Pot to Kettle: Boris Not Fit To Be PM, Matt Hancock, Liar, Should Be Sacked… 

Comment:

Some informed opinion out there holds to the view that Dominic Cummings is a “vengeful” person. Who knows. However, his revelations about Boris Johnson’s unwillingness to go into lockdown in the first place, and his regret thereafter, is very interesting.

Maybe Boris has realised that he is leaving himself open to the charge of “crimes against humanity” at some future date. Even during today’s parliamentary enquiry, after Dominic Cummings accused the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock of lying and thus causing unnecessary deaths, one MP asked if he (Cummings) thought this meant he (Hancock) should be charged with corporate manslaughter.

This is a very interesting turn of events. What do you think it means for the future of lockdown in the UK? Will the infighting in Westminster lead to a speedy restoration of our personal and religious freedoms… at least for a time? The Great Reset mob won’t give up, of course, but perhaps dear old Dominic has helped to fend off the inevitable for a little while longer. What do you think?