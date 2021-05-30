Boris & Carrie “Marry” in Westminster Catholic Cathedral: Totally Scandalous…

Boris Johnson married girlfriend Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony yesterday morning, the Mail on Sunday can reveal.
Mr Johnson, 56, exchanged vows with Ms Symonds, 33, in Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a handful of close friends and family – becoming the first Prime Minister to marry in office since Lord Liverpool married Mary Chester in 1822.
It comes just six days after the couple – who became engaged on the Caribbean island of Mustique in December 2019 and have baby Wilfred, aged one – sent out save-the-date cards to guests telling them to keep Saturday, July 30, 2022 free for a marriage celebration.
Despite sending out the cards, the couple are understood to have been secretly planning the small ceremony for six months.
Under current Covid rules there is a limit of 30 guests at weddings – although the cap is expected to be lifted on June 21st – ‘freedom day’ – when most restrictions are set to be lifted.
With Mr Johnson pegged to be back at work next week, it looks unlikely the couple – who will make their debut appearance as husband and wife at the G7 summit in June – will have a honeymoon.
One-year-old Wilfred attended the wedding, as did two official witnesses. Ms Symonds shared a picture of their son yesterday in a field of bluebells – which some speculated was a nod to the tradition of ‘something blue’.
Mr Johnson’s sibling’s Rachel, Jo and Leo Johnson are also understood to have attended, along with his father Stanley.
The PM’s top advisers in Number 10 were said to be astonished that the secret wedding had taken place. Source
One “gay” politician, offering his congratulations on Twitter, added that he now looks forward to the day when a same-sex marriage can be conducted in a Catholic church. Who can blame him? Father Humphries’ action (which, of course, obviously has the approval of his Archbishop) has made it seem like public sin is encouraged, even blessed in the Catholic Church. Not true, of course, but who’s checking the details any more?
What puzzles me is this; there is no shortage of churches where conducting such a wedding would be par for the course. Not a problem. Why pick the one Church which adheres to Christ’s teaching that those who divorce and re-marry commit adultery? Why pick that one? I wondered the same thing when reports emerged that their son had been baptised into the Catholic Church. Why? Neither Boris nor Carrie seem to be remotely religious – their moral compass is certainly broken, big time – so what is the attraction to the Catholic Church when it stands for absolutely everything which they oppose?
Help me to understand this strange phenomenon. It really is a mystery to me, greater than any of the Mysteries of Faith. Help!
It was probably some trivial reason that this took place there, like Carrie admired the architecture at Westminster Cathedral, or something like that. You know how vacuous these people are. And even more vacuous the priests that ‘minister’ to them. Carrie was dubbed as Princess Nut Nut by someone in Downing Street (Dominic Cummings? – I can’t recall) – a widely reported item in the mainstream press. When you think of what is going on in the world today, the public letter that she wanted Boris to co-sign (which to his credit, he didn’t), regarding rumours of her dog Dilyn, would suggest that her sobriquet of Princess Nut Nut is well earned:- https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9628823/Complaint-letter-Carrie-Symonds-wanted-send-Dilyn-dog-story.html If she is Catholic, I haven’t seen any evidence of her campaigning against abortion – just ‘green’ and ‘animal rights’ stuff. Apart from the scandal at Westminster Cathedral, and the extremely unhealthy influence the unelected Carrie appears to have over government policy, I wouldn’t fret too much. When Boris is eventually ousted as PM, chances are she will oust him and will sink into irrelevance. These women choose powerful men to advance their agenda. The teachings of the Catholic Church don’t appear to figure too large (if at all) in their lives.
WF,
That’s an excellent point about Carrie’s campaigning being for anything and everything except the protection of unborn babies.
I tend to think, though, that it won’t be she who ousts him, but rather the other way around. Fidelity hasn’t been his strong suit to date, has it.
Editor,
I can’t see Carrie being a pro-life activist. That would never be allowed.
According to the commentary in this Sky News report, Boris’s previous marriages are not recognised by the Church and, surprisingly, Carrie is a “practising Catholic” – of the type which sees no wrong in cohabitation and babies to match. I was definitely under the impression that Boris had already been married in the Catholic Church – where did I get that idea? Does anyone know?
Apparently, Boris has a Catholic mother and was born Catholic but apostatised at Eton.
WF,
That’s probably why I assumed he’d been married in the Church – in fact, I remember one of the bloggers here (Athanasius, I think) saying that Boris WAS/IS a Catholic, albeit lapsed. I think that conversation took place following reports that the baby was baptised into the Catholic Church.
It remains a scandal because what are the chances that the child will be raised as a fully believing Catholic when the parents are manifestly not fully believing Catholics themselves.
What is very interesting in that TV report is that Boris’s sister doesn’t look like she was dressed for the wedding and she didn’t offer any comment. What’s the bet she’s no fan of Carrie Symonds!
Not sure I got my whole point across but what I meant to say is that women like Symonds can cause all sorts of damage until they lose the power they are linked with. Look at Harry and Meghan. If they split, she’d be finished. As far as the Catholic Church is concerned, it’s just frippery with ‘the Johnsons’, as it was with the Blairs.
WF,
Yes, I got your drift 😀 And I agree about the frippery. Definitely.
I always laugh at the talk of a “honeymoon” (theirs won’t be until next year…) What on EARTH is the point of a honeymoon when they’ve been living together as a married couple all this time? The honeymoon is the term that was used in days of yore when the bride was precisely that – a bride, and the couple went off after the wedding for a holiday on their own to allow the bride to become a married woman, if you get my drift 😀
There’s just no end to the nonsense these days. The saying “If words mean anything …” is now redundant because, these days, words can mean whatever you want them to mean, including the very opposite of their original meaning.
Gimme a break!
I was not aware that all marriages other than those between two Catholics are invalid, for example between two members of the Church of Scotland.
Mr Johnson has been through a form of marriage twice before, one annulment, and one divorce.
He has been living with Ms Symonds in “open and public concubinage” for some time.
If these are not impediments to a valid Catholic marriage what are?
If the first is not an impediment it is a philanderers licence. A Catholic night marry many times outside the church, to Protestant, Buddhist, Hindu, before stepping back in to validly marry a Catholic?
The second, “living together” is seen as an impediment as it degrades the sanctity and dignity of a true marriage?
Antoine Bisset,
The Church does recognise marriage between two baptized Christians who are members of the Church of Scotland, to use your example, or members of other Christian denominations.
I think the issue is that as a baptised Catholic, by marrying in a non-Catholic church, Boris’s marriage is not recognised. You can marry a non-Catholic but you need permission from the Bishop for a mixed marriage like that, but that is if you are marrying in the Catholic church. It looks like Boris married in a non-Catholic ceremony held in a non-Catholic church.
I agree about the openly living together. The very leas that should happen is that prior to the wedding the couple separate, she goes to Confession and then the marriage takes place. Getting up out of the same bed and into the taxi and off to Westminster Cathedral is a huge impediment, it seems to me. Obviously, Cardinal Nichols wouldn’t agree, nor Fr Humphries. It’s shocking.
I think it is a huge scandal and I have been checking up about the Church’s position on marrying a divorced person. This is an interesting piece on the subject.
https://catholicexchange.com/marriage-to-someone-divorced
Boris has shown his contempt for marriage (and for his other children, the exact number of which nobody seems to know!) and this one won’t be any different IMHO.
This scandal (which will be a scandal to very few) is a result of Amoris Laetitia and the current pontificate which gave birth to that abomination, and which views Joke* Biden and Nancy Pelosi as practicing Catholics who should not be denied Communion.
So this priest did his Francis duty and “accompanied” this couple through a “marriage” that spits upon Our Lord. Well done, good and faithful betrayer.
I agree – this pope has opened the floodgates for all sorts of scandals like this.
I’d forgotten all about the “accompanying” nonsense. LOL!
When will it dawn on this pope and his followers that he is accompanying these souls to hell?!