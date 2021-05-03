Liberty Not Lockdown Movement Grows 

A week is a long time in the politics of rallies. Yesterday a Kill the Bill march in London drew five thousand mostly young protestors against the proposed strengthening of police powers over protestors. A good cause was distorted by the divisive identity politics on display: Black Lives Matter banners, transgender flags and radical Marxist placards supplied by the Socialist Workers Party. On the preceding Saturday (April 24th) a gathering twenty or thirty times bigger marched from Hyde Park to Holborn Viaduct and back in a joyful expression of unity by ordinary people of every class and creed.

Whereas the Unite for Freedom rally was initially ignored by the BBC and other mainstream media, the Kill the Bill demo was widely reported. Source

Comment:

Click here to read an excellent article on the growing opposition to lockdown and here to read about the UK media bias showing in the dishonest reporting of anti-lockdown protests. But will these protests actually win the day – will they cause the Governments of the UK to restore the old normal, return freedom to those who have gone along with the restrictions?

When viewing the Unite for Freedom march, one poster jumped out at me. It was addressed to the police, asking the question which I’ve said all along I would ask of any police officer with whom I come into contact these days; in short, and to paraphrase, you are policing a way of life into existence for your children that, surely, you do not seriously want? A key question for the people introducing us to the Police State.

That’s my key thought for the day on the subject – apart from my constant thought for the day, which is that these agents of the Government have no authority to take away my God-given rights. Share your thought for the day on the subject of “liberty not lockdown” – but keep the heid [tr. keep your head – stay calm] when allowing your fingers to do the talking on that keyboard. 😀