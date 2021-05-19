Should Prince Harry Return To UK Before He Makes Any More Enemies In USA? 

Comment:

As one of the commentators in the above video clip says, if [Prince Harry] doesn’t like the First Amendment, wait till he finds out about the Second! Er… “Quite” as they say in posh circles south of the border.

Seems Harry is upsetting folks in the USA, not least because they are big into “family” over there and they really don’t like the way HRH is treating his own family back at the Palace.

Nobody needs to be a royalist, however, to feel a tad sorry for the prince. Do they? He has gone from polling as one of the most popular members of the royal family, to being Enemy Number One. A central Christian tenet is to love our enemies, so, how come very few people, if any, on either side of The Pond have a good word to say about Harry?

While you are free to offer serious comments on the topic if you wish, we’re due a light-hearted thread, after the heavy-going discussions of late, so let’s contribute some fun-suggestions (polite, please) to encourage Harry to come back into the UK fold – that way, he won’t have to worry about the American Constitution…