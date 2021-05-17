Nicola Sturgeon Denounces “Vile Anti-Catholic Prejudice” But Will She ACT? 

From the Scottish Sun…

A dispersal order had to be issued as officers in riot gear battled with boozed-up fans refusing to leave and were pelted with missiles as others heckled and set off smoke bombs.

Over 20 arrests were made and three were officers injured as bloody and chaotic images emerged from over the city centre as fans defied Covid regulations not to meet in groups of more than six.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday the First Minister fired a warning shot to fans for what she branded “disgraceful scenes in Glasgow” at a time when Covid cases are on the rise in the city.

In angry and lengthy rebuttal she said: “To say I’m utterly disgusted by the Rangers fans who rampaged through the city would be an understatement…

Thousands joined in on unofficial celebrations in breach of covid regulations.





“I’m also angry on behalf of every law abiding citizen. In normal times, the violence & vandalism, & the vile anti Catholic prejudice that was on display, would have been utterly unacceptable. But mid-pandemic, in a city with cases on the rise, it was also selfish beyond belief. Click here to read entire report.

Comment:

We’ve often called for an end to the annual Orange Order parades which plague Scotland every year. At those events, anti-Catholic prejudice (to put it mildly – hatred, is more accurate) is on display and keeps many of us indoors, even without Government lockdowns. Now it’s perhaps time to think about ending the permission for football fans to parade – whether Celtic or Rangers, since the animosity between those fans is clearly dangerous.

Now, not every Rangers or Celtic football fan is a bigot or dangerous – I know that from my own personal experience, with relatives who are huge fans of Celtic, and friends who are equally as dedicated to Rangers. However, the mob tends to rule, as we see these days -whether it’s on the subject of race or religion – and the two Glasgow teams are wrapped around religion, although the majority of the more ardent supporters (like my own relatives) won’t have seen the inside of a church for many years, with no intention of heading for the confessional any time soon.

So, what about it? Should (a) the churches discourage Catholics and Protestants from supporting these teams and/or (b) should the Government act in some way against these two Football Clubs?

I was last seen boarding a plane for the Outer Hebrides…