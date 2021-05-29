USA: It Pays To Risk Your Health… Vaccine Lottery Proving To Be A Winner!

Nevertheless, the vaccination incentive lottery has spread to New York, Maryland, Oregon and Colorado. Source

Comment:

This gimmick reveals the lengths to which these scoundrel politicians will go to force people to be injected with this rushed concoction. And as we know from hard experience, what happens in America today, happens in the UK tomorrow. Indeed, BBC Radio Scotland this morning interviewed a young man from Ohio who has been involved in promoting this gimmick. His enthusiasm for the project was warmly welcomed in the studio. Already, then, the seeds are being sown here for a similar deadly enterprise. So, what about it – will the chance, however remote, of becoming a millionaire tempt you to re-think your decision not to be vaccinated? As we know from the example of Judas Iscariot, the prospect of personal enrichment is one of the oldest motives for human betrayal. So, what about it – will you betray your principles and take the vaccine – are your principles, in other words, pretty flexible?