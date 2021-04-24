Church in Chaos: Is Francis the First Ever Protestant Pope or the First Atheist Pope? April 24, 2021 By editor in Abortion, bible, Bishops, Canon Law, hierarchy, lgbt, modernism, Papacy, Pope Francis, Uncategorized Tags: chelsea clinton, dr fauci, Health, lifesitenews, new world order, pope francis, same-sex blessings, vatican conference 3 Comments Take Our Poll Comment: Well? What’s the answer to the headline question, in your opinion: is Papa Francis the first ever Protestant Pope or the first ever Atheist pontiff? Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
Editor,
A Protestant pope.
I say this because one can’t judge Francis’s soul so we don’t know that he is an Atheist unless he says so.
But he behaves like a Protestant but could be agnostic for all we know!
I always think of him as an apostate Catholic so I imagine that would make him an atheist? As far as I can tell he doesn’t believe in God. He hardly ever even mentions God when he speaks in public and you just need to look at the list of people he’s invited to speak at the health conference to know he has no fear of being judged by God.
I definitely think the painting above his desk would give the biggest offence to God. That is a calculated insult.
I’ve given up trying to work out what this pope is about. He’s definitely not a Catholic, though – and I am finding it harder and harder to stick to the line that he was duly elected and received by the Church so we can’t question his status as pope. I’m not a sedevacantist and I won’t be, thanks to the grace of God but I’m more and more struggling to call him the Pope – put it that way.
Everything in the Lifesitenews video is shocking. I’d heard most of it in other outlets but seeing it all together as stuff that has happened this past month, really left me jaw-dropped.
Francis will have a terrible judgment when he dies, of that there is no doubt. He is easily the worst ever pope in the Church’s history but I think Benedict will also have a tough time at his judgment because when he resigned, he must have known what we would likely be in for.