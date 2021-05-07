Vatican II “Not From God”- New Mass/Attacks on Our Lady = Proof… 

May 6, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – In a new interview, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò [left] has once more returned to the topic of the Second Vatican Council, the loss of Marian devotion followed by that Council, as well as the deficiencies of the Novus Ordo Mass.
Speaking with the Italian website Radio Spada – this is the second instalment of two parts of an interview (here part one) – the Italian prelate sees a satanic involvement in the decline of devotions to Our Lady after the Council and explains that “the gift of my ‘conversion’ – of my becoming aware of the conciliar deception and the present apostasy – became possible thanks to my constant devotion towards the Blessed Mother, which I have never ceased to have.” Describing how Our Lady has been undermined – even denied in her role as Co-Redemptrix – Archbishop Viganò points out that “what unites heretics of all times is their intolerance of the cult reserved for the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Marian doctrine it presupposes and of which it is the liturgical expression.”
For him, there is no doubt that the Holy Trinity “is pleased to share the work of Redemption with Our Lady,” to whom so many special gifts had been granted, including her immaculate conception and her perpetual virginity.
The prelate, moreover, discusses the problem of the Second Vatican Council and the fact that “the conciliar Church was embracing the liturgical and doctrinal positions of Protestantism.” Part of that Protestantization of the Church after Vatican II can be seen in the diminishment of the Marian devotions. States the archbishop:
The decline of Marian devotion after the Council is only the latest expression, and I would say the most aberrant and scandalous, of the aversion of Satan towards the Queen of Heaven. It is one of the signs that that assembly did not come from God, just as those who dare even to question the titles and merits of the Most Holy Virgin do not come from God. On the other hand, what son would allow his own mother to be put down in order to please his father’s enemies? And how much more serious is this abject complicity with heretics and pagans when the honor of the Mother of God and our Mother is at stake?
As can be seen here, Archbishop Viganò goes so far as to conclude that a council that led to the undermining of the Blessed Mother could surely not “come from God.”
He also makes another strong statement: in his eyes, the Novus Ordo Mass should one day be abolished. He first discusses the problem of having two forms of the Latin Rite – the “ordinary” and the “extraordinary” form – and says that it is
at least difficult to maintain that the Mystical Body can raise up liturgical prayer – which is an official, solemn, and public action – to Her Head with a double voice: this two-fold nature can signify duplicity and is repugnant to the simplicity and linearity of Catholic Truth, just as it is repugnant to God, whose Word is Eternal and is the Second Person of the Most Holy Trinity.
In his view, “Christ cannot address the Father with a perfect voice – which the Innovators call the ‘Extraordinary Form’ – and at the same time with an imperfect voice, winking at the enemies of God, in an ‘Ordinary Form.’”
In light of these strong criticisms of the Novus Ordo Mass, Archbishop Viganò explains that at this point, he believes that the current situation has to be accepted for a certain time, “as a transitory phase,” in which the traditional Liturgy can continue to spread, thereby “doing much good to souls, in view of a necessary return to the One Catholic Rite and to the indispensable abolition of its conciliar version.” That is to say, Viganò thinks that the Novus Ordo Mass needs to be abolished at some point in history. He states:
Let us not forget that in the Liturgy the Church addresses herself to the Majesty of God, not to men; the baptized, living members of the Church, unite together in liturgical prayer by means of the Sacred Ministers, who are “pontiffs” between them and the Most Holy Trinity. To make the liturgy into a sort of anthropocentric event is most alien to the Catholic spirit. Source
Comment:
My first reaction on reading the above was “hear hear – bring back the ‘old normal’ to the Church, as well as to our secular society, and the sooner the better. And I don’t recall much of a transition phase when they thrust the new Mass upon us, so let that ‘transitory phase’ be short and not-too-sweet.” That was my reaction – what was yours?
I think the Vatican II / Novus Ordo experiment will ultimately die of its own accord. The seeds of death are sown within it. Look at novus ordo Mass attendance – in my own area, a local chapel run by a religious order used to have a full chapel even for weekday Mass – that was back in the 1980’s. Now I’ve been reliably informed they’re lucky to get a few elderly people for a Sunday Mass – and they will be dead before much longer. Local churches are threatened with closure because of the crisis in secular priestly vocations (or they’re being ‘clustered’ – i.e. several parishes under one priest) but some parishes are being back-filled by local religious – but that won’t last for long, because the novus ordo religious are all ageing and are not getting new vocations either. The religious order I referred to before had its last vocation in this country back in the 1980’s. Nothing since then, although a few have left the order for the secular priesthood, or left the priesthood totally, or died. Some novus ordo parishes seem to be doing better but the figures are artificially inflated because they have large Polish communities – who are not necessarily here to stay for good (and if they send their children to English Catholic schools, the children will inevitably lapse like the 90+ percent that already do). Also – and I know this from my own novus ordo parish (which I never attend) – a large proportion of the Sunday ‘Mass-goers’ are parents who want their children to go to the highly sought-after local Catholic school, and are just pitching up at church for that reason. They aren’t interested in the Faith aspect – the school almost certainly doesn’t teach the true Faith, they’re doing it because it has a very high academic standard. The whole thing is dying a death. The sooner, the better. Then the phoenix can rise from the ashes. We must concentrate on building up Sacred Tradition – not just in liturgy but in doctrine, catechesis, faith, morals – all aspects.
Westminster Fly,
That comment of yours should be published on a flyer and handed out at every church in the UK! Bravo! I agree with everything you say. The stats could be replicated everywhere (especially here in Scotland) and the lack of teaching in the so-called Catholic schools has been exposed on here tons of times. Thank you for that honest assessment.
He says some interesting things, but others derive from his personal taste that he wants to make the rule. The help role in the Redemption that Our Lady had does not necessarily need to be expressed in a title that causes confusion and it is up to the legitimate authority to evaluate this, that is, to affirm that the rejection of the title is a rejection of Mary is a mistaken. Then, in fact, the Novus Ordo should be phased out little by little, but not because it makes “more one voice” in the Church’s official prayer, as this was never a problem, since the extrinsic variety is just an expression of intrinsic unity (the presence of Sacrifice).
Thiago,
How can the title Co-Redemtrix lead to confusion? If so, I don’t think popes would have used it as often as they did. I copied the following from two different sources:
(1)
“The term Co-Redemptress was used by Pope Leo XIII in 1894.[3] “For in the Rosary all the part that Mary took as our co-Redemptress comes to us…”
Co-Redemptrix was used three times by Roman Congregrations under Pope St. Pius X:
“The first usages of the Co-redemptrix title in the official pronouncements of the Roman Congregations also take place under the Magisterium of St. Pius X.
Co-redemptrix is used three times by the Holy See in the initiatives of three Congregations of the Curia, and is thus contained in the publication of their official acts, Acta Sanctae Sedis (later to become Acta Apostolicae Sedis).”[4]”
(2)
“Pope John Paul II publicly used the title “co-redemptrix” at least six times. Moreover, in a homily in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Jan. 31, 1985, John Paul II spoke of the “co-redemptive role of Mary” ( el papel corredentor de María ), which can be translated as “the role of Mary as co-redemptrix.”
Also, your comment about the Mass amazes me. The whole problem with the new Mass is that it does not express the “sacrifice” as it should. The people who created it said they were going out of their way to remove anything which the Protestants didn’t like and the Mass as the re-presented Sacrifice of Calvary, they definitely did not like! It has to go – and as soon as possible!
It may not express the sacrifice in the best way, but it is a sacrifice, or it would not be Mass. The intrinsic value of any valid rite is the same.
Secondly, the fact that the popes used this title in no way implies that it does not create confusion, so much so that explanations about its real meaning have always been necessary.
Viganò is moving from critic to criticism…
Thiago,
We have to explain things all the time, especially doctrines like the Real Presence. That’s no argument against this wonderful title of Our Lady. Without her “fiat” we would not have been redeemed. That is easy to explain because it underscores the importance God attaches to our free will. I don’t think there’s a protestant or a muslim anywhere who wouldn’t understand that. Maybe modernists in the Church are different, of course, LOL!
Thiago
You are absolutely wrong on both points.
The New Mass, not the title “Co-Redemptrix” relating to Our Lady’s many prerogatives, is what has led to great confusion in the Church, not to mention apostasy on a scale never before witnessed in history.
The title “Co-Redemptrix” doesn’t mean, as the ill-informed assume, that Our Lady is Co-Redeemer with Our Lord, it means that she co-operated perfectly in the Redemption wrought by her Divine Son and is therefore rightly called “Co-Redemptrix”. Most Catholics accept this title without question, understanding its true meaning – I have never once come across a Catholic who is confused by it. It is indeed a very strange claim you make in this matter since every saint, Pope and theological expert down through many centuries, in some cases all the way back to early Christendom, are of one mind in the matter. I would very much like you to prove your claim by citing sources where this apparent confusion reigns.
As for the New Mass, it may be a valid sacrifice depending on the priest but it is a destructive rite that was deliberately constructed to suppress the sacrifical nature of the Mass and the truth of Transubstantiation in order to please Protestants for the furtherance of ecumenism, which is a condemned heresy.
If you study well the form of the New Mass you will find it identical in structure to that of the apostate Archbishop Thomas Cranmer, who, during the Reformation in England in the 16th century, changed the Latin Mass into a vernacular meal service to suit the new Protestant beliefs. Studying both is an incredible revelation, for they arise from exactly the same blueprint. The late Michael Davies did an excellent study on this in his book “Cranmer’s Godly Order”.
Now, the chief architect of the New Mass was one Fr. (later Archbishop) Annibale Bugnini. In 1965 Fr. Bugnini made an incredible public statement in the Vatican’s main newspaper “L’Osservatore Romano”, declaring that “we must remove from our Catholic Mass and prayers all that can be the least stumbling block to our separated brethren, that is, to the Protestants”
In 1973 Fr. Bugnini made another very public statement, rejoicing thus: “The New Mass represents a conquest of the Catholic Church”. Not long after this Pope Paul VI lamented abuses in the New Mass and spoke of the “smoke of Satan” in the Church.
Since that time thousands of seminaries, religious houses and churches have closed down all around the world for want of vocations and the greatest apostasy of faithful from the Church ever recorded in history. In addition to this, the priests left in place are largely given up to liturgical and sacramental indifference; allowing altar girls, extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion, Communion in the hand while standing, etc., run rampant against every Church law.
When was the last time you heard a priest speak of the Mass as the Sacrifice of Calvary, of devotion to Our Lady, of the need for frequent Confession and Holy Communion, of devotion to the saints, of the four last things, of the errors of false religions, etc? Or when was the last time you heard a priest condemn sexual immorality and perversion, abortion, sacrileges against the Blessed Sacrament or speak of mortal sin and hell? You’ll note these Catholic things have all disappeared in conjunction with the New Mass, which, incidentally, is not a simple translation of the old Latin rite into the vernacular but a wholly different liturgical construction which is designed to undermine Catholic doctrine and the integrity of the Holy Sacrifice. It may still have the words of consecration at its centre, now correctly worded in accordance with the words Our Lord actually spoke, thanks to Pope Benedict XVI, but the fact remains that everything else surrounding those words, both prayers and actions, reeks of Protestantism.
This is precisely why, in 1967, the bishops gathered in Rome for the Rome Synod overwhelmingly rejected the New Mass as unCatholic, having been treated to a special introductory celebration of it prior to its extension to the universal Church.
It is also what many senior prelates of the time, headed by Cardinals Ottaviani and Bacci wrote the famour “Ottaviani Intervention” to Pope Paul VI in which they laid out in the greatest detail the many deficiencies and errors in this new rite, summing the New Mass up as follows: “It represents in whole and in part a grave departure from the Catholic theology of the Mass as codified in Session XXII of the Council of Trent”. In other words, it is a poisonous rite that destroys the faith of priests and faithful by degrees, and undermines the integrity of Sacrifice of the Mass, whether validly celebrated or not.
I think you really need to do some research into these matters before accusing an eminent Archbshop and theologian like Archbishop Vigano of being the critic in error. I’m afraid it is you who are in error and very gravely so.
Thiago,
The new Mass has to be gotten rid of because it is causing God offence. That has been explain on here millions of times. It’s emptying the churches anyway, so even if you don’t believe that the watering down of doctrine in the new Mass is offensive to God, you must be able to see that the pews are emptying fast and furious since it was introduced.
“Archbishop Viganò goes so far as to conclude that a council that led to the undermining of the Blessed Mother could surely not ‘come from God.'”
I need some help with that statement, since I have been reading a book called “Holy Abandonment” by Rt. Rev, Dom Vitalis Lehodey, in which the reader is assured, time and time again, that everything – consolations, trials, tribulations, sickness, health, etc. – comes from the hand of God, and that the path to sanctity and peace is the recognition of that fact and acceptance of it.
Which brings me to the distinction between God’s permissive Will and His Sovereign Will – which, as I understand it, was typically abused by Pope Francis until he was caught out by Bishop Schneider. Looking for an explanation of this distinction, I found this:
The distinction between the sovereign will of God and the permissive will of God is fraught with peril and tends to generate untold confusion. In ordinary language, the term permission suggests some sort of positive sanction. To say that God “allows” or “permits” evil does not mean that He sanctions it in the sense that He approves of it. It is easy to discern that God never permits sin in the sense that He sanctions it in His creatures. What is usually meant by divine permission is that God simply lets it happen. That is, He does not directly intervene to prevent its happening. Here is where grave dangers lurk. Some theologians view this drama as if God were impotent to do anything about human sin.
From the standpoint of my limited understanding, would it have been clearer if Abp. Vigano had said something like “The withdrawal of grace from the Church [precipitated by John 23’s failure to obey Our Lady’s requests?] led to the calamity of Vatican II”?
RCA Victor,
I was about to sign out and head for pastures new when this came in, so this will, of necessity, be typed at thousands of words per minute. If it doesn’t make sense, let me know and I’ll try again later… at hundreds of words per minute…
If you recall that Our Lady appeared at Fatima to forewarn us of the forthcoming “diabolical disorientation” in the Church and the world and that it is highly unlikely that she simply decided one day to take off for a visit to chat with the little shepherds at Fatima but that, in fact, God sent her to us to forewarn us of what it so to come. If you recall that, and then…
If you further recall that certain Fatima scholars have determined that in the withheld part of the Third Secret – that is, the third part of the Fatima Message which has not been published – we are warned in some specific way of the modernist attack on the Church, then it should be reasonably obvious that God did not want that Second Vatican Council. That He did not give it His blessing, is surely crystal clear.
Thus it seems clear that by not consecrating Russia, as requested at Fatima and by not accepting the truth of the Third Secret (John XXIII apparently dismissed t as “not being for this time” or similar) then that certainly did lead to the withdrawal of grace that we are now seeing. I don’t think we can blame Archbishop Vigano for not saying that explicitly – it’s crystal clear even to someone who knows nothing abut Fatima, that Vatican II marks the very public decline of the Church.
God does not, of course, abandon us – ever. WE however, may (and do) abandon God.
That is what happened at Vatican II. The “Fathers” decided that Tradition could use a rest and we could all do with a new “springtime” in the Church by re-creating the Church in the image of the world. THEY abandoned God.
We know that God sent us a lifeboat which is far from perfect, but He used that lifeboat to preserve Catholic Tradition (albeit imperfectly) and from that lifeboat other means of preserving the Faith have sprung up. God has not abandoned us, but neither will He force us to obey Him. We do that of our own free will – or we suffer the consequences.
Enter the consequences…
RCAVictor
I don’t think Archbishop Vigano was wrong in his statement but rather that you are perhaps not understinding it in its true context.
I think if we understand the permissive will of God in the context of God allowing us to exercise free will, either for the good or the bad, then all becomes clear.
There are certainly a few instances in human history when a particular sin has been so offensive to God that He has directly intervened to punish it, but in general He allows us to make our own decisions in this life (His permissive will). Whether or not these decisions accord with His Sovereign will, known to all by grace, is another matter and will be judged by God when we stand before Him in eternity.
Editor,
You should stop going out to pasture more often, you have just confirmed what I was getting at. But, as usual, you said it better! God tried to warn us, we ignored Him, His grace was withdrawn and we went out own way (“All we like sheep, have gone astray…”) and decided to “improve” the Church.
Thanks for that reply!
Editor & RCAVictor
Truth be told, we don’t even need to have a theological debate about the Council and its New Mass, all we need do is apply Our Lord’s own admonition to it: “By their fruits ye shall know them”.
So, what are the fruits of Vatican II? Did the “New Pentecost”, as they touted it, materialise, or did we witness instead a return of the Church to the catacombs?
The answer for any informed Catholic is clearly the latter. Tens of thousands of priests and religious all over the world abandoned their vocations while others were laicised for moral reasons. Thousands of seminaries, religious houses and churches have shut down for want of priests and/or faithful. The abuse of Communion in the hand was made mandatory against Church law and even contrary to the ruling of Paul VI, resulting in countless thousands of sacrileges against the Blessed Sacrament and a general indifference to the Real Presence of Our Lord. On this point, just think of the millions of sacred particles that have fallen from the hands of standing communicants since this appalling Protestant practice was illegally introduced into the Church by Cardinal Suenens, every single one of those particles representing the full body, blood, soul and divinity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, trampled underfoot!
Furthermore, devotion to Our Lady, at its height throughout the world in the 1950s, including the travels of the pilgrim Virgin statue around the globe with associated miracles so numerous that Pius XII exclaimed “Our eyes cannot believe what they are seeing”, suddenly stopped after the Council, giving way instead to ridicule of Catholics who faithfully recited their daily rosary. There are numerous testimonies as to the form this ridicule took and it coincided with the conciliar mindset, by which even the priests of God stopped speaking of Our Lady for fear of insulting Protestants and derailing ecumenism.
In terms of the Mass, Anglicans, Presbyterians, Lutherans and all manner of other representatives of heresy, have publicly expressed their satisfaction with it, declaring that it no longer represents for them an obstacle to ecumenical dialogue given its dumbing down of the Catholic belief in Sacrifice and Transubstantiation. In this testimony alone we know that the New Mass is not of God.
Then there are all those Protestant things like the priest facing the people over a table rather than standing at the head of the people facing God at the high latar, altar girls, lay readers, lay ministers giving Holy Communion, presentation of “gifts” at the Offertory, standing with outstretched hands instead of kneeling to receive Holy Communion.
It is so very evident that all these things are contrary to Catholic teaching and practice through the centuries right up to 1962. And now we see the really bitter fruits in bishops and priests depriving the faithful of Mass and the Sacraments, locking churches down for fear of a mere respiratory virus and/or introducing the most ridiculous and offensive practices like masks, hand sanitising, reduced numbers, etc., all of which things point to clergy with no supernatural faith. Indeed, Pope Francis has dedicated his entire Pontificate to the spread of naturalism and the New World Order, hardly ever giving even the least sign that he believes in anything supernatural. His entire mindset seems to be that of the Communist and Freemasonic enemies of Christ.
When we look at all of this we know that the Holy Spirit did not inspire the Conciliar reform, it was insprired rather by the spirit of the “Prince of this world” and it shows in a universal apostasy never before witnessed.