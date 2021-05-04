Why Is The Remnant Promoting “Controversial” Akita Apparition? 

Comment:
At one time, I was convinced of the truth of the Akita apparitions. The “Cardinals against Cardinals, Bishops against Bishops” did it for me. I didn’t join up the dots at all. It didn’t occur to me that Cardinals and Bishops had been opposing one another since before the Second Vatican Council and even publicly during the Council – click here to read an account of the microphone being switched off during Cardinal Ottaviani’s challenge to the liberals on the floor, on the third day of the Council – and how those Enemies of the Church openly laughed at him.
Then there was the public dissent throughout the Church which followed the publication of Humanae vitae, encyclical of Pope Paul VI affirming the Church’s teaching on Birth Control, dated 25 July 1968 and released at a Vatican press conference on 29 July, 1968. So, well before the alleged Akita apparitions, we had cardinals and bishops openly opposing one another. To be “prophesied” in 1973, doesn’t make sense. As I say, I was an “Akita believer” because I failed to join up the dots.
Indeed, as recently as February, 2021, I posted a thread on the topic, under the title “Akita Confirms Fatima Message” – click here to read that discussion. I was so convinced of the truth of Akita that I posted a video without prior scrutiny, to launch the discussion. Hence my surprise when I read the following comment from blogger, Athanasius:
I watched the introductory video for this thread and I have to say that a few things left me a little concerned about Akita.
The first of these was Sister Agnes’ twin reference to an accompanying angel in prayer as “she”. I have never heard of an angel being referred to as “she”. The other thing that struck me was how modernist the chapel and nuns look, and how unbecoming the image of Our Lady is. There was no hint of a restoration of Tradition there, as I would have expected given the warnings of Our Lady about the apostasy taking place in the Church. It’s almost as if the post-conciliar reform is not seen as the principle cause of this apostasy.
Fatima indicates the truth of things in the opening line of the text of the Third Secret: “In Portugal the dogmas of the Faith will be preserved…etc.”, indicating that the chastisement is primarily spiritual in nature. Akita mentions apostasy but seems to focus more on a terrible material chastisement of the world by God, to the extent that few will be left and the living will envy the dead. This seems at odds with Our Lady’s Fatima promise that in the end her Immaculate Heart will triumph and a time of peace will be granted to the world. I’m not saying that a Third World War will not happen when there is every likelihood at this time that such a catastrophe may well happen soon. But even if that comes about, the punishment of wars and other natural disasters belongs properly to the Second part of the Fatima Secret, not the Third part. The Third Secret of Fatima is exclusively a supernatural chastisement afflicting the Church and the world, there is no WWIII in there.
The fall of many consecrated Catholic souls and billions of other souls worldwide, the result of the present universal apostasy from God, is by far a greater chastisement than any mere material annihilation. So why is emphasis placed more on material rather than spiritual loss at Akita? I was also a bit concerned by the claim that if the sins of men continue there will be no more forgiveness. But isn’t God infinitely merciful, always desiring to forgive?
[Ed: in the comments following, another blogger linked to a sermon of St Alphonsus Ligouri on this subject On the Number of Sins Beyond Which God Pardons No More )
Other things that made me a little uncomfortable were 1. The local Ordinary’s apparent belief in the apparitions before his investigation even began. Bishops normally start out with the opposite view. 2. The three different blood groups identified by scientists from three separate examinations of the tears. 3. The mark of the Cross appearing on only one hand of Sister Agnes, the left hand. This is not the usual manifestation of the stigmata. 4. Sister Agnes said at one point that people should pay less attention to the “form” of prayers and concentrate more on content. Content is of course very important, but the form of our Catholic prayers is also essential. We all see the bitter fruits of changes to the form of the sacred liturgy, the Church’s highest and most perfect prayer, the Sacrifice of Our Lord. There were one or two other anomalies that I’ll pass on right now.
Suffice it to say I have been left very uncertain about Akita. The people interviewed, including Sister Agnes, seemed sincere enough, and nothing was said that was obviously contradictory of Catholic doctrine, yet I have problems believing it. I have no such problems with Fatima and Quito, but Akita troubles me. I think the Vatican should investigate Akita and give a definitive decision on it. Ends.
Now, if there is one thing that I don’t want to do is to appear to be criticising The Remnant – I mean, the Pope, yes, that’s fine, but The Remnant? American Catholic Truth readers will never forgive me! Regular visitors to this site will know that I frequently post Remnant TV videos here to kick-start our discussions – and they are always excellent. I am just a tad concerned to find a certain preoccupation with Akita, placing it almost on the same level of importance as Fatima. Interviews with key traditional leaning prelates (such as Archbishop Viganò) have been published in The Remnant where the prelate has identified the Consecration of Russia as the key to ending our ongoing misery, so it puzzles me that Michael Matt would choose to promote Akita rather than use his impressive resources to campaign for the Consecration of Russia.
We are very small fry, and although we do highlight the need for the Consecration on a regular basis we don’t have the means by which to take a campaign to the Vatican. Maybe I’m wrong on this but it seems to me that such a campaign would be much more likely to be Heaven-blessed and fruitful than the promotion of an alleged apparition which Michael Matt himself describes as “incredibly controversial”.
Am I wrong on this? Speak your mind – nobody gets “cancelled” here!
I was once favourable to Akita but am now seriously doubtful about it. The Akita statue itself was carved by a Buddhist using the image of the now-discredited ‘Our Lady of All Nations’ apparitions. https://gloria.tv/post/SkZP99iq74jk2z8iARMGbf9oH and https://gloria.tv/post/sEd7UykHqGZe1pU9Vki1gYoxT Would God permit an image of a false apparition to be used in order to convey a genuine heavenly message? That seems unlikely to me. But to be fair to the Remnant, other good Catholic apostolates and individuals (like the Fatima Network, Fr Gruner RIP, Chris Ferrara, and others) write and speak of Akita in a favourable sense, so I wouldn’t like the Remnant to be singled out in this regard.
By the way, the whole Dr Mark Miravalle / Vox Populi Mariae Mediatrici (3rd Marian dogma) movement is heavily connected to the now-condemned Our Lady of All Nations apparitions.
WF,
The Remnant was only “singled out” because a reader sent me the above video yesterday. But, yes, thank you for highlighting the fact that support for Akita is – rather worryingly – widespread.
Sorry, I didn’t mean to imply that you were singling The Remnant out deliberately, and I agree that support for Akita – and also I’ve noticed Garabandal as well – are worryingly widepread among traditional Catholic groups and individuals. As Laura says below, I believe we should all stick to promoting the full Fatima message especially the Consecration of Russia. Nothing else is going to work.
Westminster Fly,
It looks to me like Michael J. Matt is promoting Akita under “Remnant Tours” – that was on the back of his jacket, so it looks like he plans to take groups there. That would mean he should be “singled out” as people need to be warned off following dodgy apparitions and The Remnant is one of the best-known traditional newspapers..
I cannot see why anyone wants to push devotions to controversial apparitions which allegedly happened after Fatima, when (as Fr Gruner RIP used to say) Fatima was the most important event of the 20th century.
Our Lady at Fatima not only prophesied the spread of Communism, which is happening right now across the world, but she gave us the cure – the Consecration of Russia. Why would Michael J Matt or Chris Ferrara or anyone else not want to push for that, instead of going all the way to Japan to visit the Akita convent? It doesn’t make sense to me at all.
I was also inclined to believe in Akita but some things did cross my mind to make me doubt it from time to time, such as why would Our Lady appear to a nun in a modernist convent when Sister Lucy was still alive in her enclosed Carmelite convent in 1973. She didn’t die until 2005.
The crying statues also don’t convince me.
Lily,
“…why would Our Lady appear to a nun in a modernist convent when Sister Lucy was still alive in her enclosed Carmelite convent in 1973.”
As Editor has been known to say, esp. when trying to imitate an American accent:
“BINGO!”
Editor:
I have wondered about Akita for some years. My dear wife (RIP) had done some research on this question due to our daughter writing a school report on a place of interest in Japan. Below are the results of her research. Meantime, I should note that Bp. Williamson also promotes Akita. But then, doesn’t he promote many questionable private revelations?
Gandalf
*The “Bleeding Statue”*
Scientific analysis of blood and tears from the statute provided by Professor Sagisaka of the faculty of Legal Medicine of the University of Akita confirmed that the blood, tears, and perspiration are real human tears, sweat, and blood. They come from three blood groups: O, B, and AB. Our Lord and Our Lady had the same blood type, of course, and from the Shroud it was shown to be the rarest kind, AB+, http://www.theworkofgod.org/Aparitns/Akita.htm
Eventually, Bishop Ito arranged for Professor Sagisaka, M.D., a non-Christian specialist in forensic medicine, to make a rigorous scientific examination of the three fluids, although the Bishop did not reveal their source. The results were: “The matter adhering on the gauze is human blood. The sweat and the tears absorbed in the two pieces of cotton are of human origin.” The blood was found to belong to group B and the sweat and tears to group AB. Sr. Agnes belongs to group B. http://www.catholictradition.org/Mary/akita.htm
Another examination of the fluids was conducted by Dr. Sagisaka of the Department of Forensic Medicine, School of Medicine, University of Akita. The results were given on November 30, 1981 and revealed that: “The object examined has adhering to it human liquids which belong to the blood group O.” Since the first analysis revealed that the blood belonged to group B and the sweat and tears to group AB, it has been established that the fluids belong to three different blood groups. It is a medical fact that the blood, tears and sweat of an individual all belong to the same blood group. One fluid cannot differ in type from the other fluids of the same body. Since Sr. Agnes belonged to group B she could not have “ejected and transferred” blood or fluids belonging to group AB or O. http://www.catholictradition.org/Mary/akita.htm
If the bishop of the diocese had carried out a proper canonical investigation, he would have had to condemn this event or at least state plainly there was no evidence of supernatural original of these supposed phenomena based on the blood evidence as quoted above.
*The Statue Itself*
The statue of Our Lady which supposedly bled at Akita was a copy of the statue of Our Lady of All Nations, supposedly an approved apparition which occurred in the Netherlands in 1945. The reader is referred to a rather complete study of this apparition here: http://www.unitypublishing.com/Apparitions/all-nations.htm. To summarize, the “apparition” was condemned several times during the days when the bishop carried out the canonical investigation properly. It subsequently became suddenly “approved” when a new bishop did not adhere to the Traditional norms and gave a contradictory approval which allowed devotion although the supernatural origin of the “apparition” had not been established. I can only conclude that Our Lady would not use a likeness of herself fashioned in order to promote a false apparition in order to draw people to her messages by any phenomena, e.g., “bleeding.”
*The Message*
We need to recall that when Our Lady appeared to St. Bernadette at Lourdes, many other supposed “apparitions” took place all around the French countryside. Why? The devil was trying to distract souls from the truth of Lourdes. In like manner, we can well believe that the devil uses all manner of distractions in this digital age in order to distract from the truth of Fatima.
Gandalfolorin,
Your wife’s (RIP) research has borne much fruit. Those scientific tests nail the case, as far as I can see.
I also agree with your comment about the devil – that is always the case, the devil does his best to distract from the truth and apparitions are a major example of that IMHO.
It’s disappointing, though, that Michael J. Matt has been fooled by it.