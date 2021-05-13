Is Scotland Following USA – Lawless, Anti-Police, Pro-Illegal Immigration?

LONDON (AP) — Two men detained by British immigration officials in Glasgow were released Thursday after a seven-hour standoff between hundreds of protesters and Scottish police.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon slammed the “unacceptable” action by Britain’s Home Office to detain the Indian men, especially as it came during celebrations for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in an area hit by the pandemic.
The same Polis who go into Church to stop Mass ,are these the same Polis surely not.
Editor: FOOF, you must have known when you posted that comment that I could not possibly leave it, as is. The WOKE brigade will define it as “racist” – me, I’m a simple soul, and I define it as uncharitable, unChristian. As, in your cooler moments, you would, too. I do agree that the same police who would have stood their ground until a church was emptied of Catholics attending Mass, have caved in to the mob in the illegal immigration case. Maybe, though, there’s a message in there for Catholics – don’t be such wimps! We need to take aim at the correct targets. We can’t blame members of non-Christian religions for the weakness of Christians! Now, please stick to the topic – which is NOT about any non-Christian group but about illegal immigration and the lawlessness which is taking root here in the UK, as in the USA, in the name of “race”.
Surely the post above cannot be allowed to remain. This is overt racism.
Editor: I had not read FOOF’s comment until I saw your comment – after reading, I have removed that part of it which, I agree, is inappropriate for publishing on any Catholic blog. Perhaps now, you would share your thoughts on the thread topic. Thank you.