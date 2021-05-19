Should Prince Harry Return To UK Before He Makes Any More Enemies In USA? 

Comment:
As one of the commentators in the above video clip says, if [Prince Harry] doesn’t like the First Amendment, wait till he finds out about the Second! Er… “Quite” as they say in posh circles south of the border.
Seems Harry is upsetting folks in the USA, not least because they are big into “family” over there and they really don’t like the way HRH is treating his own family back at the Palace.
Nobody needs to be a royalist, however, to feel a tad sorry for the prince. Do they? He has gone from polling as one of the most popular members of the royal family, to being Enemy Number One. A central Christian tenet is to love our enemies, so, how come very few people, if any, on either side of The Pond have a good word to say about Harry?
While you are free to offer serious comments on the topic if you wish, we’re due a light-hearted thread, after the heavy-going discussions of late, so let’s contribute some fun-suggestions (polite, please) to encourage Harry to come back into the UK fold – that way, he won’t have to worry about the American Constitution…
Definitely don’t want him (or his wife) back here in the UK. Call me uncharitable, I don’t care. Enough is enough. I’d prefer them to be on some remote island on the other side of the world, with no access to mass media, so (a) they can have the privacy they allegedly crave, and (b) we don’t ever have to listen to their drivel again.
Westminster Fly,
I agree, they should stay where they are – but don’t pretend it’s to get away from “media intrusion”. It’s because Meghan wants to live in her homeland.
I also think they should have their titles removed. It would be better if they just handed them back in a public statement saying they didn’t want to be titled.
Somehow, I don’t see that happening. If they keep making nasty public comments about the royal family, the Queen may feel forced to do it for them.
Westminster Fly,
I am with you all the way on this. If there is any lack of charity, it’s on their part. I couldn’t believe it when I heard that Harry had criticised his father’s parenting saying it was just as he’d experienced – i.e. the Queen and Prince Philip! How insensitive to say that at any time, but so soon after Philip’s death?
I liked him OK when he was the “cheeky chappie” Prince but he’s obviously a very weak character to be allowing his wife to be turning him against his own family. Mind you, I think that’s not uncommon in families. The wife often does her best to keep her husband from his mother and siblings – I’ve seen that more than once and I can never believe the weakness of the men who allow it.
I actually think they are dangerous. Being of the extreme-‘green’, vaccine-pushing, politically correct, BLM supporting, New World Order globalist ilk, they can do a lot of damage – and not just to the Royal Family. Whether we like it or not, a lot of young people are being influenced by them. I agree that the Queen should remove the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, but as I understand it, she cannot remove the title of Prince as it is his birthright (I am open to correction on that one).
Westminster Fly,
I think you’re right about them being dangerous, because the influencers are all out to terrify young people about the climate, and Meghan and Harry are into that.
They’ll never give up their titles willingly, IMHO, because that’s what gets them the fame.
No, they shouldn’t return to the UK and it looks like they’ve no intention of doing so, if you read this report.
https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/prince-harry-meghan-markle-shut-down-sussex-royal-foundation-months-after-renaming-it-1690486
Good riddance, I say.
I think this is interesting because it includes a short interview with Piers Morgan and he never holds back on the Sussexes.