Lockdown Easing Reversal: The Never-Ending Medical Tyranny in Scotland …

From Lockdown Sceptics…
Scotland’s Supreme Leader, Nic Sturge-On, has announced that the lockdown rules in place in some areas will remain in force after Monday. The Sun has more.
The Scots First Minister revealed Glasgow and Moray will remain subject to tougher Level 3 restrictions on Monday as the rest of mainland Scotland drops to Level 2.
It means people in Glasgow will be no longer allowed to mix in each other’s homes from Monday as planned.
And those in the affected areas shouldn’t travel in or out of them either.
The slamming on the handbrake is over fresh fear the India variant is driving an in Scotland’s second largest city.
Some 80.4 cases per 100,000 people were recorded in Glasgow in the seven days to May 11, with experts warning of a “loss of control”.
Speaking to the Scottish Parliament today, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that “pressing pause” would ensure that coronavirus measures would not have to be reimposed at a later date.
She said: “I know how disappointing this will be, but pressing pause for a few days will hopefully avoid a situation in which we have to impose even more restrictive measures over the next few weeks.”
Initially, both areas will remain at Level 3 for a week, with a further decision made at the end of next week.
It heralds the return of local restrictions for Scotland after parts of the central belt were subject to tougher measures last year.
They will have less freedoms than counterparts in other areas of Scotland, who will be able to mix indoors in groups of six from three households.
Overnight stays are also allowed under Level 2, but are banned in Level 3. Worth reading in full.
Comment…
What will it take to awaken the clowns who are unquestioningly complying with this nonsense? If all the businesses affected by this latest reversal refuse to comply, if all the people who have made arrangements based on the latest empty promises refuse to comply, the Government would be forced to stop this tyranny and restore our freedom to take our own decisions about our health.
And, of course, if Bishops X, Y and Z spoke out against this tyrannical form of government (which one American commentator describes as a new form of tyranny, a “medical tyranny”) that would help as well. Pope Pius XII is unjustly accused of doing nothing to help the Jews during the Second World War, despite the clear evidence to the contrary. However, there can be no defence of the Church’s open support of lockdowns throughout this pandemic when Governments blatantly abused their authority and removed our freedoms.
Indian variant, Kent variant, what’s next? The Glasgow variant? Let us take responsibility for our own health, Mzzzz Nic Sturge-On. We don’t need to be treated like children.
That’s what I think about this latest – ongoing – abuse of authority. This is yet more evidence that Government-by-Dictatorial-Decree is here to stay. What say you? Are you still complying? What is more important to you – living “safely” (zero chance of catching the virus) or living freely?
Another year of this and adolescents and children are going to become seriously psychologically and socially defective, more so than they already are. I was out in the town with my friend the other day, and there was loud young woman in the locality who was making seagull noises, and for a good long while. Another day, a different young woman was doing an impression of an ambulance. These kinds of repetitive behaviours and vocalisations are symptomatic of autism. Three years is a very long time for a child or teenager, but not so much for adults.
Miles Immaculatae,
That’s an excellent point about the mental health of adolescents and children – what you describe is really dreadful.
But I don’t think the government will give a hoot. Sturgeon has been re-elected, and all is well in her world. That’s all that matters.
I hope I live to see the day when the likes of her are up in court answering the charge of crimes against humanity.
Sturgeon’s constituency covers Govanhill where there is squalid and overcrowded housing inhabited predominately by poor migrants. This is the surely the reason that the ‘Indian strain’ is presently concentrated there.
MI,
Who knows. I’m just amazed that she was re-elected by the people living in Govanhill. I don’t think people actually join up the dots between their political masters and their living conditions. I really don’t.
I was hearing about a strong SNP supporter only the other day, who was moaning about the fact that she would have to pay for “special uplifts” which, at one time, were classified under “refuse” – so regular and special bin collections were covered by the Council Tax. This numpty moaned her head off but will still vote SNP no matter what.
Lily,
Me, too.
MI,
I agree with Lily – you make excellent points about the mental health of the young. Those instances, witnessed by you, are truly shocking.
“Some 80.4 cases per 100,000 people were recorded in Glasgow in the seven days to May 11, with experts warning of a ‘loss of control’.”
Are these “cases” the results of meaningless PCR tests? What about the growing number of “vaccinated” (i.e. genetically modified) people who are now “testing positive”? Same PCR fraud?
The odd citation of statistics struck me, so I decided to look up the population of Glasgow (say nothing, Editor…). About 600,000. So that means that the criminals who rule Scotland have continued to lock down Glasgow for 482 “cases.”
It makes you wonder whether Glasgow has been singled out because your Head Fish didn’t get very many votes in that city…
For my concluding sentence, I endorse Lily’s concluding sentence.
RCA Victor,
Unbelievably, despite the dire state of Nicola Sturgeon’s constituency, where you soon discover you’d be safer walking down any street in Portland, she was returned as the MSP. And the SNP has only missed having an overall majority in the Scottish Parliament by one, I repeat, one seat.
Anyway, here’s a laugh. Huge crowds of Rangers football fans gathering in Glasgow today, so, note, the level 3 restrictions (to stop the spread) are not making any difference to the mobs protesting in favour of illegal immigration or those celebrating football successes. You truly could not make this stuff up…
https://www.glasgowlive.co.uk/news/police-urge-rangers-fans-disperse-20605001
For MY concluding sentence, I endorse Lily’s and your concluding sentence. Or should that be “sentences”…
I wouldn’t put your theory in the Bin Victor that’s for certain. This Bitter Wummin showed how Evil She was with setting up Alex Salmond ( Her one time Teacher ) with those Horrible Sexual Accusations ,something that we wouldn’t do to our worst Enemy. As Miles above says 3 Years from a Child’s life is a Lifetime ,but like Ireland Scotland is now Pagan. Also Sturgeon is in Her Glory giving out instructions every day to who she sees as the Peasants. Also as far as this Injection is concerned if it works ,why are People then told to take Vitamin D Zinc and Vitamin C along with a good diet. Probably Scotlands biggest Health Problem is Gross Obesity and one only has to walk down any of our Streets ( especially in Glasgow) to see as such . Yet the Greasy Chip Shops and Greasy Takeaway Shops were open nearly all of the Time in my Town while the Churches were closed. P.S . I don’t know if anyone else seen the clip about the Children taken from the Catholic Family in Ireland because they took their Children to Mass .