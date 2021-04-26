The BBC Won’t Be Inviting THIS Black Ex-Police Officer Back – That’s For Sure! April 26, 2021 By editor in Africa, Morals, Uncategorized, United Kingdom, United States of America Tags: derek chauvin, george floyd, guilty, racism 6 Comments Comment: The claims of systemic racism are piling up, both in the USA and the UK – is Officer Tatum in denial, then, or is he making sense? Take Our Poll Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
Right on to that former policeman! And is there anything more pathetic than this interviewer/NWO mouthpiece trying to understand actual rational thinking?
“In times of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” – George Orwell. Apparently it’s also an incomprehensible act.
See you all later, I’m going to get back to my racist life…I can’t stand to have all my white privilege interrupted for more than a few minutes at a time…
RCA Victor,
That made me LOL! I’ll let you get back to your racist life but first I have to agree totally with you – that former policeman was fantastic and obviously took the BBC interviewer by surprise. He was expecting the usual rubbish that they church out on cue and instead he got the truth!
The headline is spot on – that’s one black person who won’t be invited back onto the BBC!
Josephine,
If this officer had appeared on CNN and delivered the same speech, he would have been labeled an “Uncle Tom” by the CNN commentators.
What a fantastic interview – short and not-so-sweet, and I agree, that man will never see a BBC studio again, LOL!
I couldn’t believe hearing him saying Joe Biden made a fool of himself and then calling him an “idiot”. That interviewer must have been reeling afterwards.
He seems a nice man, though, the interviewer and RCA Victor hit the nail on the head when he says he was struggling to understand what was being said. They are so used to toeing the party line, that hearing this “alternate facts” would have been like having a bucket of ice-cold water thrown over him!
Laura,
RE the “party line,” I think we’ve run into the same problem with our Catholic clergy/hierarchy, most recently with the bishop that Editor tried to engage regarding That’s Amoris. If you go off the Francis script and sound like an actual Catholic, you are deemed _______ (fill in the blank with an adjective describing an untouchable, dangerous person).
It’s always the same knee-jerk reaction with leftists. Insult you, punish you, silence you. You are a danger to the hive.
O My o my BBC . I actually seen the Producer who arranged for that Honest Black Man to be Interviewed today when I was walking past The Dole Office. That’s the last time he’ll organise whom he obviously thought was a B.L.M Guy but he was much too Honest for the BBC. Actually watching that clip alone nearly made me go out and Renew My TV License. Nearly but not Enough. I actually was going to go into the Dole Office and claim my White Privilege Allowence but noticed I got a Super Rise in my O. A. P . Pension ,a whole £6 . well actually it was £5. 76p to be exact a Month, but one has to be grateful for small Mercies. I wonder if that Commie Assistant to the Bold Boris is looking for an Assistant ?