Vatican: Enemy of TLM To Be Prefect for Liturgy Congregation? No Kidding? 

Francis will appoint the anti-Catholic Archbishop Arthur Roche, 71, as the Prefect of the Congregation for the Liturgy and successor of Cardinal Sarah, IlSismografo.Blogspot.com (May 24) knows.
Presently, Roche is the Secretary of the Congregation. He was named to his present position by Benedict XVI in 2012 and is a sworn enemy of the Traditional Latin Mass and even of a New Rite celebration according to the books, but he will not succeed in stopping the rise of the Roman Rite.
Generally, his nomination is of little importance as the New Rite has spun out of control anyway, and however, Roche will thankfully contribute to its quick, painless and necessary death.
Blogger Westminster Fly alerted me to the above, apparently, forthcoming appointment, and I’d no sooner started to prepare this thread when I had a telephone call from another friend giving me the same information and asking if this means the end of the Traditional Latin Mass; will priests be harassed by bishops so that they stop offering the old Mass or what. What will happen, if – as seems more likely than not – Archbishop Roche is promoted to be the next Prefect for the Congregation for the Liturgy… I’m not sure. What sayest thou?
Pope told Italian Bishops he plans to abolish the motu proprio “Summorum Pontificum”.
TLMLurker,
What a disgrace this pontiff is, from start to finish.
If he does this, and tries to force priests to have to ask permission from their bishops, then we will soon be able to identify the sheep from the goats.
Only someone with a very poor grasp of the nature of obedience, unable to distinguish true from false obedience, would go along with this. That and, of course, the primary emotion around these days – fear. They all preach “fear not…” but, in fact, they live their lives ruled by fear. Whether it’s wearing masks etc. or the inability to say “no, thanks” to a modernist/apostate bishop, there are too many who are ruled by fear. The TLM priests need to refuse to go back to the indult days when if the bishops said “no” they obeyed.
And yes, that would mean threats of dire consequences. Given the shortage of priests, I’d be surprised if the threats were followed through, but the clergy will have to decide whether they stand for the Truth, the Faith, the true Mass, or whether, frankly, they don’t. They can’t go back to having a foot in both camps. If they do, then the thought of what they face at their judgement – now, THAT should fill them with fear. Big time.
The time is fast approaching when Any Good Clergymen will have to denounce this Pagan i don’t even believe he’s a Protestant. He’s without a doubt a Freemason it’s written all over that Smug Worldly Face of His. Also the sacking of Fr James Altman has this Acting Popes Hands all over it. Through his Reprobate Chain of command ad bet my Granny’s Pension book and my own that Bishop Callahan has been told it’s either Him who goes or it’s you who goes. Also before we start to Lambast Bishop Callahan let’s take into account ourselves. Would I if push come to shove give up MY Palace . My Servants. My Cooks . My Big Car and last but not least my Very Very Lucrative Pension to save Fr Altman. I personally would hope I would but it’s not me who is being told that . I have a fairly comfortable living would I be willing to become Homeless as Bishop Callahan would be. I hope and pray that if or when that test comes I will like Fr Altman says ” Stand before God with a True Conscience and not fear Judgment ” As for Miles Comments on Clergymen prancing about i hope he watches the Loads of Homosexuals who surround this useless Acting Pagan Pope as one can tell lots by the Company they keep. As Fr Altman said on Taylor Marshal He didn’t know how reverent the Traditional Latin Mass the only Really True Catholic Mass was until he Learned it . I have said on here I was exactly the same and am not for turning back to Protestantism again. This Dressed up Pope and His Pansie cronies are trying for a last big push, we must resist them. As for our Bishops it’s time we gave them Nothing unless they Back us and be Catholics . Good Morning all . Or good Night. Sorry ED just as a P. S. our own Latin Mass has grown from only 4 off us to now nearly 50. People know Truth when they see it .
Roche was named to his present post by Benedict XVI? More proof that Ratzinger/Benedict was just another Modernist, and not very well disguised.
RCAVictor
I agree with your observation 100% – Benedict has always been a Modernist, though not quite as radical and destructive as a certain Jorge Bergoglio!
It is only to be expected that a Pope of the mindset of Francis will not be comfortable with the ancient Mass that sanctified the saints and martyrs. He’s a naturalist, like the Freemasons and Communists, who detests the sacred Traditions of the Faith. I’m only surprised he hasn’t suppressed the old Mass completely, as his destruction of the Franciscans of the Immaculate some years back seemed to indicate. He’s in for a fight, though, because the priests who have been celebrating the old rite since Summorum Pontificum are now wholly attached to it and will refuse to go back to the usurper Protestant rite.
I believe that Pope Benedict was beneficial to Traditional when he promulgated SP because it introduced many modernist Catholics to the Traditional Mass for the first time, and consequently opened them up to Traditional doctrine and devotion. However, as time progresses, I believe the continued existence of SP Masses is ultimately divisive because it prevents the Traditional movement from becoming united. People remain in the ‘safe’ and comforting familiarity of their diocesan SP Masses, but they have to make comprises, particularly the priests. At this stage, it is better that Traditional Catholics unite behind the FSSPX, because the Society alone can stand up to modernist Rome. Diocesan Traditional-leaning Catholics, and groups such as FSSP etc., are impotent because of the comprises they have made. Just look at how they capitulated to the diocesan bishops during lockdowns and social distancing! (This prompted many of them to come over to FSSPX.) Had they not complied to the bishop’s demands, many clergy would be without a home, and stipend. So, I think its good news if SP is abolished because these folk will no longer be able to sit on the fence. I have always been suspicious of SP Masses, and I associate them with LARPing and social snobbishness, basically modernist Catholics who like to dress up and form little fraternities, not dissimilar to Freemasonry. The sight of a grown man prancing around in lace and scarlet chinese silk is distasteful to me.
Miles,
I could not disagree more with you.
You cannot seriously believe that the SSPX alone will bring about the restoring of the old Mass? They don’t even exist in many places. There’s only one tiny chapel in Glasgow and another one in Edinburgh. That’s it. Also, it was clear from comments on another thread recently, that the priests have no intention of buying a bigger and better church in Glasgow so I don’t think the SP priests will be redundant any time soon. To their credit, the SSPX priests have sometimes helped train the priests in dioceses so that they can learn the old Mass.
As for during lockdown – we discussed this at the time. They were in a prime position to refuse to close their chapels but they didn’t. They went along with the closures and then blamed the bishops, LOL! The same bishops who they ignore the rest of the time!
I also have to say, with all due respect, that I dislike your final sentence. That is the sort of thing which is said by people who imply that priests saying the TLM are homosexuals, which is rubbish, of course. No priest “prances around in lace and scarlet Chinese silk” – what a terrible thing to say.
There is a danger that some people who attend SSPX chapels think that “outside the SSPX there is no salvation” – and that is a heresy. So, I hope you will reconsider your view that only the SSPX “stands up to modernist Rome” – I haven’t seen much of that “standing up” for a very long time! In fact, the SSPX has been almost totally silent since Francis became pope.
It would be unconscionable if Pope Francis bans SP and reinstates the indult, as is reported in the Rorate article.
Miles & Josephine
The first thing I would say is that the greater the number of priests who celebrate the true Mass the better, regardless of affiliation with any particular Church institution. When Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart triumphs, as it most assuredly will, the Church will be restored under a holy Pope and that restoration will require many priests trained in, and attached to, the Traditional Latin Mass. In fact, I view the healthy growth in Traditional Mass priests as a signe that Divine Providence is already preparing for the future.
As for the SSPX, to which I have been attached from the beginning, there are some worrying signs that all is not well at the higher levels of authority. I am no “resistance” person by any means, but it has to declared openly that something has changed with regard to holy zeal in the SSPX. Pope Francis is by far the most destructive Pontiff the Church has ever witnessed, yet the SSPX is almost silent in the matter. Is Menzingen satisfied and silenced with the few little indulgences Francis has accorded it? I can’t answer for sure, I can only say that something has changed – a certain liberal spirit has entered, as we saw recently with the COVID vaccine advice. Still, I think most honest people would agree that without the SSPX the rest wouldn’t exist. The only competition that should exist right now is one between the institutions and priests dedicated to the Mass of the saints and martyrs against the Modernists with their re-vamped Reformation meal service.
I wish I had not made my comment as it was the expression of hurt. I have been betrayed and hurt by people in diocesan TLM groups, and let down by the clergy who run them, and for this reason I would not return. They made it very clear that I was not welcome to return, even if I wanted to.
I was not intimating that anyone was a homosexual. As it happens, there are homosexuals who attend diocesan Latin Masses, and I have met them. Since you brought up the matter of homosexuality, I suspect that their homosexuality is precisely the reason that they are so viscerally hostile towards me: they are averse to anyone who knows their ‘secret’. These toxic atmospheres I have experienced at diocesan TLMs have put me off for good. I have never experienced this kind of atmosphere at FSSPX Mass centres.
I was not bought up in the mainstream church, and I only went to the Novus Ordo for two years before I had my ‘second conversion’ to Tradition which was when I came to the FSSPX. Consequently, I do not feel that the mainstream church is my ‘native home’, and I don’t feel at home there. It’s different for other people who comment on this blog, because often the chapels which have the diocesan TLM are the very same chapels they grew up in and first received the sacraments in. Actually, I feel sick when I go into a Novus Ordo chapel, even if it is the TLM that is being offered there, so I don’t go in them, but this is a case of having been hurt too many times in them rather than me adopting a ‘schismatic spirit’.
Although the individual lay faithful who attend diocesan Masses may be perfectly respectable and holy Catholics, I nevertheless oppose the many Novus Ordo priests who say the TLM as a hobby and who persist in opprobrious criticism of the FSSPX. Had it not been for the FSSPX, there would be no SP. I think these priests do more harm than good for Tradition. They are appropriating the TLM and attempting to recreate it in their own image. I stand by my comment that for many of these Novus Ordo priests, their interest in the TLM is superficial, and they are principally attracted to it for the pomp and the dressing up. The same goes for various diocesan organisations of lay faithful attached to the TLM. It is possible that sincere Catholics may come to Tradition through these groups, and I am happy for them, as I myself was one of these. The first TLM parish I went to was diocesan. Now I will go to Masses where I am more sure of the orthodoxy of the priest who is less likely to commit liturgical abuses as I myself have witnessed at a diocesan TLM, and less likely to preach heterodox morals and doctrine or promote dodgy devotions during his sermon.