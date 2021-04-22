Irish Bishops Reaping What They Have Sown: Government Persecuting Church…

DUBLIN, Ireland, April 21, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Irish Catholics have faced months of persecution from the national government, with public worship banned since December and attempts to host services punishable by fines and prison time for ministers. Now, a new law has been passed which further tightens gatherings both indoors and outdoors, effectively criminalizing attendance at any religious gathering, including sacramental Confession with a priest.
The updated legislation, (S.I. 171/2021), enacted under the guise of public health and safety, renders meeting a priest for Confession a criminal offense in Ireland, punishable by up to six months in jail, or a fine of €127 (about $152 USD).
There remains an arbitrary permission to attend weddings and funerals, albeit in limited numbers.
Oran Doyle, law professor and member of the COVID-19 Law and Human Rights Observatory at Trinity College, Dublin, explained on RTE Radio 1’s News at One, Sunday, the recent change to Irish law and why it is significant regarding Catholic worship and access of the faithful to the sacraments.
“What’s changed is really the legal treatment,” he explained. “Apart from the first lockdown last April/May, and the start of June 2020, there hasn’t been a legal prohibition on religious services.”
Doyle pointed out that the Irish government, until this point, “has talked in terms of ‘levels,’” with regard to the their lockdown regimes. These levels, or tiers of restrictions are supposedly based on the severity of the spread of COVID-19, with higher levels bringing about harsher impositions on social gatherings, and so on. “But really those levels aren’t always backed up by law, and the case of religious services in general … there was no legal prohibition [for attendance].”
The recent adjustment of law “is the first time that a clear, legal prohibition on religious services has been put in place, as I say, since the first lockdown last April/May,” Doyle informed listeners.
In a statement, Ireland’s pro-abortion Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, attempted to quell fears that members of the Catholic Church, and indeed all religious observers, were being attacked by the new legislation, saying that the law “was not intended to single out worship.”
But Doyle flatly contradicted the minister’s claim. “Well that can’t be correct because previously in the legislation there was a clear ban on any events in your households and there was also a ban on what they described as ‘relevant events,’ which, in the law, has a very clear definition as events for social recreational purposes, things like that,” he said.
“So those type of events were already banned but religious events weren’t, and they seem to be the most obvious thing that was cut by this change in the law that was made last week,” he responded.
The new provision in law applies to any religious event, be it held indoors or outdoors. “That’s where it is different from the restrictions on other events,” Doyle said. “So, for example, if a priest were to do the sacrament of Confession with one parishioner outside, socially distanced, that would be a criminal offence; but if the priest were to meet the parishioner for a chat, that wouldn’t be a criminal offence because that’s dealt with under one of the other provisions or regulations.”
Doyle clarified that the offense, in such an instance, would be on the part of both the penitent and the confessor, both of whom “attend” the sacrament together in the same place and at the same time.
He added that, whilst the provision “doesn’t mention ‘religious purpose’” as a specific offending event, the new regulations “are made by the minister for health under the statute passed by the Oireachtas [Irish parliament] last March, and it’s the statute that defines events to include an event for religious purposes.”
“So when these regulations use the same word ‘event,’ in the way that it was used in the main statute, well then that meaning has to follow through,” Doyle explained.
Irish bishops continue attempts to dialogue with government officials
Commenting on the new “draconian” impositions on the Church in Ireland, the Primate of All-Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, characterized the statute as “provocative and formally enacting a potential infringement of religious freedom and of constitutional rights.”
Editor, Catholic Truth: Well, you didn’t show too much (if any) concern that your Government was infringing God’s right to have His Moral Law observed when you meekly sat by and watched as evil laws were enacted which legalise both the murder of unborn babies and the sexual unions of same-sex couples. So, no point getting all hoity toity about “infringements of religious freedom now”. Justice towards God is even more important than justice towards the rest of us. Think about it.
Martin expressed his “disappointment” that the Church faces tighter restrictions, despite “the consistent support from the churches for public health messaging since the beginning of the pandemic.” In fact, the support from the Irish Catholic hierarchy for oppressive government restrictions went so far as to see the Archbishop of Dublin, Dermot Farrell, voluntarily prohibit priests in his diocese from distributing Holy Communion to parishioners privately “[in] the interest of health and safety.”
Editor, Catholic Truth: As it says in the headline, the Irish bishops are getting precisely what they deserve. They are reaping what they have sown by not standing against these disgraceful lockdowns and restrictions from the get-go, but, instead, actively co-ooperating with them. In other words, the Government is now treating the bishops with contempt, not “despite” their support for the unlawful pandemic measures but “because” of their support. Bullies never respect the bullied. Think about it; think, think, think, and when you’ve done that, think again. Yes, they are reaping – big time – what they have sown. Galatians 6:7-8: ‘Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap’.
“[D]espite the reassurances of the Taoiseach [prime minister] to church leaders … that he understood the importance of faith and worship to the people of Ireland,” Martin said, “this statutory instrument was introduced in a clandestine manner and without notice or consultation. We consider this to be a breach of trust.” Source
Editor, Catholic Truth: And you think that anyone (and I do mean anyone) cares what you think? Your politicians are treating you – deservedly in my opinion – with contempt. Get over it.
Comment:
Don’t misunderstand my injected commentary above – I think the Irish Government is a disgrace, just as I thought when they legalised abortion and same-sex “marriage”. I’ve been consistent throughout. The Irish bishops have not been thus consistent. They are in the “let’s have our cake (social acceptance) and eat it” camp. But, as St Paul says, God will not be mocked and they are already, even in this life, getting what they deserve in terms of being held in utter contempt by the very politicians and people they’ve tried so hard to please. And they’ve more to look forward to in the next life: ‘He who will deny me before men, I will also deny him before my Father who is in Heaven.’ (Matthew 10:33).
So, feel free to criticise the Irish Government – they truly deserve it; but don’t forget that the real culprits are the bishops. I’ll email the link to this thread to the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference “across the water”. They’ll be thrilled.
I totally agree that the Irish bishops are getting what they deserve, they really are.
Reading that Lifesitenews article was an eye-opener, not just the actual report but the links within the body of the article itself. I hadn’t realised how much the Irish bishops had co-operated with the pandemic restrictions – they really and truly do deserve to be insulted by their government.
If only they would do what the Governor of Florida has done as per the other thread – just admit they made a mistake and say they are no longer supporting the government’s intrusion into the lives of the people of Ireland. Just open the churches and take what comes – I can’t imagine that if they did that and if every priest reopened his church that they would fine them all or jail them all.
The problem is, nobody is putting these politicians to the test, everyone is just meekly going along with it all. It’s unbelievable, especially in Ireland where they fought so hard to keep the faith in the past. It was bad when the English were repressing them but not their own government. It makes no sense.
Lily,
I couldn’t agree more. If the way the Church is being hassled in Ireland right now doesn’t waken these bishops up, nothing will.
They’ve been so weakened by the clergy abuse scandals that they just cower away in a corner. They don’t face down the critics, just go along with the narrative that all priests are a danger to children. That has weakened them so much that they feel they can’t do anything but accept everything that’s thrown at them. It’s real cowardice. Some people say it’s understandable but I disagree. They should have said right away that this was terrible but you can’t tar every priest with the same brush and not allowed that shame to silence them when they should be living out their vocations.
Lily,
You are right about the Florida Governor, De Santis. He’s strongly tipped to be a candidate for the presidency in 2024 but with the corrupt election system over there now, I can’t see the Democrats ever being ousted now. That was the whole point of the fraud, to make sure they got back into power for good.
It would be something, right enough, if the Irish (and our) bishops would “do a De Santis” and just admit they were wrong to support lockdowns and start afresh.
“In other words, the Government is now treating the bishops with contempt, not “despite” their support for the unlawful pandemic measures but “because” of their support.”
Imagine that: human nature exposes the lie and folly of ecumenism and human respect! Who is it that has nothing but contempt for the Catholic Church’s continuing sell-out of Our Lord, first to the Protestants and then to the Muslims, since Vatican II? First the Protestants, then the Muslims. And they’ve said so publicly, especially the Muslims.
(Oh, and let’s include the Masons among those to whom we’ve surrendered.)
Looks like Ireland has returned to the days of Mass rocks. Shouldn’t “The Taoiseach” be calling himself Cromwell?
RCA Victor,
Our comments went up at the same time, so I have to say I agree with you completely, except I don’t think there will be any “Mass rocks” these days because I honestly don’t think these bishops and priests believe the faith. They’re all ecumenists and the lack of fight when the abortion and gay referendums were on the go, was hard to believe. Only priests who spoke against those referendums were told off! I also remember the CT team going over to leaflet at one of those campaigns and being met with verbal abuse on the streets of (?Dublin).
Doyle’s comment “What’s changed is really the legal treatment,” he explained. “Apart from the first lockdown last April/May, and the start of June 2020, there hasn’t been a legal prohibition on religious services.” makes me think that if the 27 Protestant ministers in Glasgow who took out the legal challenge against the SNP Government hadn’t done that, we’d be in the same position.
Half the time the police are interpreting what is supposed to be “guidance” as if it was law, and I think the Judge in Edinburgh put paid to them doing that here. The Scottish government had issued “regulations” which included closing churches but it wasn’t actually illegal. If those ministers hadn’t gone to court, and the Judge sent a warning shot across the Government’s bow, we’d be in the same boat, I’m sure of it.
I agree about the Irish hierarchy, though – they are a very weak lot.
Nicky,
I agree – but for those Protestant ministers going to court for a Judicial Review, we’d be in the very same position, threatened with jail for going to church. It’s incredible that there are still some people who think this is all about a virus! LOL!
That article from Lifesitenews, and particularly Editor’s comments seriously hit the nail on the head, and brought home a few truths to those apologies for bishops.
Talk about the Shepherd looking after the sheep, more like a wolf devouring them. When are they going to get it into their thick sculls that this Government hates them, and all that they should be standing for?. The vast majority of priests are no better, ‘though there are a few who are providing the Sacraments on the qt.
It’s a penal offence now for a priest to hear confession even outside.
As for the laity, I for one have heard precious little laments from them, praising instead all the lovely online Masses.
If there’s an ounce of faith left in those Sissy Bishops they should throw caution to the wind and immediately open all the churches, and let the chips fall where they will. With any luck a few of them will end up behind bars, and then maybe they will reflect, and take the silly smiles off their faces.
This once great Country is now the pits, and we’re all reaping the reward for the public insults to Our Lord, via the recent referendums on Abortion and the legalizing of Sodomy. Johnny Cash after a visit to Ireland wrote a song called Forty Shades Of Green, well, there’s no green shoots showing any more, but rotten fruit, and the stench is going to get worse, with a corrupt Government, corrupt judiciary, corrupt police, and corrupt Church. They’re debating an Euthanasia Bill , and a Hate Crime Bill, and introducing a transgender or transhuman or whatever it’s called programme, into primary schools, and people can’t get vaccinated quick enough, thinking the Government cares about them. And still not a peep from the Sissy Bishops.
When one thinks of the history of Ireland, the persecutions from outside, the great famine, the priests and religious who sacrificed their lives for their flock, instead of hiding in the sacrasty, with a half dozen masks on them, only one conclusion is possible, they have lost the faith, they have forgotten God.
Pray the veil is removed for their eyes.
Well well maybe these Irish Bishops will have to dismiss a Servant or 2. They may even God Forbid have to cook for themselves although i suspect that may not Happen until the next Lockdown. The amazing thing about this Garbage is that The Loyalists in The North ,at least the 100ft High Bonfire Engineers, still believe that the Pagan South wants to take over The North and turn them all into Catholics. As i said to Victor on a post that our Social Problems here among ordinary people are way complicated. When i stayed in a certain Town in Lanarkshire they actually used to Advertise what were called £1 a Bullet Nights. ED i dont think that many of the Bishops will complain except if it infringes on their, lets just say Luxury Lifestyles. Remember before The Irish Voted for Mass Slaughter of unborn Children, Nippy invited any Females to Scotland for Free Abortions,of course we had to pay for them. Maybe a same invite can be sent to the Faithful Irish Catholics to come over here for Mass. Assuming of course that their are any Faithful Irish Catholics left. O just a we bit off Topic .In a Catholic Church just 2 Miles from me the Priest was reported to The Police for having 53 At Mass instead of 50. Nothing like your so called own kind putting The Boot in when your lying on the Ground. As its been said before what Cromwell .Churchill and Thatcher couldnt do the Irish have done to themselves. Its certainly a True Passage in the Bible that says along the lines ” Let one Demon in and another 7 shall follow “.Well they let as you say so called Homosexual Marriage in. Then it was The Legal Murdering of unborn Children, and now its this.What next Public Hangings at The Irish Tron Gate in Dublin. Nothing would surprise us now.
That Lifesitenews article is very interesting and worrying but this one is also of great interest.
https://mercatornet.com/the-collapse-of-catholic-ireland/46453/
I’m inclined to agree with him when he says this:
A Constitution which now makes specific reference to the killing of unborn children should say nothing about “our obligations to our Divine Lord, Jesus Christ.”
Liberal and anti-Catholic voices have long demanded a secular state in Ireland. They should be given it. And modern Ireland should be made to own its many failures without any opportunity to blame Christianity.
That’s exactly right. IMHO.
Michaela,
I went to read that link you posted – it’s a very interesting article, as you say. But then I saw another headline which made me laugh and think “I might try that!” LOL!
https://mercatornet.com/a-billionaire-ex-mormon-sues-his-church-he-wants-back-what-he-donated-over-24-years/71490/
Maybe if the still practising Irish Catholics threatened to do that unless the bishops and priests start living as they’re supposed to live, that would make the difference! It’s worth a try!
I agree with everyone so far – the Irish bishops are just like the Scottish bishops; about as much use as a chocolate teapot.