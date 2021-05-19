SSPX Priest Answers Question “Can I Go To Any Latin Mass?” Answer: Hmm… May 19, 2021 By editor in Bishops, Blessed Sacrament, Conscience, liturgy, novus ordo mass, Priesthood, religion, Summorum Pontificum, Traditional Latin Mass, Uncategorized Tags: fraternity of st peter, institute christ the king, Sedevacantism, society of saint pius x, summorum pontificum 17 Comments Comments invited… Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
Is this the same Fr. Robinson who supports theistic evolution?
RCA Victor,
I’m glad you answered this question yourself because I’m not sure! I think there IS a “Fr Robinson” who has written about theistic evolution but I’m not sure this is he, so to speak poshly…
I just answered my own question: it is the same Fr. Robinson. As Father and the interviewer point out, the video is inconclusive regarding the answer to the question, except for situations like sedevacantist Masses or “resistance” Masses.
However, there is a message at the bottom of the screen at about 15:40 that says this:
“Any danger to the faith in attending a traditional Mass will not come from the Mass, but from the doctrinal position of the priest or the particular group to which the priest belongs.”
Which begs two questions:
1.Is there a danger to the faith in attending a traditional Mass celebrated by a priest who supports theistic evolution? [Not sure said support could be considered a “doctrinal position,” but I still think it is a valid question.]
2. Is there a danger to the faith in attending a traditional Mass offered by a group that endorses Fr. Sean Kilcawley, the scandalous “pornography priest”?
I believe this interview has opened a can of worms, unfortunately. The SSPX has placed itself in a glass house too often of late (as we’ve discussed here), and I don’t think they are immune to violating their own principles.
I have never heard anything remotely doctrinally heterodox or close to it during an FSSPX sermon. I do not believe that Fr Robinson has publicly promoted thesitic evolution, but instead has advanced a position commonly known as ‘old earth creationism’.
MI,
You’re lucky you can hear anything during those sermons. Last thing I heard was wishing us all a blessed Christmas – and that was about three years ago 😀
The sound system leaves something to be desired… To put it mildly…
Miles Immaculatae,
Father Robinson has written a book on the subject, which was rebutted by the Kolbe Centre – it’s an excellent article and well worth reading through.
https://www.kolbecenter.org/the-realist-guide-to-religion-and-science/
MM,
I disagree with the author of the article from Kolbe Centre. Father Robinson believes in old earth creationism, which is not a form of ‘theistic evolution’ as is claimed by the author of the article. The Kolbe Centre promote the young earth creationist position, which is why they are critical of Fr R. Catholics are not obliged to believed in YEC, because if they were, then the SSPX would surely have prevented Fr R from publishing a heretical book.
Fr R has responded to the Kolbe Centre article, here:
https://therealistguide.com/blog/f/st-maximilian-kolbe%E2%80%99s-disagreement-with-the-kolbe-center
MI and MM,
Thank you for those articles, which I’ll read later, with much interest.
I’m not so sure that Fr Robinson’s superiors would have prevented him writing the book albeit with errors, because said superiors weren’t bothered one bit about allowing Bishop Fellay to share a platform with Fr Kilcawley, whose advice on dealing with temptations to impurity was, shall we say, a tad unusual. Not what you’d want the young people in the audience to hear. I’m not saying he repeated that shocking advice at that SSPX family conference (I don’t know) but his video is “out there” and the fact that he thinks like that (contrary to Our Lord’s admonition to flee temptation – check out the Our Father) is of much concern. Nevertheless, those of us who wrote to the organisers were both amazed and disappointed at the response – which was, in essence, a defence of the invitation which they refused to withdraw.
Now, it’s not easy to withdraw an invitation, as I know from personal experience. However, when the matter is grave, and there is an immense danger of causing scandal, there is no option.
I think it’s worth noting that Fr Robinson’s presentation in the above video is excellent. He is very pleasant and measured in his commentary and I liked his admission of a “personal concern” (my words) regarding the FSSP. That is very honest. It’s a subject which often arises – I know that people frequently ask me for my opinion – and so I think it’s good to have the SSPX official position on record.
MM,
Thank you, you beat me to it!
RCA Victor,
You make very fair points. I’m tempted to add a couple but you know me, not one to chatter on… 😀
I stopped going to diocesan Traditional Latin Masses and I have decided not to return.
The diocesan TLM in my city is immediately preceded by a bizarre ritual where the sacristan, a layman, announces sicknesses and deaths from the ambo in the sanctuary, and leads communal prayer. They also say Mass on an altar shared with the Novus Ordo, and I cannot be sure that I am not receiving Holy Communion which has been pre-sanctified at a Novus Ordo rite.
A few years ago, I attended a TLM in England, and the holy day of obligation which occurred during a previous weekday had been transferred to the following Sunday, which is a novelty of the new calendar and not the Traditional calendar. I was angry that I had been tricked into participating in this modern liturgical peculiarity.
At other ‘bi-ritual’ diocesan parishes, during the Paschal Triduum, the Novus Ordo takes precedence, and the TLM is cancelled.
I also experienced an unpleasant rejection from my local diocesan TLM. I was not allowed to sing in the choir, even though I was sufficiently competent. I then realised that these people are using the TLM as a kind of secret fraternity and elitist social club for people who like to dress up. In internet slang they are known as ‘LARPers’. These people are creating a historical reenactment of the Sacred Liturgy, a museum. The TLM is a living being, not an antiquity for the enjoyment of a few middle and upper class dandies and pseuds. If one wishes to dress up in lace and Chinese silk, then I do not object to them doing this, but do it in the privacy of ones home, and not at church, or join an amateur dramatics and operatics society.
I met a young women at my chapel who told me that she had stopped attending FSSP because her FSSP parish had been forced to go along with the diocese’ Covid rules. Only the SSPX, it would appear, have resisted this ominous interference of the state in Christian life.
I attended a TLM in Glasgow in 2012 and the priest was making up prayers, for example, instead of saying “Corpus Domini nostri Jesu Christi custodiat animam tuam in vitam eternam. Amen”, he said instead “Corpus Christi” as he would during the Novus Ordo. He thought that Trads were so thick that we wouldn’t notice. That’s when I finally decided to go to SSPX.
Groups like the FSSP are not monolith, and their members hold a variety of positions, for example, some of their priests will be friendly to the SSPX and others extremely hostile. When you go to these Masses, you never know what you’re going to get, and herein lies the danger to ones faith.
The FSSP and other diocesan TLMs attract laity who would otherwise come to SSPX. If Traditional Catholics were not divided among themselves and all went it the SSPX, we would be stronger. The tactic of the Conciliarists is to divide and rule. However, Covid has shown the Conciliarists for what they really are, and there have been several new attendees at my local SSPX chapel.
MI,
I recognise your description of the layman making the announcements and that is deplorable (to quote Hillary Clinton!) but since there is only one priest, I wouldn’t think twice about the Hosts being consecrated at his novus ordo. The Church teaches that we must judge the validity of the Sacraments by the public actions of the priest (we cannot tell his intentions, whether at the NO or the TLM). Thus, if the same priest who offers the TLM also celebrates the NO we can assume a valid consecration (unless he’s obviously using invalid matter, and/or altering the words of Consecration – which I’ve never witnessed when I attended that church). In that parish, therefore, I have confidently received Holy Communion at the TLM and would do so again, but for the fact that they are going along with the Covid restrictions, to their eternal shame. That and the fact that I have a commitment to chauffeur the half of Glasgow into town and home again. I’m a martyr to meself, as they say in the north of England…
Regarding your 4th paragraph – I’m sure I heard from people who attended the Sacred Heart, Bridgeton in Holy Week that the traditional rite predominated. I stand ready to be corrected on that, but I did hear from someone who went along when she heard that the TLM was on offer and was pleasantly surprised.
As for increased attendance at the SSPX Glasgow church – well, let’s hope it doesn’t get too full, as it did a while back, when there was insufficient seating because I know people who stopped coming because they had to sit outside the actual church, in the lobby at the back, for the duration of Mass. In at least one case, when the husband had had to persuade his wife to attend, said wife refused to put up with that, more or less saying, “up with that I will not put.” And they returned to their previous Summorum Pontificum Mass.
And don’t say “Oh, the priests will buy a bigger church” because said priests – be assured – have absolutely NO intention of buying a bigger church. Me, I have my sources, I can tell you! Or, rather, I can’t tell you 😀
I am pleased to hear that there was the Traditional Sacred Triduum at Sacred Heart, how things have changed! Can you tell me by whom the liturgies were said?
SSPX need a bigger church in Glasgow, or the present chapel could be extended, because actually an architect can solve problems in a clever way. For example, an new larger chancel could be constructed eastwards from the building, and the entrance to the church could be constructed next to the current apse. There is space to construct a ramp within the terrace (for disabled and elderly access). The blind arcade could be opened up into a new isle. A good architect could potentially increase seating capacity by a third. It would cost money, but so would buying a new church. There are ways of getting money. Some of the most exquisite churches in Glasgow were built in poor parishes, but they found the money somehow.
I did not mean to question the validity of the reserved Blessed Sacrament at Immaculate Heart, I was saying that I would not want to receive Holy Communion which had been consecrated at the Novus Ordo because it is cooperation with evil and ought to be avoided. However, I admit I may be wrong about this, and I will need to consult with a Traditional preist. My reasoning is based on the fact that although the Eastern Orthodox have valid sacraments, it is forbidden for Catholics to receive Holy Communion consecrated by an Eastern Orthodox priest, because it is participation in a schismatic act. Similarly, the Novus Ordo is intrinsically evil, just as a schismatic rite. Father Gregory Hesse argued that the Novus Ordo was a schismatic rite, however, I would not assert this myself, as I cannot sufficiently remember his argument as to defend it, but it was convincing nonetheless. I would be happy to send you the link, if you would like it.
Miles,
The Holy Week services were by Fr Dunn, a Glasgow priest who says the Traditional Latin Mass all the time.
About the SSPX chapel, why would anybody go to all that trouble to extend that chapel in Glasgow when it’s not in a good place to start with? Their parking place is horrendous, and form one week to the next you never know if it’s going to be in use. I remember a spell when for a lot of weeks, months, actually, the car park was closed. There is no on street parking without vouchers which are hard to get, and the nearest car park is a national car park, which is expensive and quite a long walk away, uphill. Why would I go there when I can park right outside Immaculate Heart of Sacred Heart? You say you’ve never heard heterodox sermons at the SSPX chapel but neither have I ever heard anything except orthodox sermons when I’ve attended the two Glasgow churches. I don’t know about any others – I know there’s one in Toryglen but I’ve never been to that one although I keep meaning to go and also to the one in Motherwell which gets a good attendance, I believe.
There are loads of churches for sale these days and I can’t believe they would go to the trouble of employing an architect to redesign that chapel which, frankly, isn’t the nicest church I’ve ever seen, inside or out, and there’s some climb up stone steps to get there in the first place!
I don’t mean to be negative, but if it’s a choice between extending what’s there and buying a new building, I’d go for the new building, and pick one where there is plenty of parking around.
I believe (1) SSPX (2) FSSP and (3) ICK Latin Masses are all good.
MI,
Not that it’s definitive proof, or that he has the last word on the subject, but the late great Michael Davies RIP used to attend the TLM at the diocesan parish of St James, Spanish Place most every Sunday – I spoke with him there many times – and he said that he had absolutely no problem in attending the TLM but receiving Hosts which may have been consecrated at a previous N.O. Mass. I think I recall he even wrote that somewhere as well.
I stopped attending Spanish Place due to increasing car parking difficulties in that area. Sometimes it’s just a question of practicalities – you do the best you can. I am reliant on a friend to drive me to Mass and I go to a diocesan parish for the TLM about 20 minutes drive from where I live, and I’ve been going there for many years. I’ve never heard any unorthodox sermons there – far from it. I dread the day I may no longer have access to a lift to Mass. It would almost certainly be a nightmare to get to any TLM – SSPX or otherwise – on a Sunday by train, as the service isn’t great, it also means changing twice to get into London, and they nearly always use Sunday to do rail improvements, so part of the line is closed and you get bundled onto a coach for part of the journey, so it can take hours. A friend from Central London who visits me occasionally has had endless problems coming to me by train at the weekend. All the local churches around me are N.O. There isn’t one TLM in the whole deanery to the best of my knowledge. As I say, all you can do is the best you can, under the circumstances that you’re saddled with.
Westminster Fly,
I’m not sure if you are saying that Michael Davies wasn’t bothered about the Hosts being consecrated at a novus ordo – you said “but” so would you just clear that up. Thanks.