13 May: Feasts of the Ascension & Fatima -104th Anniversary of 1st Apparition…

Happy Feast of the Ascension of Our Lord into Heaven, after the Resurrection… His final words on this earth were his command to His followers to “Go forth [and] teach ye all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Ghost… teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you all days, even to the consummation of the world.” (Matt 28:19-20)
Happy Feast of Our Lady of Fatima… “In the end, my Immaculate Heart will triumph.”
Comment:
As is customary with Feast Day threads, feel free to discuss any relevant issues, and to post your favourite stories, prayers, hymns – even jokes!
Happy Feast Day to all!
Happy Ascension day everyone! Happy Feast of Our Lady of Fatima, everyone!
Lovely hymns!
Michaela,
I enjoyed those hymns, also.
Happy Ascension & Fatima Feast days to one and all!
Happy Feast to all at CT.
I thought this article might interest bloggers – it’s on the Ascension, from Catholic World Report.
https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2021/05/12/can-we-simply-drop-the-ascension-story/
At school, I don’t remember being taught about the Ascension, at all – I just thought Jesus rose from the dead and went back to heaven! Maybe I just wasn’t paying attention, but the way it is set out in the CWR article, makes it an essential feast, so I think it is fair to say that not enough importance was (is?) laid on it in Catholic schools.
Nicky,
That’s a great article. I copied this quote from GK Chesterton because it actually made me laugh out loud! He’s fantastic!
“I conclude that miracles do happen. I am forced to it by a conspiracy of facts: the fact that the men who encounter elves or angels are not the mystics and the morbid dreamers, but fishermen, farmers, and all men at once coarse and cautious; the fact that we all know men who testify to spiritualistic incidents but are not spiritualists, the fact that science itself admits such things more and more every day. Science will even admit the Ascension if you call it Levitation, and will very likely admit the Resurrection when it has thought of another word for it.” (GKC)
LOL!
Laura,
That’s a great quote, LOL! It fits modernists as well as scientists!
Happy Ascension Day!
I found this hymn but none of the hymns to Our Lady of Fatima give the true story. They leave most of it out! This one is pretty though – happy Feasts of the Ascension and Fatima, everyone.
Happy and Holy feast day to all. Sorry dont know any Jokes but a we Anecdote. Just came back from doing some shopping and when i went onto the Bus a Young Guy got up and gave me His seat. God i must be looking at another ME in the mirror when i shaved this morning. And here was I didnt think i looked my age. Still i had my Mask on, had to as i wouldnt have been let on the Bus, well at least thats my excuse.
Happy Feast Day to all!