to prove

some love for such unmeasured love.





Beloved Lord, in Heaven above

There, Jesus, Thou awaitest me,

To gaze on Thee with endless love;

Yes, thus I hope, thus shall it be:

For how can He deny me Heaven,

Who here on earth Himself hath given?

Panis angelicus

Bread of Angels

fit panis hominum;

Is bread for all mankind;

dat panis coelicus

that bread of Heaven

figuris terminum;

ends symbols

o res mirabilis!

O wonder! Miracle!

Manducat Dominum

This Body of the Lord will nourish

pauper, pauper

even the poorest

servus et humilis.

and most lowly servants

pauper, pauper

even the poorest

servus et humilis.

and most lowly servants

Ecce panis Angelorum,

Hail, the Bread of angels

Factus cibus viatorum,

Now food of the travellers

Vere panis filiorum

True Bread for the sons

Non mittendus canibus!

Not to be thrown to the dogs



In figuris praesignatur,

In advance it is significed in figures

Cum Isaac immolatur, Agnus

When Isaac is immolated,

that the Paschal Lamb is sacrificed

deputatur, Datur manna patribus.

That Manna is given to our Fathers

Comment:

Share your own favourite hymns, prayers and stories to mark this beautiful and centrally important Feast. I have been unable to find a good rendering of another favourite – O Godhead Hid (devoutly I adore Thee – St Thomas Aquinas), so if you can unearth one with the traditional music (not a pop version!) please post it – like the above hymns, it is spiritually uplifting, wonderful nourishment for the soul in these days when life is spent mostly in the desert! Not today, though! Happy Feast everyone!