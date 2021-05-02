Joe Biden: Victim of Elder Abuse? 

Comment:
One of the commentators on Sky News Australia recently queried whether what was happening to Joe Biden amounts to “elder abuse”, and after watching the above video compilation I find myself asking the same question. Many (if not all) of his gaffes recorded above are truly hilarious but if, as seems to be the case, Biden is suffering serious cognitive decline, should he have been groomed to win the election in November? He admits that they did put together the most effective fraud in American history [to win the election], but, whatever, is it fair to have the whole world laughing at him as, I’m sorry to admit, I’ve been laughing (heartily) watching his performances in the above video… Is he a victim of elder abuse? Very importantly, too, given that he is the leader of the free world, is he a danger, not only to the American people, but to the entire world?
Joe Biden is no victim, that’s for sure, he’s one the most corrupt individuals on earth. The real victims are the little babies slaughtered in their mother’s wombs as a result of this man’s support for the demonic evil of abortion.
Is he a danger to the world? Yes, he definitely is, because in addition to losing his marbles he has no morals. This horrendous man knows full well what he was a party to last November – he knows that he is not duly elected to Presidential office by the American people. He also knows he’s not fit for that office yet his lust for earthly power and importance, even in these last years of his life, is so great that he will betray all goodness and decency to satiate it. I hope he repents of his public evils before his brain is too far gone and a good confession beyond him. The eternal punishment that awaits this wicked man and his evil partner in crime, Pelosi, is too horrendous to contemplate unless, by some miracle of grace, they both repent very sincerely and very quickly.
I believe Biden sold His Soul many years ago, most certainly He must have done so before He performed the so called Wedding Ceremony of 2 Homosexuals in The White House. He also must have known of the Evil Obama Men long before Joan Rivers made Her First and Last statement about those 2 Perverts. As has been more than once also shown in many Pictures and in the Great postscript that Victor Sent a few articles ago ,we know what Bidens Sexual Preferences are or at least were . He now sits on a Punch and Judy show , unfortunately for Biden it’s certainly not Him that’s pulling the Strings. It’s He who is the Main Puppet in the Show. BTW if anyone and I mean anyone thinks this Man has even a Say in The Politics of the U.S.A. it’s they who are suffering from Dementia.
I agree fully with Athanasius’ assessment of this disgusting person (I’d also agree with Editor’s assessment, to keep all the zeroes in my paycheck, but she hasn’t weighed in yet…). However, as Athanasius has already pointed out, Joke* Biden is not the victim of elder abuse.
Here is the official US government definition: “In general, elder abuse is a term referring to any knowing, intentional, or negligent act by a caregiver or any other person that causes harm or a serious risk of harm to a vulnerable adult.”
Joke* is not only not a victim, he is a perpetrator of abuse, as well as the murder of unborn children. Many truthful commentators, including attorney Sidney Powell, have also pointed out that he is a pedophile pervert (hence the numerous photos of him sniffing young girls’ hair).
The thing that disturbs me the most about his “residency,” even more than the fact that he was not elected to anything, is that the Communists chose him, a doddering, perverted, corrupt old fool, to enact the rest of their destructive, hellish agenda. Their choice reveals that they have nothing but the utmost contempt for “we the people,” since they apparently believe that this election fraud and this pitiful puppet receiving instructions in his earpiece are actually credible.
Just sign here, Joke*. Just call on the reporters whose pictures we have circled for you, Joke*. Just read the teleprompter, Joke*. That’s a good boy…Oh, and don’t forget to report to your boss, President Xi, every month.
Finally, here’s an adaptation of Goebbel’s famous statement: “If you repeat a lie often enough, it become Joke* Biden.”
(Note to Pope Francis: a person’s character can be evaluated by the people they approve of.)