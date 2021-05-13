13 May: Feasts of the Ascension & Fatima -104th Anniversary of 1st Apparition…

Happy Feast of the Ascension of Our Lord into Heaven, after the Resurrection… His final words on this earth were his command to His followers to “Go forth [and] teach ye all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Ghost… teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you all days, even to the consummation of the world.” (Matt 28:19-20)

Happy Feast of Our Lady of Fatima… “In the end, my Immaculate Heart will triumph.”

Comment:

As is customary with Feast Day threads, feel free to discuss any relevant issues, and to post your favourite stories, prayers, hymns – even jokes!