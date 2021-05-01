1st May: Feast of St Joseph the Worker – Welcome to the Beautiful Month of Mary! 

And to mark the Feast of St Joseph the Worker…
Comment:
Share your favourite prayers and hymns to celebrate the Feast of St Joseph the Worker, and to mark the Month of Mary. Discuss any relevant issues, and post stories, personal experiences etc.
Happy Feast of St Joseph, everyone! Welcome to the Month of Mary!
Dearest Editor,
Happy Feast of St Joseph the Worker! And also we welcome the beautiful month of May honouring Our Lady!
To that end, I post the video below of one of Scotland’s (at least among Catholics!) favourite sons, Father Sidney MacEwan…
My mother liked Father’s voice very much and attended a concert of his here in Sydney during one of his tours raising funds for much needed projects of his. She said she was in seventh heaven!
I hope you and all will enjoy!
Correction! The good Canon’s name is actually “Sydney“ not “Sidney” which is the more common male spelling at least here in Oz.
But then there’s Sidney Powell!
Warydoom,
Thank you – yes, Canon Sydney’s singing was, indeed, popular among Catholics in the days of yore! Thanks for posting that version of one of my favourite May hymns.
Happy Feast day to you!
Happy Feast day to all!
Catherine, a very happy Feast day to you!