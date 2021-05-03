Liberty Not Lockdown Movement Grows 

A week is a long time in the politics of rallies. Yesterday a Kill the Bill march in London drew five thousand mostly young protestors against the proposed strengthening of police powers over protestors. A good cause was distorted by the divisive identity politics on display: Black Lives Matter banners, transgender flags and radical Marxist placards supplied by the Socialist Workers Party. On the preceding Saturday (April 24th) a gathering twenty or thirty times bigger marched from Hyde Park to Holborn Viaduct and back in a joyful expression of unity by ordinary people of every class and creed.
Whereas the Unite for Freedom rally was initially ignored by the BBC and other mainstream media, the Kill the Bill demo was widely reported. Source
Click here to read an excellent article on the growing opposition to lockdown and here to read about the UK media bias showing in the dishonest reporting of anti-lockdown protests. But will these protests actually win the day – will they cause the Governments of the UK to restore the old normal, return freedom to those who have gone along with the restrictions?
When viewing the Unite for Freedom march, one poster jumped out at me. It was addressed to the police, asking the question which I’ve said all along I would ask of any police officer with whom I come into contact these days; in short, and to paraphrase, you are policing a way of life into existence for your children that, surely, you do not seriously want? A key question for the people introducing us to the Police State.
That’s my key thought for the day on the subject – apart from my constant thought for the day, which is that these agents of the Government have no authority to take away my God-given rights. Share your thought for the day on the subject of “liberty not lockdown” – but keep the heid [tr. keep your head – stay calm] when allowing your fingers to do the talking on that keyboard. 😀
That’s not a good sign that the Communists have now joined – i.e. infiltrated – the protests. That means they intend to use the protests for their own ends, and also try to turn them violent so that the protests will be discredited as “caused by domestic terrorists,” resulting in even more tyrannical government measures and police response.
The organizers of these protests had better wake up and secure their email lists.
I think you’ve misunderstood the intro. There were two protest marches, and the first one was Kill the Bill (not anti-lockdown) that’s where you see the Communists. The second march (on Saturday, just gone) was the Unite for Freedom march and that was the anti-lockdown protest.
The BBC reported the Kill the Bill one and supported it even though it had a much lower attendance than the anti-lockdown protest.
I have to say that there have been thousands protesting in London all along, really, from early on, and it’s good to see that continuing, but I am not so sure it means the anti-lockdown protests are “growing”.
As for here in Scotland – nothing is growing except the ignorance and compliance. Nobody is questioning lockdown at all, definitely not on a scale anything like in England.
This is what is happening in Police State Britain – an elderly street preacher who was quoting the Bible on marriage being between one man and one woman, was arrested and manhandled (and I think there’s a kick in there) after somebody called a “hate crime” in progress into the police.
Well after all Lily it is now a Hate Crime. Whether we like it or not one cannot say anything of the LGBTQ2WXYZ mob unless its supporting them. As far as am concerned the Talking with these Perverts is over. I have at least lived a life without Homosexuals and Transgenders shoving their Perversions down my throat, and i have told my Daughter to watch out for this Perverse Teaching coming anywhere near my Granddaughters. As far as am concerned any who do, Get The Operation Free. As for our Freedoms and especially the useless Marxist pro Homosexual pro Transgender pro Abortion anti Catholic BBC there is something we all can do. Dont give them a donation of £157.50p they cannot Jail us all. At least not until they get their Concentration Camps set up. And make no mistake behind the scenes Camps or Gulags will be getting discussed. Dont take the Vaccine or the Micro Chip off to the camps with them .
That is so true – if this is happening here, then we really are living in a police state. That poor man, doing nothing except reading from the Bible. And yes, I did see a quick kick there. If that woman hadn’t shouted “you’re on camera” they would probably have been even more violent.
The police have really turned on the people. It’s very sad to see.
The liberty not lockdown movement has reached Canada! There’s a video there, from Rumble.
https://www.rebelnews.com/estimated_100_000_montreal_protesters_rail_against_quebec_lockdown_policies_clamour_for_premier_legault_to_resign?utm_campaign=dm_montrealpro_5_3_21&utm_medium=email&utm_source=therebel