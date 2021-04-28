UK: Restrictions Won’t End in June – Politicians Planning Into 2023… Liars! 

Government councils in the UK are hiring COVID Marshals to patrol streets from July until the end of 2023, despite the fact that all lockdown restrictions are supposed to end in June.

“A new army of Covid Marshals is being recruited for roles that could last until 2023 despite Government plans to lift all remaining restrictions on June 21,” reports the Telegraph.

“Councils around the country are advertising jobs that do not begin until July – several days after the supposed freedom day.”

One example is Hertfordshire County Council, which is “offering a contract of up to £3 million to firms that can supply 60 marshals from July 1 until January 31 next year.”

“The contract comes with a possible one-year extension, meaning marshals would still be patrolling until 2023,” states the report.

The Marshals will be tasked with ensuring “compliance” and helping the public understand “regulations and guidance,” despite the fact that all regulations are supposed to be terminated in 8 weeks time.

“We know that the virus is still circulating and will be for some time. We know from last year that numbers of infections can change rapidly, and Government are very clear that we should plan in case a third wave arises. It would be a dereliction of duty not to prepare for a third wave,” said Jim McManus, director of public health for Hertfordshire County Council.

Critics have accused the government of wasting taxpayer money by allowing councils to use government grants to fund the program.

“To start hiring people based on the situation we faced last year, before we had rolled out the vaccines, does seem to be a waste of public money,” said Mark Harper MP, Tory chairman of the Covid Recovery Group.

The fact that COVID Marshals will be patrolling the streets beyond June once again illustrates how the timetable to lift restrictions is completely phony.

Just like the UK government promised for months that it wouldn’t introduce vaccine passports while secretly funding their creation, the state has been caught lying yet again.

In all likelihood, fearmongering over a “third wave” of the virus, despite the UK vaccinating virtually all of its vulnerable population, will be used to reintroduce lockdown at the beginning of Autumn. Source

Comment:

For those of you who still think it’s important to live in a “democracy”, reflect on the old saying, which like most old sayings contains an important truth: If my vote made a difference, if it counted, they wouldn’t give it to me…

As Dr Mike Yeadon said many months ago, they are lying to us about “the virus”. They are still lying to us about “the virus”. They’re lying about the vaccine(s), and now we know that they are lying about the end of restrictions, that there will NOT be a restoration of our freedoms in June. There will be no shortage, remember, of “useful idiots” applying to be Covid Marshalls, to join the police who have turned rogue on the population – as have their masters, the scoundrel politicians.

Dumb public. On the Jeremy Vine Show today (BBC Radio 2), in an item about the situation in India, one commentator remarked that there’s not a lot ordinary people can do, but the rich people “like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg” could make a difference.

The very people who are introducing us to Communist governance, and trying to depopulate the world. Yip. A very educated population here in the UK – NOT! Dumb as a bucket of rocks, as yet another old saying goes…

Well, are we going to accept this new normal until 2023 – in the knowledge that by 2023, they mean forever. Are you going to accept ongoing restrictions?