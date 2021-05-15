Lockdown Easing Reversal: The Never-Ending Medical Tyranny in Scotland …

From Lockdown Sceptics…

Scotland’s Supreme Leader, Nic Sturge-On, has announced that the lockdown rules in place in some areas will remain in force after Monday. The Sun has more.

The Scots First Minister revealed Glasgow and Moray will remain subject to tougher Level 3 restrictions on Monday as the rest of mainland Scotland drops to Level 2.

It means people in Glasgow will be no longer allowed to mix in each other’s homes from Monday as planned.

And those in the affected areas shouldn’t travel in or out of them either.

The slamming on the handbrake is over fresh fear the India variant is driving an in Scotland’s second largest city.

Some 80.4 cases per 100,000 people were recorded in Glasgow in the seven days to May 11, with experts warning of a “loss of control”.

Speaking to the Scottish Parliament today, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that “pressing pause” would ensure that coronavirus measures would not have to be reimposed at a later date.

She said: “I know how disappointing this will be, but pressing pause for a few days will hopefully avoid a situation in which we have to impose even more restrictive measures over the next few weeks.”

Initially, both areas will remain at Level 3 for a week, with a further decision made at the end of next week.

It heralds the return of local restrictions for Scotland after parts of the central belt were subject to tougher measures last year.

They will have less freedoms than counterparts in other areas of Scotland, who will be able to mix indoors in groups of six from three households.

Overnight stays are also allowed under Level 2, but are banned in Level 3. Worth reading in full.

Comment…

What will it take to awaken the clowns who are unquestioningly complying with this nonsense? If all the businesses affected by this latest reversal refuse to comply, if all the people who have made arrangements based on the latest empty promises refuse to comply, the Government would be forced to stop this tyranny and restore our freedom to take our own decisions about our health.

And, of course, if Bishops X, Y and Z spoke out against this tyrannical form of government (which one American commentator describes as a new form of tyranny, a “medical tyranny”) that would help as well. Pope Pius XII is unjustly accused of doing nothing to help the Jews during the Second World War, despite the clear evidence to the contrary. However, there can be no defence of the Church’s open support of lockdowns throughout this pandemic when Governments blatantly abused their authority and removed our freedoms.

Indian variant, Kent variant, what’s next? The Glasgow variant? Let us take responsibility for our own health, Mzzzz Nic Sturge-On. We don’t need to be treated like children.

That’s what I think about this latest – ongoing – abuse of authority. This is yet more evidence that Government-by-Dictatorial-Decree is here to stay. What say you? Are you still complying? What is more important to you – living “safely” (zero chance of catching the virus) or living freely?