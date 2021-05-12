Never-Ending Liturgical Abuse – It’s Impossible to Respect the New Mass… May 12, 2021 By editor in Bishops, blasphemy, Blessed Sacrament, liturgy, novus ordo mass, Priesthood, Real Presence, supernatural, Tradition, Traditional Latin Mass, Vatican II Tags: altar servers, dancing priest and servers, novus ordo mass, priesthood, scandal, traditional latin mass 8 Comments Here’s how the New Mass concludes – if the priest so chooses … Can you imagine the above happening at the Traditional Mass? Take Our Poll Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
It goes back to what I was saying on the “Vatican II ‘Not From God” thread. – when the camera turns round on the ‘dancing’ video, look at the pews – largely empty, mostly elderly. And I would bet my bottom dollar it would be just as empty without covid restrictions. Those altar servers – obviously poorly instructed, if instructed at all, and clueless, will find their ‘fulfilment’ down the local disco when they get a little older in a couple of years time. Then they’ll be sucked in by the world and lapse completely. The priest didn’t look like a spring chicken either despite his aspirations to be the next John Travolta. He’ll be retired / dead before long and there will almost certainly be no-one to replace him, if the vocations situation in that country is the same as ours. In a weird sort of way (apart from the blasphemy aspect of it) it gives me hope to see things like this. It shows that the VII / N.O. experiment is out of control, desperate, and close to complete implosion. The only people who would want to attend that sort of thing must be insane or suffering from dementia.
In a sense, the ‘reverent’ English or Latin N.O. Masses where everything is done as best it can be under the circumstances, are far more dangerous in my opinion, in so far as they are likely to extend the shelf life of the N.O. for quite a bit longer, as many ‘conservative neo-Catholics’ seem quite happy to attend that sort of Mass. I don’t think perhaps I’ve explained myself very well, but basically what I’m trying to say is the more bizarre the antics at the N.O., the quicker it will implode.
WF,
You’ve explained yourself very well indeed and I believe you are totally correct. No right-thinking person could watch that daft priest literally leading those young people a dance away from reverence and all that is holy, and think “this is pleasing to God”.
The NO IS dying out – that is clear. All that remains is for a good pope to come along and lay down the instructions for the “back to the future” restoration of the ancient rite.
Editor,
I agree about the “good pope” laying down an instruction to rid us of the NO but I would add, that instruction has to be time-limited. “You have three months to ease it out, and bring in the old Mass”. No ifs, no buts.
Westminster Fly,
Your description of that priest’s “aspirations to be the next John Travolta” made me LOL! Doesn’t he realise how stupid he looks?
What on earth possesses these modernists to make them think that what they are doing at the Mass is attractive, beats me.
Another point is that there are literally thousands of these sort of hideous liturgical dancing abuse videos on YouTube and this serves to accelerate the issue, because you get ‘monkey see, monkey do’ teenage altar servers seeing the videos and thinking ‘hey that’s great! let’s do it in our church!’ and of course the parish priest is usually only too willing to comply, either because (a) he likes that kind of stuff himself, or (b) he’s afraid of alienating and losing the few young people he has who still attend Mass. Hopefully this acceleration will reach a tipping point sooner rather than later, when the only choice left for Catholics will be the TLM or go without Mass. This is why it’s critical in future that if they are offered diocesan parishes, none of the TLM orders like FSSP, ICKSP etc cave in to the bishops and agree to offer the N.O. alongside the TLM so that parishioners can ‘choose’. There is also the ‘lay-led Sunday Eucharist’ brigade to contend with, who seem to prefer priestless parishes so they can strut around doing illicit ‘Holy Communion Services’, but again, these are usually elderly people and so also on the way out.
Westminster Fly,
I agree with both your comments and I honestly didn’t know whether to laugh or cry watching that dancing video. Then when you switch on the second video and see the contrast, there is just no argument. God is insulted in the first Mass and revered in the second.
If that was the way that priest ended his NO can you just imagine what was going on during it? I shudder to think.
I know that there are plenty of videos of dancing at Masses out there, but it always comes as a shock to see them and the masks this time added to the shock-horror. Either dancing at Mass or wearing masks in church are, by themselves, bad enough, but put together they are beyond the pale.
If only we had a sound order of priests, as sound as the Jesuits once were, that we could turn to for Mass and the Sacraments. Maybe God will send us such help soon – things are very far gone now.
They say we didn’t understand the Mass before 1969. Well, we sure don’t understand it now!
It’s going to be essential to give us back the Mass in our parishes. Some of us can’t get to distant parishes on Sundays when there are transport problems etc. People suffer the new Mass or if they’re really ignorant, they just go along to keep the obligation, but there isn’t any spiritual satisfaction, IMHO.
I do wish they hadn’t changed the old rite – I’m not a fan of the 1962 missal. I preferred the previous liturgy, but even so, the 1962 is miles better than the NO.
I tried to find the previous rite on YouTube but only Holy Week services are there. I did find this, though, and I found it enjoyable, so I hope it’s OK to post here.