UK: Anti-Lockdown Protest Turns Violent – Surprised (IT Took So Long) Folks?

Eight police officers have been injured as anti-lockdown protests in central London turned violent.

Demonstrators hurled bottles as officers attempted to disperse the crowds in Hyde Park on Saturday evening, the Metropolitan Police said.

Photographs posted on social media show a female police officer bleeding from a cut to her head, while another suffered a similar wound on his forehead.



Two officers were taken to hospital, although their injuries are not believed to be serious, the Met said.

The protests, which also took place on Oxford Street, come almost two weeks after Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were eased.

Five people were arrested for offences including assault on police and remain in custody, the Met said.

John Apter, national chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, tweeted: “These officers are just doing a job, they’re somebody’s son, daughter they’re mums and dads.

“To be targeted in the way they are says a lot about the society we’ve become.

“I will continue to do my best to support them but I need Government to do more, much more.”

Demonstrators held banners with messages such as: “Covid-19 Vaccine Holocaust”, and: “No To Vaccine Passports.”

Another banner read: “You don’t need proof to know truth.”



Earlier in the day, the Met said a 38-year-old man was arrested near Embankment on suspicion of a public order offence, while a 37-year-old man was arrested near Trafalgar Square on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and a public order offence.

The force said both men had been taken into custody as inquiries continue.

Shoppers flocked to high streets and drinkers downed pints as coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England on April 12.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the nation to “behave responsibly” as indoor gyms, swimming pools, nail salons and zoos welcomed customers back.



A Government review into “Covid status certification” said they could “potentially play a role” in settings such as theatres, nightclubs and mass events, and might also be used in pubs and restaurants to reduce social distancing restrictions.

The documents would record – either on an NHS app or a paper certificate – whether someone has had a vaccine, a recent negative coronavirus test or natural immunity, having recovered from Covid-19. Source

Comment:

At last, some people are waking up to the truth that we are being controlled and that it has nothing to do with any virus. Arguably, the only thing surprising about the violence mentioned in the above report is that it has taken so long. We’ve published one article after another giving facts and figures to disprove Government claims that lockdowns are necessary; one letter after another sent to various politicians and “experts”, demonstrating that we know they are lying to us about the “cases” and the “deaths” – with none of the recipients ever replying to challenge the data.

So, is today’s lockdown protest in London (and there was another one in Glasgow) likely to prove a turning point? Will the politicians realise that they are pushing us much too far into totalitarianism, and we ain’t having it? Or what?

We need to pray urgently for wisdom for our political and religious leaders… St Thomas More, pray for us. Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us.