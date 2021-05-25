Vatican: Enemy of TLM To Be Prefect for Liturgy Congregation? No Kidding? 

From Gloria TV…

Francis will appoint the anti-Catholic Archbishop Arthur Roche, 71, as the Prefect of the Congregation for the Liturgy and successor of Cardinal Sarah, IlSismografo.Blogspot.com (May 24) knows.

Presently, Roche is the Secretary of the Congregation. He was named to his present position by Benedict XVI in 2012 and is a sworn enemy of the Traditional Latin Mass and even of a New Rite celebration according to the books, but he will not succeed in stopping the rise of the Roman Rite.

Generally, his nomination is of little importance as the New Rite has spun out of control anyway, and however, Roche will thankfully contribute to its quick, painless and necessary death.

Comment:

Blogger Westminster Fly alerted me to the above, apparently, forthcoming appointment, and I’d no sooner started to prepare this thread when I had a telephone call from another friend giving me the same information and asking if this means the end of the Traditional Latin Mass; will priests be harassed by bishops so that they stop offering the old Mass or what. What will happen, if – as seems more likely than not – Archbishop Roche is promoted to be the next Prefect for the Congregation for the Liturgy… I’m not sure. What sayest thou?