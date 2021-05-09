Fatima Explains The World in Crisis Today – As Communism Spreads Fast…

Comment:

As we approach the 104th anniversary of the first apparition at Fatima, 13th May, 1917, also the Feast of the Ascension this year, we would do well to recall the suffering which has resulted from the failure of successive popes to obey the command from Heaven to consecrate Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. As the first ever Communist country – that is, the first country to publicly deny the very existence of God in its governance – Russia has to be “given back to God” so to speak. A person or (in this case) a nation, is set apart through “consecration” – a special prayer or ceremony which makes that person sacred, holy, pleasing to God.

Take the time required to watch both videos, and reflect, as you watch the video on the Gulag Archipelago, that it is a mistake to think that history will not repeat itself. We are already in the grip of totalitarianism – imposed under the pretext of protecting us from “the virus”. The short spells of comparative freedom are always accompanied by restrictions on that same freedom and some excuse or other (a new “variant” of “the virus”) is used to restore lockdowns. This is the pattern already embedded in our national life and the national life of countries across the world. It’s not a coincidence, and it’s got nothing whatsoever to do with any virus.

The Fatima prophecies continue to unfold before our very eyes. See, in the short video below about the hard labour camps in Russia after the Communist takeover, Stalin’s Answer to the Failure of Successive Popes to consecrate Russia, and prepare for more of the same unless God’s warnings – delivered in person by His Mother – are heeded. God chose to warn us of what was to come in both the Church and the world: it had to be serious for Him to send Our Lady to prepare us. If we didn’t believe the prophecies before, we must surely believe them now because we are living through the imposition of Communism as we were warned would happen back in 1917.

Watch both videos and then pray especially fervently in this Month of Mary that the Consecration of Russia will be effected soon. Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!

If you think I’m over-stating the case for the urgent Consecration of Russia, if you believe I’m exaggerating, feel free to say so. All I can think of to say at this stage is… Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us! Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us!