Is Challenging Covid Propaganda Too “Political”? More Christian To Just Pray? 

Comment:
There is a school of thought among Catholics which argues that we should “give unto Caesar” in the matter of Covid restrictions, do what we are told (in order to “stay safe” – Gimme strength) because otherwise, we are into the area of “political activism” and that is “not Catholic”. This was particularly curious during the closure of churches – as if any Government has spiritual authority over the Church.
I think one of the commentators over on The Remnant YouTube platform sums up the issue, perfectly: “God is in control, but He doesn’t expect you to lean on a shovel and pray for a hole.”
Well… do you agree?
Yes, what’s that quote – something like ‘work as if everything depended on you, and pray as if everything depended on God’. I think that’s how it goes, although I’m not 100% sure it’s verbatim – and I can’t remember who made the quote either. I think sometimes there can be situations where just praying is the only option available, but otherwise it’s incumbent on us to pray and act according to our abilities, in any situation. ‘Ora et Labora’
P.S. Is anyone else here getting hounded by the NHS about covid jabs? I’ve had literally dozens of phone calls / texts / voicemails now. It’s harassment.
YES