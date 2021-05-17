Nicola Sturgeon Denounces “Vile Anti-Catholic Prejudice” But Will She ACT? 

From the Scottish Sun…
A dispersal order had to be issued as officers in riot gear battled with boozed-up fans refusing to leave and were pelted with missiles as others heckled and set off smoke bombs.
Over 20 arrests were made and three were officers injured as bloody and chaotic images emerged from over the city centre as fans defied Covid regulations not to meet in groups of more than six.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday the First Minister fired a warning shot to fans for what she branded “disgraceful scenes in Glasgow” at a time when Covid cases are on the rise in the city.
In angry and lengthy rebuttal she said: “To say I’m utterly disgusted by the Rangers fans who rampaged through the city would be an understatement…
“I’m also angry on behalf of every law abiding citizen. In normal times, the violence & vandalism, & the vile anti Catholic prejudice that was on display, would have been utterly unacceptable. But mid-pandemic, in a city with cases on the rise, it was also selfish beyond belief. Click here to read entire report.
Comment:
We’ve often called for an end to the annual Orange Order parades which plague Scotland every year. At those events, anti-Catholic prejudice (to put it mildly – hatred, is more accurate) is on display and keeps many of us indoors, even without Government lockdowns. Now it’s perhaps time to think about ending the permission for football fans to parade – whether Celtic or Rangers, since the animosity between those fans is clearly dangerous.
Now, not every Rangers or Celtic football fan is a bigot or dangerous – I know that from my own personal experience, with relatives who are huge fans of Celtic, and friends who are equally as dedicated to Rangers. However, the mob tends to rule, as we see these days -whether it’s on the subject of race or religion – and the two Glasgow teams are wrapped around religion, although the majority of the more ardent supporters (like my own relatives) won’t have seen the inside of a church for many years, with no intention of heading for the confessional any time soon.
So, what about it? Should (a) the churches discourage Catholics and Protestants from supporting these teams and/or (b) should the Government act in some way against these two Football Clubs?
I was last seen boarding a plane for the Outer Hebrides…
“But will she act?”
Not at all. Nicola Sturgeon will tweet out her disapproval until the reports die down, then it will be “end of story”, as the saying goes.
As for the bishops expressing disapproval – I wouldn’t go holding my breath for them, either.
I agree. Never in a million years will Nicola Sturgeon or any other Scottish politician ban the Orange and football hooligans from causing a public nuisance. At least she has admitted there’s anti-Catholic bias. I remember a former First Minister saying that Scotland doesn’t have a “sectarian” problem, it has an anti-Catholic problem. Full on !
MMary your spot on. I actually had this out with a Marxist who has a Celtic Football Blog . He said that the Bigotry towards Irishmen in Scotland was intolerable. I said that He was very Much Mistaken and that the only Bigotry towards The Irish was directed at Catholic Irishmen. Now I see Footballers taking the Knee for so called Social Justice within the Sport . I know not if Neil Lennon is a Practicing Catholic, but that did not matter Here . No other Sportsman in Britain either Black Brown Muslim or Hindu took the Persecution from not only Football Fans but from the Media that this Man took. Actually a Guy I worked with said it was His Own Fault. As for The Orange Walks being banned there is no chance of that Happening. Actually before the Lockdown Statistically ,their were more Orange Walks in the West of Scotland than their were in Northern Ireland. Of course on the Day of the so called Big Walk many Catholic Churches and places of Worship have been Vandalised. As we well know.
I voted for no action from anyone except the fans themselves, in the poll.
We’ve had enough of government interfering in our lives, so we don’t want any more.
If Celtic and Rangers fans can’t control themselves, then they should be arrested and taken before the courts.
I think it’s sad really, that at a time like this, when there’s hardly anybody taking to the streets to join anti-lockdown protests that we have a bunch of idiots out wrecking the place supposedly to celebrate a football trophy. How stupid is that?
Nicky,
That’s how I voted, as well. There’s no point complaining about the government taking over our lives, if we go and ask them to do more of it, LOL!
That doesn’t mean the hooligans get a pass. They should be rounded up and charged where they are found to have broken the law. There’s enough video around so it should not be difficult for the police to do that. Whether they will or not, is a different matter.
Lily,
If the police tactics are anything like what they’ve become here, then the social media accounts of the hooligans will be scrutinized for violations of “the narrative” (i.e. anti-lockdown, anti-vax, anti-masks, etc.) and those individuals will be singled out and arrested…not for rioting, but for thought crimes.
I was horrified to see the reports of the Rangers fans rioting in Glasgow. When I worked in Parkhead many years ago the hostility between Rangers and Celtic supporters was awful. It always ended up with religion being attacked by ignoramuses . All of these bigots on both sides were hardly in a church or chapel and did not know what they were arguing about. They were twisted and bitter. All of them. I had hoped that this was a thing of the past. Obviously, I was wrong.
The clubs can only do so much. Rangers have made some effort over the years. They would never employ a Catholic or be associated with Catholics. Steven Gerrard, the current manager (although not a Catholic) was educated at Cardinal Heenan High School on Merseyside. The late Archbishop Scanlan held a Mass with all the Rangers team and officials after the Ibrox disaster.
Sadly none of this has helped to improve the idiots who bring shame to Glasgow and the teams.