Is Scotland Following USA – Lawless, Anti-Police, Pro-Illegal Immigration?

May 13, 2021

LONDON (AP) — Two men detained by British immigration officials in Glasgow were released Thursday after a seven-hour standoff between hundreds of protesters and Scottish police.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon slammed the “unacceptable” action by Britain’s Home Office to detain the Indian men, especially as it came during celebrations for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in an area hit by the pandemic.

The Home Office said in a statement that the men were detained “in relation to suspected immigration offences” and had been released on bail.

Sturgeon said in a tweet that Police Scotland officers had been put in an “invidious position” after being called to support the Home Office operation.

“To act in this way, in the heart of a Muslim community as they celebrated Eid, and in an area experiencing a COVID outbreak was a health & safety risk,” she said.

Police were first called to Kenmure Street in Glasgow, Scotland’s largest city, at about 10 a.m. where the Immigration Enforcement van with the men in it was surrounded by protesters, including neighbours of the men.

One demonstrator climbed under the vehicle to stop it from moving, while others sat in the road. The crowd chanted “Leave our neighbors, let them go” and “Cops go home.”

Police Scotland said the decision to finally release the men had been made “to protect the safety, public health and well-being” of all involved.

Videos posted on social media showed cheers going up as the doors of the van were opened and the men emerged.

Protester Mohammad Asif, the director of the Afghan Human Rights Foundation, said the demonstration was a response to the “hostile environment” created by the British government.

Britain’s immigration rules have long been criticized by lawyers and human rights groups, who say they are often harsh and unfairly implemented. Rules have been tightened in the past decade under Conservative governments determined to make the U.K. a “hostile environment” for illegal immigration.  Source…

Comment: 

I think I’ve gotten hold of the wrong end of the stick – are not Christians and Muslims supposed to create a “hostile environment” for lawbreakers?  Are we heading for the same kind of chaos currently evident in the USA under the lawless Biden administration where mob rule now appears to be the norm? Help! 

Welcome to Scotland – if you come legally!  

2 responses

  1. The same Polis who go into Church to stop Mass ,are these the same Polis surely not.
    Editor: FOOF, you must have known when you posted that comment that I could not possibly leave it, as is. The WOKE brigade will define it as “racist” – me, I’m a simple soul, and I define it as uncharitable, unChristian. As, in your cooler moments, you would, too. I do agree that the same police who would have stood their ground until a church was emptied of Catholics attending Mass, have caved in to the mob in the illegal immigration case. Maybe, though, there’s a message in there for Catholics – don’t be such wimps! We need to take aim at the correct targets. We can’t blame members of non-Christian religions for the weakness of Christians! Now, please stick to the topic – which is NOT about any non-Christian group but about illegal immigration and the lawlessness which is taking root here in the UK, as in the USA, in the name of “race”.

    Reply

    • Surely the post above cannot be allowed to remain. This is overt racism.
      Editor: I had not read FOOF’s comment until I saw your comment – after reading, I have removed that part of it which, I agree, is inappropriate for publishing on any Catholic blog. Perhaps now, you would share your thoughts on the thread topic. Thank you.

      Reply

