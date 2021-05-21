Israel-Palestine: Should Biden Appoint Donald J. Trump “Special Peace Envoy”?

Comment:
If I find it disheartening to watch the speedy collapse of peace in the Middle East since Biden took (and I do mean “took”) office just five months ago, how must President Donald J. Trump be feeling? If Biden had any level of common sense, never mind diplomatic and political skills, never mind a sound Catholic sense, he would be appointing Donald J. Trump as a Special Peace Envoy without wasting another second. That’s what I think – what about you?
I’ve never even heard of John Oliver before but I thoroughly enjoyed seeing him taken down by Dennis Prager!
The footage given to pro-Palestine protests in the UK media (and probably in the USA now, as well) is disgraceful.
I heard one commentator reminding the audience that there are Arabs who live perfectly peacefully in Israel, so it’s clear that it is those who are voting for the terrorist Hamas to blame for what is going on right now.
I think Dennis Prager was excellent in his calm coverage of the issues – and I also agree with him about online dating, LOL! I’ve encouraged single young people in my family to do that as it is preferably to meeting in pubs, even if they ever open again!
Finally, I definitely agree that Trump should be given a role as Special Peace Envoy but it won’t happen in Biden’s administration, they are too full of hatred for Trump. President Biden has undone all the good which Trump achieved in the last four years including the achievement of peace in the middle east. It’s hard to imagine what they can be thinking.
Much of what Prager says is true. Terrorism is intrinsically evil, no doubt about it. However, Israeli settlers are stealing land which, according international law, doesn’t belong to them. These settlers are supported by Protestant and religious Jewish groups who promote the false religious teaching that the Jews must occupy the Holy Land in order for the Second Coming of Christ to happen, which is millenarianism, a heresy. Catholics must respect the right of Jewish people to live in that land free from the threat of violence, however, Catholics must also reject the doctrines of religious Zionism.
Miles Immaculatae,
I’ve never heard that before, ever – about the Jews must occupy the Holy Land for Second Coming of Christ to happen. That’s a new one on me!
I can’t pretend to understand the conflict, not by a long chalk, but when the BBC makes the Palestinians the good guys, I’m automatically on the other side!
This conflict is the result of long-term NWO planning to foment war. It started in 1917 with the Balfour Declaration, which signed the British government on to the Zionist idea that the Jews should have their own homeland.
Pope St. Pius X rejected this Zionist request in 1904, in an interview with Theodor Herzl, its main advocate. Here is an excerpt from this interview (with obviously biased editorial comments by whoever assembled these notes):
1 Rome. January 26, [1904].
HERZL: Yesterday I was with the Pope [Pius X]. . . . I arrived ten minutes ahead of time, and without having to wait I was conducted through a number of small reception rooms to the Pope. He received me standing and held out his hand, which I did not kiss. Lippay had told me I had to do it, but I didn’t. I believe this spoiled my chances with him, for everyone who visits him kneels and at least kisses his hand. This hand kiss had worried me a great deal and I was glad when it was out of the way.
He seated himself in an armchair, a throne for minor affairs, and invited me to sit by his side. He smiled in kindly anticipation. I began:
HERZL: I thank Your Holiness for the favor of granting me this audience. [I begged him to excuse my miserable Italian, but he said:
POPE: No, Signor Commander, you speak very well.
HERZL: [He is an honest, rough-hewn village priest, to whom Christianity has remained a living thing even in the Vatican. I briefly laid my request before him. But annoyed perhaps by my refusal to kiss his hand, he answered in a stern categorical manner.
POPE: We are unable to favor this movement [of Zionism]. We cannot prevent the Jews from going to Jerusalem—but we could never sanction it. The ground of Jerusalem, if it were not always sacred, has been sanctified by the life of Jesus Christ. As the head of the Church I cannot answer you otherwise. The Jews have not recognized our Lord, therefore we cannot recognize the Jewish people.
HERZL: [The conflict between Rome and Jerusalem, represented by the one and the other of us, was once again under way. At the outset I tried to be conciliatory. I said my little piece. . . . It didn’t greatly impress him. Jerusalem was not to be placed in Jewish hands.] And its present status, Holy Father?
POPE: I know, it is disagreeable to see the Turks in possession of our Holy Places. We simply have to put up with it. But to sanction the Jewish wish to occupy these sites, that we cannot do.
HERZL: [I said that we based our movement solely on the sufferings of the Jews, and wished to put aside all religious issues].
POPE: Yes, but we, but I as the head of the Catholic Church, cannot do this. One of two things will likely happen. Either the Jews will retain their ancient faith and continue to await the Messiah whom we believe has already appeared—in which case they are denying the divinity of Jesus and we cannot assist them. Or else they will go there with no religion whatever, and then we can have nothing at all to do with them. The Jewish faith was the foundation of our own, but it has been superceded by the teachings of Christ, and we cannot admit that it still enjoys any validity. The Jews who should have been the first to acknowledge Jesus Christ have not done so to this day.
HERZL: [It was on the tip of my tongue to remark, “It happens in every family: no one believes in his own relative.” But, instead, I said:] Terror and persecution were not precisely the best means for converting the Jews. [His reply had an element of grandeur in its simplicity:]
POPE: Our Lord came without power. He came in peace. He persecuted no one. He was abandoned even by his apostles. It was only later that he attained stature. It took three centuries for the Church to evolve. The Jews therefore had plenty of time in which to accept his divinity without duress or pressure. But they chose not to do so, and they have not done it yet.
HERZL: But, Holy Father, the Jews are in a terrible plight. I do not know if Your Holiness is aware of the full extent of their tragedy. We need a land for these harried people.
POPE: Must it be Jerusalem?
HERZL: We are not asking for Jerusalem, but for Palestine—for only the secular land.
POPE: We cannot be in favor of it.
[Editor Lowenthal interjects here] Here unrelenting replacement theology is plainly upheld as the norm of the Catholic Church. Further, this confession, along with the whole tone of the Pope in his meeting with Herzl, indicates the perpetuation of a doctrinal emphasis that has resulted in centuries of degrading behavior toward the Jews. However, this response has the “grandeur” of total avoidance of that which Herzl had intimated, namely that the abusive reputation of Catholicism toward the Jews was unlikely to foster conversion. Further, if, “It took three centuries for the Church to evolve,” it was that very same period of time that it took for the Church to consolidate and launch its thrust of anti-Semitism through the following centuries.
HERZL: Does Your Holiness know the situation of the Jews?
POPE: Yes, from my days in Mantua, where there are Jews. I have always been in friendly relations with Jews. Only the other evening two Jews were here to see me. There are other bonds than those of religion: social intercourse, for example, and philanthropy. Such bonds we do not refuse to maintain with the Jews. Indeed we also pray for them, that their spirit see the light. This very day the Church is celebrating the feast of an unbeliever who became converted in a miraculous manner—on the road to Damascus. And so if you come to Palestine and settle your people there, we will be ready with churches and priests to baptize all of you.
HERZL: [At this point Conte Lippay had himself announced. The Pope bade him be admitted. The Conte kneeled, kissed his hand, and joined in the conversation by telling of our “miraculous” meeting in the Bauer beerhall at Venice. The miracle was that he had originally intended to stay overnight in Padua, and instead, it turned out that he was given to hear me express the wish to kiss the Holy Father’s foot. At this the Pope made no movement, for I hadn’t even kissed his hand. Lippay proceeded to tell how I had expiated on the noble qualities of Jesus Christ. The Pope listened, and now and then took a pinch of snuff and sneezed into a big red cotton handkerchief. It is these peasant touches which I like about him best and which most of all compel my respect. Lippay, it would appear, wanted to account for his introducing me, and perhaps ward off a word of reproach. But the Pope said:
POPE: On the contrary, I am glad you brought me the Signor Commendatore.
HERZL: [As to the real business, he repeated what he had told me, until he dismissed us:]
POPE: Not possible!
HERZL: [Lippay stayed on his knees for an unconscionable time and never seemed to tire of kissing his hand. It was apparent that this was what the Pope liked. But on taking leave, I contented myself with shaking his hand warmly and bowing deeply. The audience lasted about twenty-five minutes. While spending the last hour in the Raphael gallery, I saw a picture of an Emperor kneeling before a seated Pope and receiving the crown from his hands. That’s how Rome wants it.] (Marvin Lowenthal, Diaries of Theodore Herzl, pp. 427- 430.)
RCA Victor,
I just do not believe that the pope turned down the request for support for Israel because he was annoyed at not having his hand kissed (isn’t it the ring, anyway, that gets kissed?) That idea is restated at the end, when Herzl said that it was apparent that the pope (Saint Pius X !) liked having his hand kissed. That and his other remarks about the pope show his disdain for the pope. I wouldn’t take any report of his seriously.