Archbishop: The Great Reset… Foiled? 

Archbishop Viganò covers in this lengthy interview many aspects of the Great Reset, its connections with China and its harsh lockdown policies; its connections with key global players such as the World Economic Forum (WEF), the Bilderberger Group, the Rockefellers, and the Rothschilds; and its essentially “Masonic matrix.” As we see, it is a replacement of Christianity with a masonic world rule that is similar to that of older Communist experiments in the world. What connects the older experiments with this new international one is indeed Freemasonry.

Archbishop Viganò presents the talk of a former French Freemason, Dr. Pierre Gilbert, who 25 years ago predicted that there would be an illness that would then be used for political purposes:

There is a very interesting and revealing declaration by Pierre J. Gilbert (here) that dates back to 1995, which lists all of the steps that today we see taking place before our eyes with the tragic farce of Covid, from mass inoculation with a vaccine to the creation of detention camps for dissenters. This converted Freemason revealed the aims of the infamous sect 25 years ago.

But in light of these disturbing news, the Italian archbishop does not leave us without hope; he points out that these revolutionary elements often also turn against each other, and thus he does not believe that yet the time has come for the Great Reset with its evil underpinnings.

Viganò trusts Our Lady of Fatima’s words, according to which the Consecration of Russia will take place late, but it will come, and then there will be “a time of peace.”

“The failure to consecrate Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary,” Viganò explains, “led to the spread of Communism throughout the world; today we see Communism allied with the other sworn enemy of Christianity, Liberalism.” He continues by saying:

This infernal alliance is meant to lead to the establishment of the New Order and the advent of the Antichrist. But let’s not forget that Our Lady has said that, before the final persecution, the world will enjoy a period of peace. I think that the Great Reset and the Satanic project of the New Order under the Masonic Synarchy has not yet managed to impose itself, even if we have come very close to it.

But while we await Our Lady’s victory, Archbishop Viganò calls upon us to lead lives in accordance with Christ’s Kingship, admonishing us to “seek to make Christ reign above all in our hearts, and, as a result, in our families, so that he may also reign in our societies.”

We have much gratitude to Archbishop Viganò for this illuminating and encouraging interview. Source

Comment:

There are, certainly, signs that things are not going smoothly for those seeking to impose tyranny on us right now – disagreements about mask wearing for example, along with some fight-back over lockdowns and vaccine passports. So, maybe (hopefully) the Archbishop is right, and the Consecration of Russia will come in time to prevent those intent on re-ordering the world from fully implementing their evil plan. Is that baseless optimism or well founded Christian hope? Remember, Our Lady did say that Communism would come to every country. It looks like that has already happened. Our form of governance has changed and we are now routinely ruled by totalitarian decree, with no parliamentary opposition, so the plan not being fully implemented doesn’t disprove the Fatima prophecies. DO we, then, have grounds for honest Christian hope?